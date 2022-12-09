ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Closing, cancellations in south Alabama for severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to a level 4 risk of severe weather Wednesday, multiple offices have announced they are closing early. Mobile Arts Council The Mobile Arts Gallery closed at 2 p.m. because of the severe weather. The Wharf The Wharf Express, Ferris Wheel and Ice Skating Rink will be closed Wednesday. They will […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Bryant Pleasant of LeFlore High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 3.75 GPA, is on the AHSAA Leadership Council, the Mobile County Junior City Council, a LeFlore 4-year Honor Student and a member of the SGA. In addition to his academic accomplishments, he plays linebacker on the Football Team, second...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Some area schools included in wave of 'hoax' threats

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Investigators are working to track down the person who is making threatening calls to schools across the state. St. Michael High School, Bay Minette Elementary, and Flomaton City Schools were among the schools receiving calls today reporting an active shooter. Police responded to each school....
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Two killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in Baldwin County. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., when a vehicle driven 34-year-old Kevin L. Chapman of Foley, collided with a vehicle driven by John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Students charged in Bay Minette Middle active shooter threat hoax

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Bay Minette Police Department, two Bay Minette Middle School students have been charged with making a terroristic threat and rendering a false alarm after placing a phone call alleging an active shooter situation at the school. Bay Minette Police Chief Al...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mike Leach’s connection to Daphne

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Throughout his coaching career, Mike Leach coached against Alabama football teams several times. However, Leach’s connection to the state of Alabama went deeper than that. Leach, head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, died Monday night after suffering a heart attack in Starkville, Mississippi over the weekend. Through all of the […]
DAPHNE, AL
WEAR

Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Baldwin schools cancel after-school activities Wednesday

Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin school districts have canceled after-school extracurricular activities Wednesday afternoon due to possible severe weather. Escambia County Public Schools and Santa Rosa County Schools says this includes all practices, games, and extracurricular activities. Okaloosa County Schools says its cancellations are for all activities scheduled for...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Safety concerns come as pistol permit laws relax in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In just about three weeks Alabama will be one of a growing number of states that no longer requires a pistol permit for carrying a concealed handgun. “Constitutional Carry” was championed by 2nd Amendment absolutists but some in law enforcement –who also support private gun ownership –worry this could make people […]
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Prichard takes action after NBC 15 report

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. On Tuesday we told you about missing manhole covers and the safety issues they present in Prichard. A community activist who alerted us to the problem told us he counted 11 missing in his neighborhood off New Bay Bridge Road. After our report aired,...
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

South Alabama announces Jags softball schedule

South Alabama softball head coach Becky Clark and the program announced its 2023 schedule on Friday. The 52-game slate features 23 home contests, which includes a pair of home tournaments and four Sun Belt Conference series at Jaguar Field. The Jags, who finished second in the conference last spring, will...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Prichard toy drive could use a boost in the homestretch

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department says it wants to make sure every child has a nice Christmas and is asking for last minute donations for its toy drive. "We saw the need for families that were a bit in distress during this time of year," said District Chief David Hale.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Sykes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Anthony Sykes, who Marshals said could be in the RV Taylor area. Anthony Sykes was convicted of being a Felon in […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Public call to dissolve the Prichard water board

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — A former Prichard chief of staff says it's time to dissolve Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board. He points to corruption, crumbling infrastructure and a dysfunctional board that, he says, is failing the customers. "Every meeting is totally out of hand," said Howard Porter. This...
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT: AIDS Alabama South seeking holiday help

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — It's been with us four decades now. AIDS- Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome- and HIV, the virus that causes it. And the Mobile area agency that helps those with the disease has been around most of that time. And it still is. It's now called AIDS...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Concerns about missing manhole covers

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Missing manhole covers in Prichard are a hazard Mario Cannon fears could really hurt someone. "People actually get off of the bus who live in this area right there, and they walk down that sidewalk," said Cannon. It's sidewalk that has a treacherous hole several...
PRICHARD, AL

