2024 lineman prospect: 'Could definitely see myself at Clemson' after second visit

2024 offensive lineman prospect Graham Uter had his second visit to Death Valley when he came for the South Carolina game on Nov. 26. The Daphne (Ala.) Bayside Academy junior shared that the program was amazing on his second visit.

“I thought the program was amazing,” Uter told TCI. “Clemson has great football facilities, and the coaches all seemed like great people that really care about their players. I can tell they put a big emphasis on education in the football program, which is always good The South Carolina game was my second visit since camp. Even though it was a tough loss, there was still a great atmosphere.”

The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder offered that he was able to reconnect with some coaches and be able to talk with them more during this visit, which was probably his favorite part of his entire time in Death Valley.

“It was great to see coach Thomas Austin and coach Brandon Thomas again,” he said. “I also got to talk with Tajh Boyd and met with Tyron Crowder for the first time, and had great conversations with him throughout the visit.”

“My favorite part was getting to reconnect with the coaches,” he added. “I could definitely see myself at a school like Clemson, because I love the campus and the town. I got to see the town more this visit and really enjoyed it.”

The junior still has some time before he will be making a commitment to any school, but when that time comes he emphasized that ultimately he wants to be a part of a program that pushes him to strive to become the best he can be, whether that be on or off the field.

“I’m looking for a great coaching staff that will give me the chance to reach my potential. Also, a place with a great team culture and a place where I can get a good education.”

After the Tigers fell to their rival during his visit, the prospect offered his reaction to seeing Clemson bounce back against the Tar Heels last weekend at the ACC Championship Game.

“They played great and was good to see them bounce back after a hard loss against South Carolina.”

