Texas fights federal rule that would outlaw LGBTQ discrimination in state adoptions and foster care
Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the federal government to preserve Texas’ ability to include religious groups that won’t place kids with same-sex couples in the state’s adoption process without losing federal funding. With his lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Galveston, Paxton continued a yearslong,...
State lawmaker files bill that would ban minors from social media
HOUSTON – TikTok, Instagram, and other social media sites could lose many of their teenage users in Texas. That’s if a North Texas lawmaker gets his wish. Jared Patterson, a state representative from Denton County filed a bill that would ban anyone under 18 from using social media sites.
Companies say they’re being denied Texas tax breaks as a state agency is overwhelmed with applications
Days before the expiration of a state program that provides billions of dollars in property tax breaks to businesses moving to Texas, two companies have gone to court arguing they’re being frozen out from the last-minute savings due to an overwhelmed state agency. The two renewable energy companies say...
Why Texas is unlikely to let voters decide on abortion access
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Despite the state’s near-total ban on abortion, just 12% of Texans think abortion should be illegal in all cases, according to an August poll from The Texas Politics Project. One Texas Democrat hopes to give voters more of a say in abortion policy.
Oregon governor commutes all 17 of state's death sentences
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is commuting the sentences of all of the state's 17 inmates awaiting execution, saying their death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown, a Democrat with less than a month remaining...
DPS to conduct random vehicle safety inspections at ports of entry along Texas border to help stop cartel smuggling
HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that its troopers will began conducting random commercial vehicle safety inspections as they cross international ports of entry (POEs) into Texas, according to a release. DPS said it is committed to mitigating drug trafficking and increasing security along the...
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016 and...
This program is combating the foster care crisis by connecting families in need
ROANOKE, Va. – “There’s a foster care crisis in America. There’s a foster crisis in Virginia and there’s a foster care crisis in our community,” said Ray Moore, the Regional Manager for CarePortal in the Roanoke Valley. “Foster care is ground zero for impacting our communities and changing the way things happen.”
Janet Jackson bringing tour to 3 Texas cities next year
HOUSTON – Janet Jackson will hit the road on a North American tour next year, with 33 concerts scheduled in such cities as New York, Detroit and Los Angeles. The “Together Again Tour” kicks off on April 14 in Hollywood, Florida and will include three stops in Texas -- at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, on June 2, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The woodlands, on June 3, and Moody Center in Austin, on June 4.
Cold front coming!🥶 Our last warm day of the year is today
The last day of spring like weather is today as temperatures climb to the lower-70s this afternoon. We’ll have scattered showers this morning, with the possibility of thunderstorms this afternoon. The cold front moves through overnight into Wednesday morning. Cold front Tuesday night/Wednesday morning:. A strong cold front Tuesday...
