Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Teen dies after shooting at Green Meadows Apartments
UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday night 16-year-old Nathaniel Alexander Elder, was pronounced dead by medical staff at Atrium Health Navicent. Further details will be released once they’re available. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500...
GBI: Church burglary suspect shot after attacking deputy with a hammer
State officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon, in which the suspect was shot after reportedly attacking a deputy with a hammer.
wgxa.tv
Search underway for masked man who robbed Macon gas station Wednesday morning
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The robbery of a Macon gas station is under investigation Wednesday morning. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man robbed the BP gas station on Mount Pleasant Church Road just after 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the man came inside with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. Once he got the cash, he ran away.
Deputies identify 23-year-old found shot to death in empty parking lot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found shot to death in an empty parking lot. On Friday, deputies said they were investigating a death on Thomaston Road after receiving reports of a body being found in the parking lot of an empty business at 9:27 a.m.
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery in South Bibb
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an armed robbery at a gas station on Wednesday. It happened after 6:40 a.m. at the BP gas station on 4977 Mt. Pleasant Church Road according to a press release. A man entered the store with a firearm...
wgxa.tv
Juvenile arrested for two burglaries at Monroe County convenience store
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 15-year-old has been arrested for the burglaries of a convenience store on High Falls Road. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about a burglary at Buck Creek Market in October, finding that the suspect had left with several items, including vape pens.
GBI: Woman shot by Georgia deputies after attacking them with hammer
A Pennsylvania woman was shot by Baldwin County deputies after she attacked them as they responded to a burglary call at a Primitive Baptist church in Milledgeville on Tuesday, the GBI said.
41nbc.com
Armed Robbery at BP gas station leaves deputies searching for suspect
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery that happened early Wednesday morning at a BP Gas Station. The incident took place at 4977 Mt. Pleasant Church Road around 6:40 a.m.– its reported that the male...
41nbc.com
14-year-old arrested in connection with Macon death investigation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 14-year-old is in custody in connection with the death investigation of 22-year-old Tylik Emmanuel Young. That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says investigators arrested the juvenile after identifying him as a suspect and issuing a warrant for his arrest. The juvenile turned himself in Tuesday night.
Coroner: Man found shot and killed in Macon parking lot identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says they've identified the man who was found shot and killed in a parking lot on Thomaston Road. According to Jones, the man is DeShazo Howard, 23. The call came in just after 9 a.m. Friday. Jones said several shell casings...
wgxa.tv
Four caged in illegal night hunting arrests
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A hunter found himself prey in a manhunt after he and three others were caught illegally hunting deer at night, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. According to a press release from the DNR, a Dooly County Deputy spotted a grey Ford F150...
Woman shot by deputies in Baldwin County after they say she attacked with a hammer, charged
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County deputies and the GBI are investigating after a woman was hurt in officer-involved shooting that happened late Tuesday afternoon. According to Sheriff Bill Massee with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, the call came in about a break-in at Antioch Baptist Church on Old Monticello Road. Two deputies went to investigate at the church.
One injured in shooting in parking lot of Full House Tavern in Macon
MACON — A 42-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of Full House Tavern in Macon just after 3 a.m. Monday. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person shot in the parking lot. Upon arrival deputies found a 42-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.
41nbc.com
Victim of October shooting in Macon dies from injuries
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The victim of an October 2022 shooting in Macon has died in the hospital. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Craig Page died from his injuries at 3:09 Monday morning at the hospital. Page was the victim of a shooting that happened on...
Man in critical condition after being shot in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at a Macon restaurant on Monday according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say deputies received a call about a person shot at the Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Baldwin County
UPDATE (12/14 8:33 a.m.) – The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Milledgeville. A woman, identified as 48-year-old Fiesta Lattina Murphy, of Pennsylvania, was hospitalized after being shot. A deputy was also injured. According to a GBI news release, Baldwin County deputies responded to a burglary in progress...
41nbc.com
Shooting at Full House Tavern leaves man in critical condition
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting incident at the Full House Tavern early Monday left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m., deputies received a call concerning a person shot in the parking lot at the Full House Tavern restaurant off Bloomfield Road. The man found with the gunshot wound was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
wgxa.tv
Person found dead in Thomaston Road parking lot has been identified
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying a body that was found shot to death in a parking lot on Thomaston Road on Friday. Deputies describe the victim as being a male with brown skin and waist-length braided extensions....
Juvenile charged for rash of burglaries in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged a 16-year-old in a rash of commercial burglaries in Riddleville, Georgia. The teen has been detained in a regional juvenile detention center awaiting a court hearing in Washington County Juvenile Court. The series of break-ins are outlined below:
Comments / 1