Charlotte Fire Department, Bella Grande hosts toy drive for holidays

Charlotte Fire Department firefighters are pitching in to help a community effort aimed at making sure children have a gift underneath the Christmas tree.

The fire department is working with a local resale shop, Bella Grande, to fill the front store window with lots of toys for area children.

Bella Grande sits on South Cochran Avenue in the city's business district.

Anyone interested in donating can simply stop by and drop off a new toy.

