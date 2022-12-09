Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Add 1TB of internal storage to your PS5 for $120 with this deal
With games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War taking up over 200GB of your PS5’s precious storage space, you’re quickly going to run out of space for all the best PS5 games and apps. Worry not! Today you can grab this deal on a Samsung 980 Pro SSD and save $60 on the 1TB version, now $120, down from $180, or save a huge $100 on the 2TB version, now $200, down from $300. These are some serious savings, and it’s likely this deal will fly off the shelves, so if you want to add more storage to your PS5 for less, jump on this deal before it’s sold out!
OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard
The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. Instead, the company plans to launch a mechanical keyboard.
Digital Trends
Nvidia may finally admit its major mistake with the RTX 4080
Nvidia’s latest GPU, the RTX 4080, has not been the smash-hit Nvidia may have been hoping for. Unsurprisingly, Nvidia may be eager to change that. According to a new report, Nvidia may be on the cusp of giving the RTX 4080 a much-needed price adjustment. Will that help it compete against the more reasonably priced AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX?
Digital Trends
Here’s why Nvidia’s shots against AMD drivers just don’t add up
Nvidia is no stranger to criticizing AMD, and more recently, Intel, as the three companies duke it out for the best graphics cards. Earlier this year, Nvidia jabbed at AMD for its drivers, claiming that optional or beta drivers (which AMD frequently releases) are “sub-par” and don’t provide a “smooth user experience.”
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 CPU and GPU Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a new free-to-play battle royale game, a sequel to 2020's CoD: Warzone and part of the latest Modern Warfare II release, but as a F2P title, it doesn't require the full game to enjoy the multiplayer action. Today we're taking a look at CPU and GPU performance in this title, and as expected, it was a bit of a nightmare to test, because that's just how it is for multiplayer games.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey gaming monitor is $600 off
After buying a powerful machine from gaming PC deals, it would be a waste if you hook it up to a basic and outdated display. For the best possible experience, and if you’ve got the cash, you should purchase a gaming monitor like the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9. It’s still fairly expensive after Samsung’s $600 discount that pulls its price down to $900 from $1,500, but if you want to maximize the capabilities of your gaming desktop, you’ll want to invest in gaming monitor deals like this one. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure how long this offer will last.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s ultra-durable 1TB portable SSD just got a big discount
When you’re out and about with your external SSD, the last thing you want to be doing is worrying about knocking it, dropping it, or getting it wet. That’s where Samsung’s T7 Shield comes in. This portable SSD’s rugged build is designed for durability, and right now you can grab it with 1TB of storage for $90, saving $40 off the regular price of $130, or pick up the 2TB model for just $180, down from $250, saving a massive $70. Whichever storage variant you choose, you’re making big savings, which means this deal’s sure to fly off the shelves. There are no guarantees it will still be around tomorrow, so if you want to bag a bargain, snap it up now!
The best cheap gaming laptop deals in December 2022
A cheap gaming laptop is all about a balance between price and features. Find the best bang for your buck right here.
Colorful RTX 4070 Ti listing confirms GPU is a rebranded RTX 4080 12GB
What just happened? Colorful has confirmed the news we were expecting: The "unlaunched" RTX 4080 12GB is now the RTX 4070 Ti. The AIB partner posted a product listing for the next Lovelace entry that shows most of the specs, and they match the controversial card that Nvidia decided was confusingly named.
AMD RX 7900 XTX Geekbench 5 Vulkan Results Match RTX 4080
AMD's RX 7900 XTX performs favorably against Nvidia's RTX 4080 in Geekbench 5's Vulkan benchmark, suggesting it'll be competitive against Nvidia's RTX 4080. The OpenCL results aren't as promising, though these early leaked results may not match real-world gaming performance.
ZDNet
AMD vs Intel: Which desktop processor is right for you?
Two companies have dominated the desktop PC processor market for decades – Intel and AMD. The processor – sometimes called the CPU or Central Processing Unit – is the brain of the PC, the place where much of the computational work is done (along with the GPU or Graphics Processing Unit).
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
makeuseof.com
DDR4 vs. DDR5: What's the Difference, and Should You Upgrade?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking to upgrade your computer or build a new one from scratch, you've probably heard of DDR5 RAM. DDR5 is the latest development in RAM technology, promising faster performance and larger RAM capacities while reducing power consumption.
Digital Trends
Perfect for a home office, this 32-inch Samsung 4K monitor is $70 off
If you’ve signed up for a work-from-home opportunity, or if you’re planning to move to such a job, you’ll need the best possible computer setup to make sure that you can maintain excellent productivity. In addition to investing in desktop computer deals, you’ll want a reliable display like the 32-inch Samsung UJ590 monitor, which is currently on sale with a $70 discount from Samsung that pulls its price down to $270 from $340 originally. You have to hurry if you want to take advantage of the offer though, because we’re not sure if it will still be available tomorrow.
notebookcheck.net
RX 7900 XT performs 42% better vs RX 6900 XT with Vulkan while putting up unexciting OpenCL figures in valid Geekbench entries
After getting some preliminary RX 7900 XTX Geekbench performance figures, we have our first look at the OpenCL and Vulkan performance of the RX 7900 XT courtesy of BenchLeaks. The RX 7900 XT is one-half of the RDNA 3 duo that is scheduled to release on December 13. Before we...
TSMC upgrades Arizona fab to 3nm but high-end GPU production still unlikely
Some GPU production to return to US soil after decades.
Digital Trends
Using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 showed me that 2023 phones will be monsters
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the processor that’s almost certainly going to be inside the top smartphones in 2023, and it’s sure to be a great performer, particularly given the success of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. We’ve been using the Iqoo 11, one of the very first phones to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, to try and understand just what effect it will have on next year’s phones. Will it have more power, better efficiency? That’s we want to find out.
TechSpot
Samsung confirms it wants GDDR7 RAM to reach 36Gbps with PAM-3 signaling
Why it matters: So far, manufacturers have had to use alternate versions of GDDR6 memory as stopgaps while waiting for GDDR7 to arrive with a true generational leap in bandwidth. Samsung has revealed a significant puzzle piece in its plans to accomplish the task. Samsung recently confirmed that GDDR7 RAM...
Toms Hardware
Ultra-Fast SSDs Coming: 2400 MT/s NAND in Mass Production
232-layer 3D NAND in mass production: YMTC launches TiPlus7100 SSD. YMTC has begun shipments of its Zhitai TiPlus7100 SSDs based on its latest 232-layer 3D NAND Xtacking 3.0 memory with a 2400 MT/s interface, ITHome reports. This confirms that YMTC's latest 3D NAND memory — which is required to produce SSDs with a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface that fully saturate this interface and hit a 12.4 GB/s sequential read speed — is now in mass production.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Save 61% on 14-inch Asus Chromebook C425 with Intel Amber Lake Y CPU
Coffee Lake Intel Chromebook Deal Laptop Linux / Unix Android. Chromebooks are known for occupying one of two camps. Either they are cheap budget laptops with weak hardware, or they are powerful but pricey machines focused on web browsing. However, you can snag a budget-priced Chromebook with midrange hardware for less than US$129.
Comments / 0