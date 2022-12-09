Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood ISD announces 2022 Holiday Card Design Contest Winners
Two winners have been selected for the 7th Annual Brownwood ISD (BISD) Holiday Card Contest. One design from elementary and one from secondary was selected as winners of the contest. Brownwood High School (BHS) senior Emma Carroll, and Coggin Elementary sixth-grade student Emma Edmonds submitted the winning entries that will be used for the official BISD card.
brownwoodnews.com
Radio stations collect more than 1,000 toys, $13,000 in donations for Brown County Toys for Kids
The toy drives for Brown County Toys for Kids are hitting the home stretch, as on Wednesday KOXE/KBWD and Wendlee Broadcasting held their annual collection events which netted more than 1,000 toys and $13,000 in cash donations. A total of 864 toys and $8,644.94 was donated at the Two-Steppin’ for...
brownwoodnews.com
Annual Two-Steppin’ for Toys Today at KOXE in Brownwood
The annual Two-Steppin for Toys is in progress at the KOXE/KBWD Radio studios at the corner of Carnegie and Lee Street. As of 10:45 am, a total of 341 toys have been donated and more than $2,600 in monetary contributions have been collected. Shown in the photo are more than 20 bicycles which were donated by the staff of the Thomas R. Havins Unit in Brownwood, always a big supporter of the toy drive. Stop by the radio station through 5:00 pm today and donate toys or give a monetary donation to our volunteer elves standing next to the street, you don’t even have to get out of your car. All the toys and donations stay in Brown County to benefit hundreds of families through Toys for Kids. ALL DONATIONS ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED!
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood’s Sammie Courington joins Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Brownwood’s Coach Sammie Courington was enshrined in the Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame over the weekend, joining Uvalde’s Bobby Kramer and Tim Calhoun of DeRidder, Louisiana as inductees into the 2022 TTCA Hall of Fame Friday, December 9, at the TTCA Convention Banquet at Horseshoe Bay Resort.
brownwoodnews.com
City Council approves expansion of Brownwood Senior Citizens Center
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council unanimously approved awarding a bid to Covington Contracting in the amount of $336,573 to expand the Senior Citizens Center, located at 110 South Greenleaf. The Senior Citizens Center has a cash reserve account balance of $432,214 which can only be used...
brownwoodnews.com
Daybreak Community Services Hosting Job Fair
Caregiver Texas is hosting a job fair Wednesday, December the 14th from 10:00 am through 2:00 pm. Daybreak Community Services is under Caregiver, a long-term care services organization. The Brownwood Office is located at 209 D Garmon Drive Early, TX. Full-time and part-time residential staff positions are available including a...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Horns drop district basketball opener against Eastland, 57-33
EARLY – The Early Lady Horns were dealt a 57-33 Tuesday night by Eastland in the District 8-3A girls basketball opener for both teams. Caroline Welker paced Early with 13 points followed by Madison Torrez and Averey Horton with six apiece, Dakota Barksdale with four, and Lindsey Bastardo and Jenna Hataway with two points each.
brownwoodnews.com
Third-quarter surge fuels Lady Dragons’ 60-43 win over Strawn
BANGS – The Bangs Lady Dragons moved to 8-10 on the season with a 60-43 home victory over Strawn Tuesday night. Bangs trailed 19-17 after one quarter and 29-22 at halftime but surged in front 43-31 after three periods. Kasey Solis paced the Lady Dragons with 16 points followed...
brownwoodnews.com
New year to volunteer with CASA
With 2023 right around the corner, random questions swirl around our heads as we contemplate our yearly plans. It’s a great time for processing our past and focusing on the future with questions and goals. How can we balance life with work, social, and giving back? What new resolutions can we make as a commitment of good faith for change? What changes can I make to have a more fulfilling and happier life?
brownwoodnews.com
Early City Council Meeting December 13th
The Early City Council discussed many new items of business at their monthly meeting. The first item on the agenda, the council approved a Memorandum of Understanding regarding selling a used police vehicle for the city of Venus for $3,000. The council then approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Talpa Volunteer Fire Department to transfer a surplus of radios the city of Early had in store. The council recognized that Talpa mutually aids the City of Early Fire Department. The transfer of ownership was at no cost.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions sputter in 62-35 loss at 5A Abilene Cooper
ABILENE – The Brownwood Lions offense sputtered from start to finish Tuesday night in a 62-35 road loss at the hands Class 5A Abilene Cooper. The Lions (8-5) trailed 20-4 after one quarter, 40-7 at halftime, and 49-17 through three periods. Luke Gray led Brownwood with 11 points followed...
brownwoodnews.com
Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Smith
Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Smith went home to Jesus on November 09, 2022 at the age 63. She was healed from her tough battle with cancer, peacefully, while surrounded by family who loved her dearly. Beth was born to Nancy and Bill Smith on January 11, 1959 in Odessa, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Additional details on Texas Funco building plans shared during Council meeting
A Brownwood Municipal Development District board action was ratified Tuesday morning by the Brownwood City Council, approving a Downtown Retail Opportunity Program grant to the Texas Funco Building, LLC, for a building located at 101 Fisk for $10,000. The new owners of the former Texas Funco Building will be developing...
brownwoodnews.com
Beekeeping class gives head start to beginners
Have you been thinking about beekeeping? Wondering how to get started? Or maybe you know someone who’s been talking about it, but just never seems to get around to taking action. One local beekeeper wants to help. Daniel Graham gives presentations and classes on beekeeping, and his upcoming class,...
brownwoodnews.com
Mary L Stevens
Funeral service for Mary L Stevens, 68 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Dorothy Mae Matthews
Funeral service for Dorothy Mae Matthews, 83 of Bangs, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Sammy Leon Curry
Funeral service for Sammy Leon Curry, 74 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Beverly Holleman
Funeral services for Beverly Holleman, age 61, of Early, will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Early First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Jordan Springs Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00.
brownwoodnews.com
December Sales Tax Receipts Up in Brown County
All three Brown County cities had increases in sales tax allocations from the Texas Comptroller in December. Early again led the way with the largest percentage increase, followed by a nice increase for Brownwood, and a smaller, but still positive increase, for Bangs. The December sales tax allocations reflect retail sales in October. Details below.
brownwoodnews.com
Jason Lee Gray
Jason Lee Gray, 50, of Rising Star, TX passed away November 30, 2022, in Abilene TX. Jason’s family has entrusted Heartland Funeral Cremations of Comanche with his celebration of life graveside service. A visitation period of friends and family will be from 10 a.m. until 12 noon Saturday the 17th at the funeral home. Jason will be laid to rest at the Siloam Cemetery in Gustine with Jackie Bibby officiating. Condolences and memories can be left online at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net.
Comments / 0