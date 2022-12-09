ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, MI

Charlotte Fire Department, Bella Grande hosts toy drive for holidays

By Erica Murphy
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JPWD_0jd9rjJr00

Charlotte Fire Department firefighters are pitching in to help a community effort aimed at making sure children have a gift underneath the Christmas tree.

The fire department is working with a local resale shop, Bella Grande, to fill the front store window with lots of toys for area children.

Bella Grande sits on South Cochran Avenue in the city's business district.

Anyone interested in donating can simply stop by and drop off a new toy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy