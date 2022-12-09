ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
counton2.com

Woman airlifted after Colleton County shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews on Tuesday responded to a shooting in the Johnsonville community. According to CCFR, a woman was shot on Silkhope Lane shortly before 9:15 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics provided aid before requesting a medical helicopter to transport her to Trident. The...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Body found in Florence area, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body was found Wednesday in the Florence area, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was found along Southborough Road, von Lutcken said. No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man found dead in car after accidental discharge, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a man found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday was accidentally shot. Officers responded to the area of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street around 6:20 a.m. following a reported traffic accident. “First responders assisting the victim found a wound in the victim’s groin area consistent with a […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Coroner identifies 21-year-old victim in deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Monday afternoon. Deputies said the deadly shooting took place along Jamestown Avenue which is off Billy Farrow Highway in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner, J Todd Hardee, identified 21-year-old Davion...
myhorrynews.com

Two men found not guilty in Myrtle Beach double murder

A jury on Monday found two men not guilty in the double homicide of two men at the Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a press release. The trial for two Sumter men, 24-year-old Samuel Frye and 27-year-old Mardave Hunter, began...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies investigate deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Monday in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Jamestown Avenue in the Darlington area, according to deputies. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division crime scene unit has been called in to assist. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Sheriff’s office, SLED investigating deadly shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Monday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said its deputies are on the scene of the deadly shooting along Jamestown Avenue which is off Billy Farrow Highway in the Darlington area. Agents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy