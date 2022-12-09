Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
City of Loxley’s Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade Happening December 9thAna KimberLoxley, AL
Four Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Closing, cancellations in south Alabama for severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to a level 4 risk of severe weather Wednesday, multiple offices have announced they are closing early. Mobile Arts Council The Mobile Arts Gallery closed at 2 p.m. because of the severe weather. The Wharf The Wharf Express, Ferris Wheel and Ice Skating Rink will be closed Wednesday. They will […]
WKRG
Bryant Pleasant of LeFlore High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 3.75 GPA, is on the AHSAA Leadership Council, the Mobile County Junior City Council, a LeFlore 4-year Honor Student and a member of the SGA. In addition to his academic accomplishments, he plays linebacker on the Football Team, second...
Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q opening a beachhead in south Alabama
Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q, a chain that has spread into five other states since its founding in Birmingham in 1985, will hold a grand opening Tuesday for its first location in Lower Alabama. Officials of the city of Foley will join Jim ‘N Nick’s President Brian Lyman...
WPMI
Some area schools included in wave of 'hoax' threats
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Investigators are working to track down the person who is making threatening calls to schools across the state. St. Michael High School, Bay Minette Elementary, and Flomaton City Schools were among the schools receiving calls today reporting an active shooter. Police responded to each school....
WPMI
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in Baldwin County. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., when a vehicle driven 34-year-old Kevin L. Chapman of Foley, collided with a vehicle driven by John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole.
WPMI
Students charged in Bay Minette Middle active shooter threat hoax
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Bay Minette Police Department, two Bay Minette Middle School students have been charged with making a terroristic threat and rendering a false alarm after placing a phone call alleging an active shooter situation at the school. Bay Minette Police Chief Al...
Mike Leach’s connection to Daphne
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Throughout his coaching career, Mike Leach coached against Alabama football teams several times. However, Leach’s connection to the state of Alabama went deeper than that. Leach, head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, died Monday night after suffering a heart attack in Starkville, Mississippi over the weekend. Through all of the […]
WEAR
Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Baldwin schools cancel after-school activities Wednesday
Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin school districts have canceled after-school extracurricular activities Wednesday afternoon due to possible severe weather. Escambia County Public Schools and Santa Rosa County Schools says this includes all practices, games, and extracurricular activities. Okaloosa County Schools says its cancellations are for all activities scheduled for...
Safety concerns come as pistol permit laws relax in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In just about three weeks Alabama will be one of a growing number of states that no longer requires a pistol permit for carrying a concealed handgun. “Constitutional Carry” was championed by 2nd Amendment absolutists but some in law enforcement –who also support private gun ownership –worry this could make people […]
WPMI
Prichard takes action after NBC 15 report
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. On Tuesday we told you about missing manhole covers and the safety issues they present in Prichard. A community activist who alerted us to the problem told us he counted 11 missing in his neighborhood off New Bay Bridge Road. After our report aired,...
Former Mississippi State lineman Reed Buys transferring to South Alabama
Former Mississippi State offensive lineman Reed Buys has committed to South Alabama as a Division I transfer, he announced on Monday. Buys (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) played in two games the last three seasons for the Bulldogs. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining, and committed after visiting Mobile over the weekend.
Different look for Hank Aaron Stadium this holiday season
If you've driven along I-65 this year, you may have noticed the annual light show at Hank Aaron stadium isn't there.
WPMI
South Alabama announces Jags softball schedule
South Alabama softball head coach Becky Clark and the program announced its 2023 schedule on Friday. The 52-game slate features 23 home contests, which includes a pair of home tournaments and four Sun Belt Conference series at Jaguar Field. The Jags, who finished second in the conference last spring, will...
WPMI
Prichard toy drive could use a boost in the homestretch
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department says it wants to make sure every child has a nice Christmas and is asking for last minute donations for its toy drive. "We saw the need for families that were a bit in distress during this time of year," said District Chief David Hale.
U.S. Highway 98 head-on collision claims at least one life in Baldwin County
A traffic crash Tuesday morning claimed at least one life and left another driver fighting for his life in Baldwin County.
Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Sykes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Anthony Sykes, who Marshals said could be in the RV Taylor area. Anthony Sykes was convicted of being a Felon in […]
WPMI
Public call to dissolve the Prichard water board
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — A former Prichard chief of staff says it's time to dissolve Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board. He points to corruption, crumbling infrastructure and a dysfunctional board that, he says, is failing the customers. "Every meeting is totally out of hand," said Howard Porter. This...
Fire destroys church building in Washington County
LEROY, Ala. (WKRG) – Flames tore through the offices and classrooms at First Baptist Church of Leroy around 4 a.m. Monday morning. “Just a blurry rush to get over here in time and get over here as quick as I could to see what was going on,” said Pastor Ben Posey. Pastor Posey and church […]
WPMI
MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT: AIDS Alabama South seeking holiday help
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — It's been with us four decades now. AIDS- Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome- and HIV, the virus that causes it. And the Mobile area agency that helps those with the disease has been around most of that time. And it still is. It's now called AIDS...
WPMI
Concerns about missing manhole covers
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Missing manhole covers in Prichard are a hazard Mario Cannon fears could really hurt someone. "People actually get off of the bus who live in this area right there, and they walk down that sidewalk," said Cannon. It's sidewalk that has a treacherous hole several...
Comments / 3