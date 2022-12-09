ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home

Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
TAMPA, FL
Unsolved Mystery Noise Taking Over South Tampa At Night

In South Tampa there’s been an unsolved mystery happening for a while and no one seems to have an answer. Everyone’s wondering what’s that strange noise?. Thousands of people have been running to their social media to complain about a deep bass that can be heard and felt every weekend evening with zero answers. The complaints start in Port Tampa to north Kennedy and even over to Davis Islands all with the same frustrating issue. Some residents speculated that it could be a passing party boat driving around the Bay. Others have blamed what they thought was a house party or even MacDill Airforce Base but apparently none of those guesses are correct.
TAMPA, FL
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’

Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
FLORIDA STATE
10 cold-stun sea turtles leave New England for Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Ten cold-stricken sea turtles that were stranded in Cape Cod are now rehabilitating in warmer waters at Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The turtles are part of 100 turtles that were transported to facilities in Florida and Mississippi by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries Service and the non-profit organization Turtles Fly Too, the aquarium said in a statement.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago

An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
TAMPA, FL
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House

A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
Flu cases on the rise around Tampa Bay

The country's worst influenza outbreak in more than a decade has left nearly every state with high or very high levels of flu activity, including Florida. Flu cases have now started dipping statewide but are still increasing around Tampa Bay, according to Florida Department of Health data. Why it matters:...
FLORIDA STATE
Eagle impaled by lightning rod dies

ST GEORGE, Georgia — An eagle stuck atop a 120-foot radio tower in North Florida died despite efforts to save it, the Macclenny Fire and Rescue Department said in a social media post. Macclenny firefighters were called to an "interesting" report of the eagle impaled by the radio tower...
SAINT GEORGE, GA

