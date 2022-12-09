ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

Add 1TB of internal storage to your PS5 for $120 with this deal

With games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War taking up over 200GB of your PS5’s precious storage space, you’re quickly going to run out of space for all the best PS5 games and apps. Worry not! Today you can grab this deal on a Samsung 980 Pro SSD and save $60 on the 1TB version, now $120, down from $180, or save a huge $100 on the 2TB version, now $200, down from $300. These are some serious savings, and it’s likely this deal will fly off the shelves, so if you want to add more storage to your PS5 for less, jump on this deal before it’s sold out!
Digital Trends

Nvidia may finally admit its major mistake with the RTX 4080

Nvidia’s latest GPU, the RTX 4080, has not been the smash-hit Nvidia may have been hoping for. Unsurprisingly, Nvidia may be eager to change that. According to a new report, Nvidia may be on the cusp of giving the RTX 4080 a much-needed price adjustment. Will that help it compete against the more reasonably priced AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX?
Digital Trends

Here’s why Nvidia’s shots against AMD drivers just don’t add up

Nvidia is no stranger to criticizing AMD, and more recently, Intel, as the three companies duke it out for the best graphics cards. Earlier this year, Nvidia jabbed at AMD for its drivers, claiming that optional or beta drivers (which AMD frequently releases) are “sub-par” and don’t provide a “smooth user experience.”
TechSpot

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 CPU and GPU Benchmark

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a new free-to-play battle royale game, a sequel to 2020's CoD: Warzone and part of the latest Modern Warfare II release, but as a F2P title, it doesn't require the full game to enjoy the multiplayer action. Today we're taking a look at CPU and GPU performance in this title, and as expected, it was a bit of a nightmare to test, because that's just how it is for multiplayer games.
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey gaming monitor is $600 off

After buying a powerful machine from gaming PC deals, it would be a waste if you hook it up to a basic and outdated display. For the best possible experience, and if you’ve got the cash, you should purchase a gaming monitor like the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9. It’s still fairly expensive after Samsung’s $600 discount that pulls its price down to $900 from $1,500, but if you want to maximize the capabilities of your gaming desktop, you’ll want to invest in gaming monitor deals like this one. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure how long this offer will last.
Digital Trends

Samsung’s ultra-durable 1TB portable SSD just got a big discount

When you’re out and about with your external SSD, the last thing you want to be doing is worrying about knocking it, dropping it, or getting it wet. That’s where Samsung’s T7 Shield comes in. This portable SSD’s rugged build is designed for durability, and right now you can grab it with 1TB of storage for $90, saving $40 off the regular price of $130, or pick up the 2TB model for just $180, down from $250, saving a massive $70. Whichever storage variant you choose, you’re making big savings, which means this deal’s sure to fly off the shelves. There are no guarantees it will still be around tomorrow, so if you want to bag a bargain, snap it up now!
TechSpot

Colorful RTX 4070 Ti listing confirms GPU is a rebranded RTX 4080 12GB

What just happened? Colorful has confirmed the news we were expecting: The "unlaunched" RTX 4080 12GB is now the RTX 4070 Ti. The AIB partner posted a product listing for the next Lovelace entry that shows most of the specs, and they match the controversial card that Nvidia decided was confusingly named.
Tom's Hardware

AMD RX 7900 XTX Geekbench 5 Vulkan Results Match RTX 4080

AMD's RX 7900 XTX performs favorably against Nvidia's RTX 4080 in Geekbench 5's Vulkan benchmark, suggesting it'll be competitive against Nvidia's RTX 4080. The OpenCL results aren't as promising, though these early leaked results may not match real-world gaming performance.
ZDNet

AMD vs Intel: Which desktop processor is right for you?

Two companies have dominated the desktop PC processor market for decades – Intel and AMD. The processor – sometimes called the CPU or Central Processing Unit – is the brain of the PC, the place where much of the computational work is done (along with the GPU or Graphics Processing Unit).
makeuseof.com

DDR4 vs. DDR5: What's the Difference, and Should You Upgrade?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking to upgrade your computer or build a new one from scratch, you've probably heard of DDR5 RAM. DDR5 is the latest development in RAM technology, promising faster performance and larger RAM capacities while reducing power consumption.
Digital Trends

Perfect for a home office, this 32-inch Samsung 4K monitor is $70 off

If you’ve signed up for a work-from-home opportunity, or if you’re planning to move to such a job, you’ll need the best possible computer setup to make sure that you can maintain excellent productivity. In addition to investing in desktop computer deals, you’ll want a reliable display like the 32-inch Samsung UJ590 monitor, which is currently on sale with a $70 discount from Samsung that pulls its price down to $270 from $340 originally. You have to hurry if you want to take advantage of the offer though, because we’re not sure if it will still be available tomorrow.
Digital Trends

Using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 showed me that 2023 phones will be monsters

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the processor that’s almost certainly going to be inside the top smartphones in 2023, and it’s sure to be a great performer, particularly given the success of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. We’ve been using the Iqoo 11, one of the very first phones to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, to try and understand just what effect it will have on next year’s phones. Will it have more power, better efficiency? That’s we want to find out.
TechSpot

Samsung confirms it wants GDDR7 RAM to reach 36Gbps with PAM-3 signaling

Why it matters: So far, manufacturers have had to use alternate versions of GDDR6 memory as stopgaps while waiting for GDDR7 to arrive with a true generational leap in bandwidth. Samsung has revealed a significant puzzle piece in its plans to accomplish the task. Samsung recently confirmed that GDDR7 RAM...
Toms Hardware

Ultra-Fast SSDs Coming: 2400 MT/s NAND in Mass Production

232-layer 3D NAND in mass production: YMTC launches TiPlus7100 SSD. YMTC has begun shipments of its Zhitai TiPlus7100 SSDs based on its latest 232-layer 3D NAND Xtacking 3.0 memory with a 2400 MT/s interface, ITHome reports. This confirms that YMTC's latest 3D NAND memory — which is required to produce SSDs with a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface that fully saturate this interface and hit a 12.4 GB/s sequential read speed — is now in mass production.
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Save 61% on 14-inch Asus Chromebook C425 with Intel Amber Lake Y CPU

Coffee Lake Intel Chromebook Deal Laptop Linux / Unix Android. Chromebooks are known for occupying one of two camps. Either they are cheap budget laptops with weak hardware, or they are powerful but pricey machines focused on web browsing. However, you can snag a budget-priced Chromebook with midrange hardware for less than US$129.

