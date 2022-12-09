ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Pesky Pistons Spoil LaMelo Ball’s Return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - LaMelo Ball made his return to the Hornets' lineup Wednesday night after missing the last eleven games with a sprained ankle and posted a solid outing with 23 points and 11 assists. Unfortunately, Ball's return couldn't be celebrated to the fullest extent as the Detroit Pistons defeated the Hornets 141-131 in overtime.
Orlando Magic Shock Atlanta Hawks 135-124

It would be difficult for the Atlanta Hawks to perform worse than they did in Memphis on Monday night. Yet, tonight's game against the Eastern Conference bottom-dwelling Orlando Magic was much uglier. Atlanta surrendered 50 points to Orlando in the first quarter and fell behind by 29 points in the...
Should the Wizards Trade Bradley Beal?

Our NBA insiders are debating the biggest topics in the league. Is it too early to start looking at Bradley Beal as someone Washington should look to move?. Howard Beck: A Bradley Beal-Kristaps Porzingis duo is not getting you anywhere really. At best they're a first-round-and-out team. So where are they?
Kings’ Mike Brown Explains What Went Wrong vs. Embiid, 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers expanded their win streak on Tuesday night at home. With the Sacramento Kings in town for the first and only time this year, the Sixers came out firing and looking for a second-straight blowout victory after dealing with multiple overtime scenarios over the last week. Through the...
The Top 5 Plays from Monday’s Celtics-Clippers Game

View the original article to see embedded media. Headlining the top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Clippers Game are a chaotic sequence to end the first frame, Jaylen Brown's mid-range masterpiece, and Grant Williams' besting Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Jayson Tatum Shakes Paul George, Throws Down Two-Handed Slam. On the...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Week 15 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

Oddsmakers list six of the home teams in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest as betting favorites for Week 15. Week 14 was a chalk Sunday in the NFL as favorites went 7-4 straight-up (SU) but underdogs ruled the week posting a 7-4 mark against the spread (ATS). The Texans (+17), Jets (+9.5) and Broncos (+8.5) all covered versus the number as heavy underdogs, while the Panthers (+165), Jaguars (+150), Ravens (+110) and Chargers (+140) all emerged with moneyline cashes at solid plus-odds.
