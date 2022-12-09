Read full article on original website
Struggling Orlando mother of 4 counting on Angel Tree program for Christmas gifts
ORLANDO, Fla. – Toni Cross is a single mother of four. Her oldest daughter, Miyah, is 15, her twin sons, Jayson and Justin, are 12, and her youngest son, Jayden, is 11. “I’m the biggest advocate for my children,” Cross said. [TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant...
8 dogs, ferret rescued from Orange County hotel room after days without care
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services removed eight dogs and a ferret from a hotel room after the animals were left alone in the room for days without care, according to court records released Monday. The affidavit shows that on Nov. 30, OCAS crews arrived at the...
Check out these events to kickoff 100-year anniversary celebration at Orange County Library System
The 2023 year will be a milestone one for the Orange County Library System, which later in the year will celebrate its 100th anniversary. Between January and the 100th anniversary date of Nov. 8, 2023, the library will be hosting a series of events to celebrate, including a special kickoff event on Jan. 7.
16-foot menorah to be lit in Winter Park for 1st night of Hanukkah
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Chabad of Greater Orlando is set to light a 16-foot menorah in Winter Park Sunday in celebration of the first night of Hanukkah, according to a release. The group said that the menorah lighting will kick off the eight-day Hanukkah celebration — also known as the “Festival of Lights” — and complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed for attendees to light at home.
‘How vicious could a duck really be?’ Winter Park approves Muscovy duck removal program
WINTER PARK, Fla. – The city of Winter Park approved a Muscovy duck removal program at its commission meeting on Wednesday. Former Winter Park resident Henry Ho said the ducks were a nuisance when he lived there, adding that he had a few encounters with the ducks. [TRENDING: Video...
SBA offers disaster loans with no interest or payments for 12 months to families after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – In an aggressive move to help families struggling after Hurricane Ian, the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans with a 12-month deferral period “before payments must be paid.”. No interest will accrue for the first 12 months, giving homeowners, businesses, and nonprofits...
West Coast waffle chain The Dolly Llama opening in Central Florida
WINTER GARDEN, Fla – A waffle chain that got its start in Los Angeles is expanding into Florida and its second location in the Sunshine State is getting ready to open in Winter Garden. The Dolly Llama is getting ready to open its doors in Winter Garden Village Shopping...
Disney gives update on new coffee and bake shops coming to the BoardWalk
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Just months after announcing some special updates to Disney’s BoardWalk Resort, Walt Disney World is sharing exciting details that are sure to excite Florida foodies and visitors alike. The resort announced Tuesday that the new Carousel Coffee shop will be opening soon. [TRENDING: Florida...
Seminole County seeks legal custody of 38 dogs seized before Thanksgiving
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County is continuing to seek legal custody of 38 dogs that were seized from a home before Thanksgiving. Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to confirm a petition filed in court to take ownership of the dogs, so they can eventually be put up for adoption. It will now be up to a judge to decide who would be the most appropriate owner of the dogs – the county, or the man they were seized from.
TIMELINE: Severe weather possible in Central Florida Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. – The same storm system responsible for damaging tornadoes in the southern Plains and deep South and a crippling blizzard in the northern Plains will bring the threat for strong storms. The system will be weaker than what it was in the deep South and Plains, but...
Strong storms, much cooler air on the way to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong front moving into Central Florida on Thursday. The front will reach our northern zones, including Marion County, possibly by the noon hour before moving near I-4 in the early afternoon. Expect storms in Brevard County by 5 p.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: Become...
BIG weather changes on the way to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing some patchy fog across Central Florida to start the workweek. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s on Monday, with a 10% chance of rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Rain chances increase to 20% on Tuesday, with a high near 80.
Orange County man accused of breaking into home after crashing stolen car through 2 auto shops
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – An Orange County man was arrested Sunday after police said he crashed a stolen car through two auto repair shops in Altamonte Springs before going on to burglarize a nearby home. At about 3:42 a.m. on Sunday, Ryan Chapman, 25, was caught on surveillance video...
Melbourne approves land purchase for Crystal Lagoons project, developer says
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne City Council voted unanimously to allow the Melbourne Orlando International Airport to sell 56 acres of land for the proposed Lakoona Beach development project, according to a press release from the project’s developer, Adelon Capital. The land purchase is expected to be completed by...
Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
Officer shoots man stabbing woman repeatedly at Winter Haven home, police say
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A Winter Haven police officer shot a man Wednesday to stop him from stabbing a woman repeatedly, according to the department. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Winter Haven home, located at 2316 Isle Royal Court SE, shortly before 2 p.m. Upon arrival, police said they saw 35-year-old Nathan Armstrong stabbing a woman.
Pastor, son arrested in Florida in $8 million COVID scheme, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pastor and his son were arrested after collecting more than $8 million in coronavirus relief aid in 2020 with a fraudulent ministry, according to new documents. Evan Edwards and Joshua Edwards were taken into custody Wednesday in New Smyrna Beach after being indicted on Dec....
‘Brutal rapist’ sought after woman mutilated in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a registered sexual predator after deputies said he brutally raped and mutilated a woman Saturday morning. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said that authorities are looking for Bruce Whitehead, 54, who attacked the woman Saturday around...
Possible human remains found near Osceola County high school, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation Wednesday after possible human remains were found in Kissimmee. A passerby found the remains at 4261 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Video shows...
Ormond Beach Proud Boys leader wants Capitol riot trial moved to Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An Ormond Beach man scheduled to go to trial for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol is asking a federal judge to move his trial to Virginia. Joseph Biggs, a Florida leader of the Proud Boys, was arrested in the weeks immediately following the Jan. 6 violence.
