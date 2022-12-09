Read full article on original website
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 14, 2022
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published 5 articles that were read a total of 14434 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Dec 14, 2022. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
Morning Notes
Gunfire Damage Discovered by Maintenance — “At approximately 9:58 a.m. on December 12, police were dispatched to the late report of suspicious circumstances. Upon arrival, it was determined that a residential maintenance crew responded to a service request from December 10 and observed an apparent bullet hole inside the apartment. Responding officers recovered evidence of a firearm being discharged. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.” [ACPD]
Miss Arlington is competing for the Miss America crown this week
A recent Miss Arlington is competing in the finals of the Miss America competition this week. Last year’s Miss Arlington, Victoria Chuah, is looking to add another crown to her collection on Thursday. She is set to compete against 50 others, including Miss District of Columbia, for the title of Miss America.
UPDATED: Power outage in Courthouse area after reported transformer explosion
(Updated at 9:35 a.m.) A swath of the Courthouse and Clarendon area is in the dark after reports of a possible transformer explosion. The lights went out around 6:30 a.m. As of 7:30 a.m., 1,732 Dominion customers are still without power, according to the company’s website, though that number was down to around 1,100 as of 9 a.m.
Arlington Community High School finds next temporary home in Ballston office building
(Updated 12:40 p.m.) Arlington Community High School is set to take over part of an office building in Ballston next year. The semi-nomadic school has had many temporary homes over the years, and is currently located in the former Fenwick building (800 S. Walter Reed Drive). Now, it will move...
BREAKING: Arlington Public Schools to open on two-hour delay
Arlington Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay on Thursday due to expected freezing rain, the school system just announced. APS follows Fairfax County Public Schools in announcing a two hour delay tonight. Other Northern Virginia districts have announced weather plans ranging from two hour delays to closures. From...
Former Rosslyn coffee shop owner convicted of credit card fraud
The former owner of a coffee shop in Rosslyn has been convicted of an extensive credit card fraud scheme. Adiam Berhane, 50, was the co-owner of Caffe Aficionado in Rosslyn, which was open from 2013 until 2016, when the cafe was shut down following a police raid. Federal prosecutors said Berhane used the cafe to process fraudulent payments after obtaining stolen credit card information from the internet — and last week a federal jury in Alexandria agreed.
An AI debates Missing Middle housing ahead of tonight’s Planning Commission meeting
Arlington Planning Commission is set to discuss Missing Middle housing in a blockbuster pair of meetings this week. The first is happening tonight at 7 p.m., in the County Board room at Arlington County government headquarters (2100 Clarendon Blvd). County staff are set to give a presentation before the floor is opened to public comment from dozens of speakers.
BizTalk: AED — More than corporate attraction
This article was written by Adam Henry, CEcD, EDP, Senior Business Development Manager for Arlington Economic Development. Arlington has had an incredible year attracting new businesses to the community, with the notable announcements of Boeing and Raytheon Technologies both deciding to locate their global headquarters in Arlington. Further, past announcements...
