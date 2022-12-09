ORANGE COUNTY, Texas - A Texas man whose dog ran away years ago has been reunited with her, more than a thousand miles away. The last time Kerry Smith saw his dog Jazzy was just before she ran off during July 4th fireworks 7 years ago. He recently got a call from Orange County, Florida Animal Services. They had rescued a dog that had been abandoned in a motel room without food or water. They scanned it for a microchip and were able to contact Smith. He flew to Orlando Saturday to pick jazzy up.

