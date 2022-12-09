ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Teen dies after shooting at Green Meadows Apartments

UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday night 16-year-old Nathaniel Alexander Elder, was pronounced dead by medical staff at Atrium Health Navicent. Further details will be released once they’re available. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Search underway for masked man who robbed Macon gas station Wednesday morning

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The robbery of a Macon gas station is under investigation Wednesday morning. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man robbed the BP gas station on Mount Pleasant Church Road just after 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the man came inside with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. Once he got the cash, he ran away.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Juvenile arrested for two burglaries at Monroe County convenience store

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 15-year-old has been arrested for the burglaries of a convenience store on High Falls Road. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about a burglary at Buck Creek Market in October, finding that the suspect had left with several items, including vape pens.
41nbc.com

14-year-old arrested in connection with Macon death investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 14-year-old is in custody in connection with the death investigation of 22-year-old Tylik Emmanuel Young. That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says investigators arrested the juvenile after identifying him as a suspect and issuing a warrant for his arrest. The juvenile turned himself in Tuesday night.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Four caged in illegal night hunting arrests

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A hunter found himself prey in a manhunt after he and three others were caught illegally hunting deer at night, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. According to a press release from the DNR, a Dooly County Deputy spotted a grey Ford F150...
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Woman shot by deputies in Baldwin County after they say she attacked with a hammer, charged

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County deputies and the GBI are investigating after a woman was hurt in officer-involved shooting that happened late Tuesday afternoon. According to Sheriff Bill Massee with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, the call came in about a break-in at Antioch Baptist Church on Old Monticello Road. Two deputies went to investigate at the church.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Victim of October shooting in Macon dies from injuries

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The victim of an October 2022 shooting in Macon has died in the hospital. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Craig Page died from his injuries at 3:09 Monday morning at the hospital. Page was the victim of a shooting that happened on...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man in critical condition after being shot in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at a Macon restaurant on Monday according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say deputies received a call about a person shot at the Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Baldwin County

UPDATE (12/14 8:33 a.m.) – The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Milledgeville. A woman, identified as 48-year-old Fiesta Lattina Murphy, of Pennsylvania, was hospitalized after being shot. A deputy was also injured. According to a GBI news release, Baldwin County deputies responded to a burglary in progress...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Shooting at Full House Tavern leaves man in critical condition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting incident at the Full House Tavern early Monday left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m., deputies received a call concerning a person shot in the parking lot at the Full House Tavern restaurant off Bloomfield Road. The man found with the gunshot wound was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Juvenile charged for rash of burglaries in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged a 16-year-old in a rash of commercial burglaries in Riddleville, Georgia. The teen has been detained in a regional juvenile detention center awaiting a court hearing in Washington County Juvenile Court. The series of break-ins are outlined below:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy