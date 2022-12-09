Read full article on original website
995qyk.com
Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home
Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
South Tampa and Wesley Chapel homes have some of the worst carbon footprints in Tampa Bay, says new report
On the flip side, Tampa Bay's more densely populated neighborhoods scored very well.
iheart.com
WATCH: Tampa Bay News Reporter Has Coughing Fit While Reporting on Red Tide
Red tide has again taken over at some Tampa Bay and Sarasota beaches. High levels of the algae can cause respiratory distress in humans, as evidenced by the coughing fit 10 Tampa Bay reporter Malique Rankin experienced off-camera on Friday. We found this clip especially interesting because as we were...
wild941.com
Unsolved Mystery Noise Taking Over South Tampa At Night
In South Tampa there’s been an unsolved mystery happening for a while and no one seems to have an answer. Everyone’s wondering what’s that strange noise?. Thousands of people have been running to their social media to complain about a deep bass that can be heard and felt every weekend evening with zero answers. The complaints start in Port Tampa to north Kennedy and even over to Davis Islands all with the same frustrating issue. Some residents speculated that it could be a passing party boat driving around the Bay. Others have blamed what they thought was a house party or even MacDill Airforce Base but apparently none of those guesses are correct.
7 Tampa Bay speakeasies
Here is your manual to the exclusive, secretive, and entrancing bars and blind tigers of Tampa Bay.
995qyk.com
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
10NEWS
10 cold-stun sea turtles leave New England for Florida
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Ten cold-stricken sea turtles that were stranded in Cape Cod are now rehabilitating in warmer waters at Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The turtles are part of 100 turtles that were transported to facilities in Florida and Mississippi by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries Service and the non-profit organization Turtles Fly Too, the aquarium said in a statement.
5 Tampa Bay area restaurants listed among most beloved eateries in America for 2022
Five restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were listed among the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America in 2022, according to OpenTable.
Our Favorite U-Pick Farms for Oranges, Citrus, and Peaches in Tampa Bay
Thanks to Florida’s climate, it is pretty much always u-pick season in the Tampa Bay...
TIMELINE: Cold front to bring storms to Tampa Bay Thursday
After a warm and dry Wednesday, a strong storm system will arrive in Tampa Bay on Thursday, making things wet and cold.
Kindness Day to benefit Feeding Tampa Bay
News Channel 8's Kindness Day is Friday, Dec. 16.
Bay News 9
Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago
An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
wild941.com
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House
A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
This Place In Florida Was Named One Of 2022's Most Fun Cities In The US & It Outranked Miami
It's no secret Florida is a widely popular vacation destination, especially during the winter season. When most people think of coming to the Sunshine State, they think of Miami, but really there are so many great things to do in Orlando and America agrees. Wallethub conducted a study ranking "2022's...
Flu cases on the rise around Tampa Bay
The country's worst influenza outbreak in more than a decade has left nearly every state with high or very high levels of flu activity, including Florida. Flu cases have now started dipping statewide but are still increasing around Tampa Bay, according to Florida Department of Health data. Why it matters:...
This Tampa Bay-area Publix sold 2 winning scratch-offs worth $16M in prizes
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — At Publix, they say "shopping is a pleasure." But shopping at one Publix in Palm Harbor turned out to be much, much more for two Floridians who pressed their luck with the Florida Lottery. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that a New Port Richey...
10NEWS
Dog who ran away from Texas home found 7 years later in Florida, reunites with family
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Texas family is finally reunited with their dog who ran away after being scared off by fireworks seven years ago. The dog, Jazzy, was found abandoned in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, earlier this month, according to Orange County Animal Services. The shelter...
10NEWS
Pinellas County woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off from Publix
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — One Pinellas County woman won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket from Publix. The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that 41-year-old Octavia Wright claimed the prize from the "500X THE CASH" scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
10NEWS
Eagle impaled by lightning rod dies
ST GEORGE, Georgia — An eagle stuck atop a 120-foot radio tower in North Florida died despite efforts to save it, the Macclenny Fire and Rescue Department said in a social media post. Macclenny firefighters were called to an "interesting" report of the eagle impaled by the radio tower...
The purple street lights popping up all over Orlando area are ... a mistake
You may have noticed a great many purple streetlights popping up all around the Orlando area. They line John Young Parkway between Colonial and Princeton and can be seen in a variety of other locations across Central Florida. What’s more, those purple streetlights are popping up all across Florida and...
