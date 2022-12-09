Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens Quarterback Situation Uncertain for Week 15 at Cleveland
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens don't yet know who will be available to play quarterback Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns. It could possibly be Lamar Jackson, who missed the last game with a knee injury,. “I just don’t know. I don’t know," coach John Harbaugh said about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds, Best Bets & TNF Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Playoff contenders seemingly headed in opposite directions face off in a critical Week 15 Thursday Night Football showdown, as Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks host Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Add 3-Time Eagles DT Anthony Rush; Who’ll Stop the Run?
The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins until at least the playoffs due to a pectoral strain suffered in the come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans ... And now the Cowboys need help. As first reported by CowboysSI.com, former Eagles defensive tackle Anthony Rush made a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023 NFL Draft: Who Does Todd McShay Project to the Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars still have a lot left to play for during the 2022 season. With four weeks to go, the Jaguars just two games behind the first-place Tennessee Titans in the AFC South, meaning it is not quite draft season yet. But that doesn't stop the rest of the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brock Purdy Will Become Prominent if 49ers Defeat Seahawks
Brock Purdy is off to a hot start as the 49ers quarterback. His performances against the Dolphins and Buccaneers were nothing short of incredible. Purdy is looking more and more like an improvement for the 49ers offense over Jimmy Garoppolo. However, it has just been seven quarters of football for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sources: Texans Signing Jeff Driskel To 53-Man Roster
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are signing veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel to their active roster from their practice squad, according to league sources. The Texans are maintaining their two-quarterback system heading into Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. “I thought it was effective," Texans coach Lovie Smith said Monday....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wednesday Injury Report: Good News for Defense
NASHVILLE – Three weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans decided not to place Denico Autry on injured reserve. It is possible that they made the right choice. Autry was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice as the Titans began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was the first time the outside linebacker/defensive lineman did anything in practice since he sustained a knee injury on Nov. 17 at Green Bay.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Week 15 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads
Oddsmakers list six of the home teams in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest as betting favorites for Week 15. Week 14 was a chalk Sunday in the NFL as favorites went 7-4 straight-up (SU) but underdogs ruled the week posting a 7-4 mark against the spread (ATS). The Texans (+17), Jets (+9.5) and Broncos (+8.5) all covered versus the number as heavy underdogs, while the Panthers (+165), Jaguars (+150), Ravens (+110) and Chargers (+140) all emerged with moneyline cashes at solid plus-odds.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Add Receiver Jaydon Mickens to Practice Squad
The New York Giants have signed receiver/kick returner Jaydon Mickens to their practice squad. Mickens, who was among a group of players the Giants worked out Tuesday, gives the team reinforcement in the event receiver/returner Richie James (concussion) cannot go against the Washington Commanders Sunday night. He also gives the Giants another option should they want to consider swapping out Gary Brightwell as the kickoff returner.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos S Justin Simmons Dishes on Steve Atwater’s HOF Influence
The Denver Broncos have a rich history at the safety position that includes legendary players like John Lynch (2004-07), Austin 'Goose' Gonsoulin (1960-67), Bill Thompson (1969-81), and Dennis Smith (1981-94). However, Hall-of-Famer Steve Atwater, and current team captain Justin Simmons, are undoubtedly the two best to ever play the safety...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cardinals GM Steve Keim to Take Leave of Absence, per Report
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is reportedly taking an indefinite leave of absence for an unknown health-related reason, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson will serve as the interim general managers. It’s unclear at...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow Takes Playful Shot At Mac Jones When Asked To Compare Cigar Photos
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for many things, including his the famous photo of him smoking a cigar following LSU's win in the National Championship Game at the conclusion of the 2019 season. Burrow was asked to compare his cigar photo to Patriots quarterback Mac Jones'...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Micah Parsons: Jalen Hurts MVP Doubts? Eagles QB Responds
The Dallas Cowboys have their sights set on facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. But the hype for Dallas' pivotal Week 16 home matchup on Christmas Eve with the Philadelphia Eagles continues to draw all the attention. And thanks to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, a game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Select Michigan CB in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense came up big against the Minnesota Vikings. "Defensively came up big, obviously in the red zone limited points and one of our goals was to shut down (Dalvin) Cook," said Dan Campbell. "We know how dynamic of a runner he is, but 15 carries, 23 yards, one-and-a-half-yard average, that’s about as good as you’re going to do against a guy like that. I mean you’d be lucky to do that against him, so our defense really stepped up."
Comments / 0