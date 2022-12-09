Read full article on original website
Single-Vehicle Crash in Calhoun County Causes Lane Closure
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, has caused a lane closure. The right lane of Interstate 20 westbound near the 192 mile marker in Calhoun County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Georgia woman hit by off-duty Floyd County deputy in parking lot, GSP says
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — According to Georgia State Patrol, a woman was hit while walking across a parking lot by an off-duty Floyd County Sheriff’s Office employee. GSP said Rose Shippey was walking across the RaceTrac gas station parking lot at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Bypass at the time of the crash.
wrganews.com
GSP: Rockmart Man dies in Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident
On December 10, at approximately 6:15 PM, troopers from the Georgia State Patrol Cartersville branch were dispatched to a vehicle versus a pedestrian accident in Polk County on Bellview Road. The investigation revealed that a Ford Escape was traveling east on Bellview Road. A pedestrian in dark clothing was walking in the eastbound lane. The front of the Escape struck the pedestrian, identified as Christopher Fee, age 37 of Rockmart. Fee succumbed to his injuries on the scene. These are the preliminary findings of the Georgia State Patrol. No charges have been made at the time of this report.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, December 14th
Joshua Ellison, age 44 of Leesburg – RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, UPOM 2ND, UPODP, FTA-RECEIVING STOLEN PROP 1ST, FTA-UPOCS, FTA-UPOCS, FTA-UPODP, FTA-UPODP, FTA-UPODP, FTA-PISTOL WITHOUT PERMIT, FTA-BURGLARY 3RD, FTA-SELL PRECURSOR CHEMICALS, FTA-UNLAW MANF CTN SUBS 2ND, FTA-ULAW MANF CEN SUBS 1ST. Brandie Hooper, age 35 of Fort Payne – FTA-FAIL...
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – December 14, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Blount County sheriff: Man shot by officers said ‘kill me dead’ as he pointed gun
The man fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Blount County last week pointed a gun at the officers and told them, ‘’Kill me. Kill me dead,’’. Steven Anthony Bentley, 34, of Jefferson County, was shot to death Dec. 7 at a home in Hayden. Bentley, who...
WAAY-TV
Suspect behind hoax active shooter threats in North Alabama could face charges in multiple states
A hoax active shooter threat can lead to hefty charges and possibly even jail time. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in the state of Alabama, the hoax would be a terroristic threat charge. That's a Class C felony. Swafford said if the person accountable is caught,...
weisradio.com
Jacksonville Police Investigate Rash of Automobile Break Ins
Jacksonville, AL – Per the Jacksonville Police Department facebook page on Thursday Dec 1, 2022 At approximately 7:30 PM, the Jacksonville Police Department responded to multiple reports of vehicles being forcibly broken into. Officers responded to the scene and began to investigate the reports and process each vehicle for evidence. After taking the initial reports officers began to canvas the area and were able to locate some of the property that was reported missing in a nearby wood line. Also during that canvas officers were able to recognize that the businesses in that area had exterior security cameras. After reviewing the security cameras, the officers realized that the cameras had caught the suspects in the act of breaking into multiple vehicles. After retrieving that camera footage officers were able to determine the identification of the suspects and began to look for them. The investigation has led to the arrest of Bowers, Kerry D 27 of Anniston. Bowers was arrested on several charges: Unlawful Breaking & Entering Vehicle(x9), Receiving Stolen Property 2nd degree(x2), Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bowers bond on all of his charges total $192,000. Court Date January 9th, 2023 at 1:30 P.M.
WAAY-TV
Law enforcement responding to 'unfounded' threats to schools across North Alabama
Law enforcement and school officials across North Alabama have been responding to calls making so-far-"unfounded" threats to high schools in North Alabama. Schools impacted as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday are: Mae Jemison High School in Madison County, Scottsboro High School in Scottsboro, West Morgan High in Trinity, and Wilson High School in Lauderdale County.
wvtm13.com
Daughter fighting for justice in parents' DUI crash death
ONEONTA, Ala. — Kenny and Dot Sims were on their way home from church on Dec. 13, 2017, when another driver hit them head-on. The high school sweethearts, who had been married for 52 years, were killed instantly. "My parents were injured so severely, we never even got to...
wrganews.com
Wreck claims the Lives of Emerson Mayor & his Wife; Calhoun Man arrested in Connection
A Calhoun man has been arrested in connection to a wreck that took the lives of the Emerson Georgia Mayor and his wife. According to information from the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a four-car accident on Knox Bridge Hwy east of Fields Landing Road on Saturday afternoon at approximately 4 pm. Preliminary indications are that a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling east on Knox Bridge Hwy. lost control and crossed the centerline striking a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling westbound. That collision caused the Hyundai to lose control, overturn and travel into the eastbound lane where it was struck by a GMC Savanna van traveling eastbound. The driver of the Hyundai, Albert Pallone, age 65 of Emerson, died at the scene. His wife and passenger, Camillia Pallone, age 69 of Emerson, also died at the scene. The driver of the Mazda 3 and the driver of the GMC Savanna were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup, William Bryan Abernathy, 50 of Calhoun, was arrested and charged with DUI, Reckless Driving, First Degree Vehicular Homicide, and Serious Injury by Vehicle. Abernathy was also injured and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed local hospital.
police1.com
Ga. man on the loose after stealing patrol car while handcuffed
TRENTON, Ga. — Georgia police are searching for a man who escaped police custody by stealing a patrol car while handcuffed last week. According to FOX News, 32-year-old Tommy Morgan stole a Dade County patrol vehicle by maneuvering his handcuffed hands from behind his back into the front. Morgan then forced his way through the partition inside the cruiser as a deputy was standing outside the car.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 12/05/2022 to 12/11/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 12/05/2022 to 12/11/2022 follow below: Anniston Officers answered a total of 972 calls for service. There were 80 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 72 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 29 […]
Calhoun County Placed Under Flood Watch
Calhoun County, AL - per the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Calhoun County has been placed under a Flood watch until 12:00 am Thursday. The times for this alert are subject to change.
weisradio.com
Food Give Away Saturday Dec 18th In Centre
The Clear View Worship Center is having a Food Give Away on Saturday, December 18th, beginning at 9 am until All is Gone. This will be a drive through distribution. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. The Clear View Worship Center is located on the Cedar...
Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop
Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
ABC 33/40 News
18-wheeler driver involved in Centre wreck claimed medical issue, blacked out before crash
The driver of an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer that pinned a car against the Cherokee County Health and Rehab Center claimed to have experienced a medical issue and blacked out before crashing, according to Randy Mayorga, Chief Investigator with the Centre Police Department. "It is strongly believed after speaking with the driver...
sylacauganews.com
TCSO searching for vehicle stolen from Toyota of Sylacauga dealership
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) wants the community’s help finding and recovering a white 2020 Dodge Charger stolen from the Toyota of Sylacauga dealership. The vehicle was reported stolen from the dealership on Saturday, Dec. 3. Further descriptions of the Dodge Charger include...
Police In Alabama Look For Man Who Tried To Abduct Child
This is a sick world and nothing surprises me anymore. Now, we have a mom that noticed a man that set off her internal alarms because he was acting strange. Parents are blessed with this gift of the ability to sense that something is just off. That same man tried...
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome
ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
