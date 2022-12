The indoor rowing studio Fit2Row is downsizing and moving down the street due to nonrenewed leases and landlord differences, according to owner Katie Cowan. The privately owned company will relocate to 4415 Edgewater Drive at the intersection of Edgewater and Fairbanks as soon as Dec. 19. In May, Fit2Row expanded, opening a second location in New Smyrna Beach.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO