Washington, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Former Freeholder Gene Feyl honored for service to Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Gene Feyl, the former Morris County Freeholder and past Denville Township Mayor, was presented with honors at his home during a recent surprise visit by several Morris County leaders. The long time public servant, who served as Freeholder (now known as County Commissioner)...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association Local 3

The Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association (NJRPFA) Local 3, is comprised of members from of Union and Somerset counties. Monthly meetings are held at the Kenilworth VFW. The NJRPFA was established in 1987 to promote and develop a friendly spirit among its members, both retired and associate members. There...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Opinion: Black Girls Are Not A Threat. So Why Are You Afraid?

Once again, as leaders of the NAACP in the State of New Jersey, we must come together to condemn the visceral and systemic racism that erodes our society. This time, racism led to a former elected official calling the police on a nine-year-old Black girl doing something positive for her community—all because he apparently felt scared.
CALDWELL, NJ
Renna Media

WHS Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent

Eighteen Westfield High School student-athletes signed Letters of Intent with colleges and universities, signifying recognition of the seniors’ accomplishments both academically and athletically. The following student-athletes will continue to compete at the college level:. Dexter “Barnes” Blake – Georgetown University, Golf. Trey Brown – University of...
WESTFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Pennsylvania car title white-washing ring moved stolen cars for sale in New Jersey, New York

TRENTON, NJ – A Pennsylvania criminal vehicle title white-washing ring was busted this week. The ring sought to move stolen and otherwise unsellable cars into states like New York and New Jersey to circumvent legal titling in those states. The Attorney General of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro announced the filing of criminal charges against 30 individuals and 21 businesses for re-titling stolen vehicles in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties. A title washing fraud was intended to circumvent the rigid requirements for reconstructed titles in states such as New Jersey and New York. These stolen vehicles were retitled in order to make The post Pennsylvania car title white-washing ring moved stolen cars for sale in New Jersey, New York appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

