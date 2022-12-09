Read full article on original website
NJDOC Officer Saves Motorist Trapped in Car Fire, Then Heads to WorkMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Boat Filled with Toys Docks at Project Self-SufficiencyProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
1 in 10 New Jerseyans Have Unclaimed Property of Value, Here’s How To Find YoursMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Morristown Awarded $86K Transit Village GrantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
70and73.com
Camden County Commissioner Nash gets $275K CEO job at Rowan/Rutgers-Camden board of governors.
Jeffrey L. Nash, longtime ally of Camden County Democratic boss George Norcross, will take over the $275,000-a-year position as president and chief executive officer of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Joint Board of Governors in January, the board announced on Tuesday. Nash, a Camden lawyer who has been a Camden County commissioner...
wrnjradio.com
Former Freeholder Gene Feyl honored for service to Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Gene Feyl, the former Morris County Freeholder and past Denville Township Mayor, was presented with honors at his home during a recent surprise visit by several Morris County leaders. The long time public servant, who served as Freeholder (now known as County Commissioner)...
Renna Media
Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association Local 3
The Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association (NJRPFA) Local 3, is comprised of members from of Union and Somerset counties. Monthly meetings are held at the Kenilworth VFW. The NJRPFA was established in 1987 to promote and develop a friendly spirit among its members, both retired and associate members. There...
Unanswered questions at Princeton University about student death
PRINCETON — Students at Princeton University are concerned they have not been told the full story of what led to the death of Misrach Ewunetie, whose body was found behind a campus tennis court in October. The 21-year-old student was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct....
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office engages with students, staff of Long Valley Middle School
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Samantha DeNegri and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre on Dec. 8 visited Long Valley Middle School in Washington Township and led a presentation on bias issues, cyber harassment and making smart choices about social media. The Morris...
Montco School Admin Embezzled $579K, Opened Cards In Employees' Names: DA
A private school administrator in Montgomery County is accused of embezzling more than half a million dollars, opening credit accounts in her employees' names, and using the money to live a lavish lifestyle, authorities say. Katherine Paprocka, 36, of Paoli, was arraigned on dozens of felony charges Tuesday, Dec. 13...
New Jersey Globe
Opinion: Black Girls Are Not A Threat. So Why Are You Afraid?
Once again, as leaders of the NAACP in the State of New Jersey, we must come together to condemn the visceral and systemic racism that erodes our society. This time, racism led to a former elected official calling the police on a nine-year-old Black girl doing something positive for her community—all because he apparently felt scared.
wrnjradio.com
Brief delays possible during state monuments installation work at Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge on Dec. 14
The fully restored gold-leaf state-seal monuments of New Jersey and Pennsylvania are scheduled to be reinstalled atop the towers of the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge on Dec. 14, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. As is the current practice, one of the bridge’s three travel lanes will be...
wrnjradio.com
Easton couple’s $1M gift to St. Luke’s will fund patient care, medical education
Easton residents Anthony (Tony) and Adrienne DaRe have pledged $1 million to St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) to help fund the construction of the Women & Babies Tower at St. Luke’s Allentown and establish an endowment for scholarships to the Temple/St. Luke’s School of Medicine. “We...
A Fitness Director for the YMCA of Bucks County Was Recently Named ‘America’s Favorite Instructor’
The director was voted as one of the best in the entire country. A well-respected Bucks County health and wellness director has been voted as the best fitness instructor in the entire country. Megan McCuen, the Director of Group Wellness for the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties, was recently...
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
Renna Media
WHS Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent
Eighteen Westfield High School student-athletes signed Letters of Intent with colleges and universities, signifying recognition of the seniors’ accomplishments both academically and athletically. The following student-athletes will continue to compete at the college level:. Dexter “Barnes” Blake – Georgetown University, Golf. Trey Brown – University of...
What’s Moving in to Staples Location in Lawrence, NJ?
A few of the Lawrence community Facebook pages are buzzing today (Tuesday, December 13th) about what may, or may not be, moving into the current Staples store in Lawrence Shopping Center once it closes its doors for good in early January. There have been many rumors lately. I spoke with...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
NJ Lawmakers Want to Know Why Students are Dropping Out of High School
Clarence Pate's high school education in Mercer County was disrupted by housing insecurity and family responsibilities. When his mother lost their home, he had to withdraw. And although he wanted to keep going to school, he wasn't able to because he was no longer a resident of the town. "I...
Majestic Mansion Selling For $25M In South Jersey
A seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion is for sale on 7.7 acres of land in Burlington County.The 40,000-square-foot home in Moorestown, listed by Sothebys Real Estate, also features majestic staircases, a spacious kitchen and a bar with a billiards table.It's selling for $24.95 million.There are six …
1 in 10 New Jerseyans Have Unclaimed Property of Value, Here’s How To Find Yours
Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans have unclaimed property such as financial accounts or other items of value waiting to be claimed. Here’s how to find yours and what happens when that property goes unclaimed.
A New Jersey Airport is Among the USA’s Worst for Cancellations
While the Port Authority would rather have you focus on their brand spanking new airport terminal (which still isn’t fully open), there’s a new study that says that when it comes to the actual flying part, Newark Liberty is among the worst in the country. This most recent...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
Pennsylvania car title white-washing ring moved stolen cars for sale in New Jersey, New York
TRENTON, NJ – A Pennsylvania criminal vehicle title white-washing ring was busted this week. The ring sought to move stolen and otherwise unsellable cars into states like New York and New Jersey to circumvent legal titling in those states. The Attorney General of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro announced the filing of criminal charges against 30 individuals and 21 businesses for re-titling stolen vehicles in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties. A title washing fraud was intended to circumvent the rigid requirements for reconstructed titles in states such as New Jersey and New York. These stolen vehicles were retitled in order to make The post Pennsylvania car title white-washing ring moved stolen cars for sale in New Jersey, New York appeared first on Shore News Network.
