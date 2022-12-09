Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Texas man reunites with dog 7 years later in Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas - A Texas man whose dog ran away years ago has been reunited with her, more than a thousand miles away. The last time Kerry Smith saw his dog Jazzy was just before she ran off during July 4th fireworks 7 years ago. He recently got a call from Orange County, Florida Animal Services. They had rescued a dog that had been abandoned in a motel room without food or water. They scanned it for a microchip and were able to contact Smith. He flew to Orlando Saturday to pick jazzy up.
news4sanantonio.com
Two $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas still unclaimed, tickets expire Jan. 25
AUSTIN – The Texas Lottery Commission said two second tier winning tickets worth $1 million each for the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29 are still unclaimed. The two Quick Pick tickets were sold at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano and at the Fuel Maxx at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View. Both matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13, 36, 45, 57, and 67) but not the Mega Ball number.
news4sanantonio.com
Governor Greg Abbott calls for investigation of NGOs aiding illegal crossings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations (NGOs) may have in planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the governor highlights the need for Texas' vigilant response to...
news4sanantonio.com
Election integrity bills would give state power to investigate, remove local DA's
SAN ANTONIO - The mid-term elections are behind us, but the battle continues over election integrity. A flurry of new bills has been filed for January’s legislative session giving the state more power to investigate election irregularities. Some of those measures allow the state to bypass local officials. One...
news4sanantonio.com
Traffic charge against Cawthorn dismissed, separate airport gun citation trial in January
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A charge of driving with a revoked license against North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been dropped. Dashcam video showed a North Carolina state trooper pulling Cawthorn over in Cleveland County on March 3. The trooper reportedly pulled Cawthorn over for driving left of the center line. The traffic stop resulted in the Republican congressman being issued a violation for driving with a revoked license.
news4sanantonio.com
Wednesday marks the 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Wednesday marks the somber, 10-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting. On December 14th, 2012, a gunman killed 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. It took place in a first-grade classroom. Since then, a new school has been built in the town...
news4sanantonio.com
Widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in her husband's deadly crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx, alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on Sept. 21 after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of an Alabama interstate. Kelsie Platt, 28, said she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
news4sanantonio.com
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for five-year mandatory sentence for human smugglers
Gov. Greg Abbott said he will seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in prison for human smuggling. “I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally,” Abbott wrote in a tweet Sunday night. “I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime.”
news4sanantonio.com
Biden admin approves Washington state's request to give non-citizens Obamacare access
OLYMPIA, Wash. (TND) — Illegal immigrants who are residing in the state of Washington will now be able to access health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The move is the result of the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of the Treasury approving the state’s request “to expand access to qualified health plans (QHPs), stand-alone qualified dental plans (QDPs), and a state affordability program (Cascade Care Savings) to Washington residents regardless of immigration status.”
news4sanantonio.com
Rhode Island State Police respond to 54 crashes during snowfall, including 1 fatal
Rhode Island State Police said they responded to 54 crashes during the weekend’s snowfall, including a fatal one. The department said a man from North Attleborough, Massachusetts died after losing control of his pickup truck while driving on the highway Sunday afternoon. Police said 56-year-old Anthony Manieri was driving...
Comments / 0