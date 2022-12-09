ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-foot menorah to be lit in Winter Park for 1st night of Hanukkah

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Chabad of Greater Orlando is set to light a 16-foot menorah in Winter Park Sunday in celebration of the first night of Hanukkah, according to a release. The group said that the menorah lighting will kick off the eight-day Hanukkah celebration — also known as the “Festival of Lights” — and complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed for attendees to light at home.
Disney gives update on new coffee and bake shops coming to the BoardWalk

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Just months after announcing some special updates to Disney’s BoardWalk Resort, Walt Disney World is sharing exciting details that are sure to excite Florida foodies and visitors alike. The resort announced Tuesday that the new Carousel Coffee shop will be opening soon. [TRENDING: Florida...
Seminole County seeks legal custody of 38 dogs seized before Thanksgiving

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County is continuing to seek legal custody of 38 dogs that were seized from a home before Thanksgiving. Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to confirm a petition filed in court to take ownership of the dogs, so they can eventually be put up for adoption. It will now be up to a judge to decide who would be the most appropriate owner of the dogs – the county, or the man they were seized from.
TIMELINE: Severe weather possible in Central Florida Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. – The same storm system responsible for damaging tornadoes in the southern Plains and deep South and a crippling blizzard in the northern Plains will bring the threat for strong storms. The system will be weaker than what it was in the deep South and Plains, but...
Strong storms, much cooler air on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong front moving into Central Florida on Thursday. The front will reach our northern zones, including Marion County, possibly by the noon hour before moving near I-4 in the early afternoon. Expect storms in Brevard County by 5 p.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: Become...
BIG weather changes on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing some patchy fog across Central Florida to start the workweek. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s on Monday, with a 10% chance of rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Rain chances increase to 20% on Tuesday, with a high near 80.
Melbourne approves land purchase for Crystal Lagoons project, developer says

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne City Council voted unanimously to allow the Melbourne Orlando International Airport to sell 56 acres of land for the proposed Lakoona Beach development project, according to a press release from the project’s developer, Adelon Capital. The land purchase is expected to be completed by...
Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
Officer shoots man stabbing woman repeatedly at Winter Haven home, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A Winter Haven police officer shot a man Wednesday to stop him from stabbing a woman repeatedly, according to the department. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Winter Haven home, located at 2316 Isle Royal Court SE, shortly before 2 p.m. Upon arrival, police said they saw 35-year-old Nathan Armstrong stabbing a woman.
