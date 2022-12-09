The annual Two-Steppin for Toys is in progress at the KOXE/KBWD Radio studios at the corner of Carnegie and Lee Street. As of 10:45 am, a total of 341 toys have been donated and more than $2,600 in monetary contributions have been collected. Shown in the photo are more than 20 bicycles which were donated by the staff of the Thomas R. Havins Unit in Brownwood, always a big supporter of the toy drive. Stop by the radio station through 5:00 pm today and donate toys or give a monetary donation to our volunteer elves standing next to the street, you don’t even have to get out of your car. All the toys and donations stay in Brown County to benefit hundreds of families through Toys for Kids. ALL DONATIONS ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED!

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO