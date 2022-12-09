Read full article on original website
counton2.com
Woman airlifted after Colleton County shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews on Tuesday responded to a shooting in the Johnsonville community. According to CCFR, a woman was shot on Silkhope Lane shortly before 9:15 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics provided aid before requesting a medical helicopter to transport her to Trident. The...
Body found in Florence area, coroner says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body was found Wednesday in the Florence area, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was found along Southborough Road, von Lutcken said. No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
wpde.com
Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
Warrants: Man charged in deadly Conway shooting fired into home with 2 people inside
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Sunday shooting, according to the police department. Joe Detrell Gause, 30, of Loris, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said. Gause is accused of firing shots into a home […]
Horry County officer heard about 100 gunshots in Loris area, report says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the street to Highway 746. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after an officer reported hearing about 100 gunshots fired in the Loris area, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called Monday evening after a […]
Man ID’d in deadly auto v. pedestrian crash in North Charleston
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in a Sunday-night auto versus pedestrian crash. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identified the victim as Rigoberto Espinal, 43, who was pronounced dead in the crash. The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the crash which happened just before 11:00 […]
Man found dead in car after accidental discharge, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a man found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday was accidentally shot. Officers responded to the area of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street around 6:20 a.m. following a reported traffic accident. “First responders assisting the victim found a wound in the victim’s groin area consistent with a […]
WMBF
Report: Horry County police officer heard ‘100 shots being fired’ in Loris community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting investigation is underway in the Loris area after a lance corporal with the Horry County Police Department heard dozens of gunshots. A person called 911 just before 6 p.m. Monday after hearing shots fired at her house in the 200 block of Highway 746, which is near the Carolina border.
WMBF
Coroner identifies 21-year-old victim in deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Monday afternoon. Deputies said the deadly shooting took place along Jamestown Avenue which is off Billy Farrow Highway in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner, J Todd Hardee, identified 21-year-old Davion...
myhorrynews.com
Two men found not guilty in Myrtle Beach double murder
A jury on Monday found two men not guilty in the double homicide of two men at the Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a press release. The trial for two Sumter men, 24-year-old Samuel Frye and 27-year-old Mardave Hunter, began...
66-year-old man missing in Florence County may have dementia, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 66-year-old man who might be affected by dementia is missing from the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Bansibhai Patel of Florence was last seen at 8 a.m. Wednesday at his home on Westbrook Drive, deputies said. Patel was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, black […]
Active duty Air Force member charged with murder in deadly Myrtle Beach shooting
Editor’s note: Frye and Hunter were both found not guilty on all charges Monday by a jury. Read more about the verdict here. UPDATE as of 10/17/20: The Myrtle Beach Police Department has upgraded Samuel Frye’s charges with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and one count of assault and battery of a […]
Deputies investigate deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Monday in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Jamestown Avenue in the Darlington area, according to deputies. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division crime scene unit has been called in to assist. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee […]
Marion County man gets 12 years in prison for role in deadly Socastee shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for his role in a November 2020 shooting that killed a man in Socastee, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Ernest Howard, 23, of Marion, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in the killing of […]
live5news.com
Shotgun found in Wando High School student’s car, district says
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says a shotgun was found in a student’s car Wednesday at Wando High School. District spokesman Andy Pruitt says the gun was found during a routine search of the Mount Pleasant school’s parking lot during school hours. The...
South Carolina Department of Public Safety to step up enforcement in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will step up enforcement in Horry County between Thursday and Saturday. The additional enforcement will focus on traffic violations with an emphasis on DUI, speed, aggressive and distracted driving, according to the SCDPS. Roads included in the enforcement are Highway 17, Highway 501, […]
South Carolina family locates missing 84-year-old man with dementia
UPDATE: Gibson has been located. — HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in South Carolina need your help locating a missing man with dementia. JD Gibson, 84, was last seen leaving his Hartsville home around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He is described as 5’7” and 150 lbs, wearing jeans and a plaid button-down shirt along with […]
WMBF
Sheriff’s office, SLED investigating deadly shooting in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Monday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said its deputies are on the scene of the deadly shooting along Jamestown Avenue which is off Billy Farrow Highway in the Darlington area. Agents...
NCPD investigating after man found dead inside vehicle on Rivers Avenue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after officers found a man dead inside a vehicle. According to NCPD, officers responded to a reported accident around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street. Officers found a deceased man inside a vehicle on the scene. Limited […]
Woman accused of making bomb threat at Florence County Detention Center
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 21-year-old Colleton County woman has been charged after allegedly calling in a bomb threat in November to the Florence County Detention Center, authorities said. Danielle De’Asia Heyward of Walterboro was booked into the jail on Friday and released on Saturday after posting a $30,000 bond. She is charged with […]
