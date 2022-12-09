ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas man reunites with dog 7 years later in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas - A Texas man whose dog ran away years ago has been reunited with her, more than a thousand miles away. The last time Kerry Smith saw his dog Jazzy was just before she ran off during July 4th fireworks 7 years ago. He recently got a call from Orange County, Florida Animal Services. They had rescued a dog that had been abandoned in a motel room without food or water. They scanned it for a microchip and were able to contact Smith. He flew to Orlando Saturday to pick jazzy up.
TEXAS STATE
Two $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas still unclaimed, tickets expire Jan. 25

AUSTIN – The Texas Lottery Commission said two second tier winning tickets worth $1 million each for the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29 are still unclaimed. The two Quick Pick tickets were sold at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano and at the Fuel Maxx at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View. Both matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13, 36, 45, 57, and 67) but not the Mega Ball number.
TEXAS STATE
Governor Greg Abbott calls for investigation of NGOs aiding illegal crossings

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations (NGOs) may have in planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the governor highlights the need for Texas' vigilant response to...
TEXAS STATE
Traffic charge against Cawthorn dismissed, separate airport gun citation trial in January

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A charge of driving with a revoked license against North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been dropped. Dashcam video showed a North Carolina state trooper pulling Cawthorn over in Cleveland County on March 3. The trooper reportedly pulled Cawthorn over for driving left of the center line. The traffic stop resulted in the Republican congressman being issued a violation for driving with a revoked license.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
Wednesday marks the 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

Wednesday marks the somber, 10-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting. On December 14th, 2012, a gunman killed 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. It took place in a first-grade classroom. Since then, a new school has been built in the town...
NEWTOWN, CT
Widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in her husband's deadly crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx, alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on Sept. 21 after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of an Alabama interstate. Kelsie Platt, 28, said she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
ALABAMA STATE
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for five-year mandatory sentence for human smugglers

Gov. Greg Abbott said he will seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in prison for human smuggling. “I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally,” Abbott wrote in a tweet Sunday night. “I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime.”
TEXAS STATE
Biden admin approves Washington state's request to give non-citizens Obamacare access

OLYMPIA, Wash. (TND) — Illegal immigrants who are residing in the state of Washington will now be able to access health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The move is the result of the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of the Treasury approving the state’s request “to expand access to qualified health plans (QHPs), stand-alone qualified dental plans (QDPs), and a state affordability program (Cascade Care Savings) to Washington residents regardless of immigration status.”
WASHINGTON STATE

