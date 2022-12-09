The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook today:. On 12/13/22 at 420pm Early PD Officers stopped a vehicle with expired license plates in the 200 block of Early Blvd. Officers contacted the driver who only had an ID card and no driver’s license. The driver, George Ezequiel Lopez Jr was subsequently placed under arrest for no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration, along with 2 Municipal Court warrants from the City of Early. Further investigation revealed Lopez was in possession of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, along with marijuana cigarettes, a container with THC wax and several debit cards in other individuals’ names. The passenger, Delores Fae Ramos was also found to be in possession of methamphetamines and was also placed under arrest. Further investigation revealed many items in the car were possibly taken in a burglary from Brownwood. Brownwood Police department is currently working on following up with that case. Lopez was charged with 2 charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of marjuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, No drivers license, fail to maintain financial responsibility and 2 Early PD warrants for no drivers license and speeding. The female passenger Ramos was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Brown County warrant. Both were booked into the Brown County Jail.

