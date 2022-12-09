Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
New device can make hydrogen when dunked in salt water
With renewable energy becoming cheaper, there's a growing impetus to find ways to store it economically. Batteries can handle short-term fluxes in production but may not be able to handle longer-term shortfalls or seasonal changes in power output. Hydrogen is one of several options being considered that has the potential to serve as a longer-term bridge between periods of high renewable productivity.
Food Beast
Professor Discovers Egg Whites Can Be Used to Create Affordable Water Purifying-Filters
Studies show that each year the amount of microplastic pollution is increasing. Despite what their name may suggest, microplastics account for 92% of plastic pollution found on the ocean’s surface. These disheartening facts are compounded by a growing worldwide water scarcity, as nearly half of the globe's population could be living in areas with a shortage of water as early as 2025.
Graphene is a proven supermaterial, but manufacturing the versatile form of carbon at usable scales remains a challenge
“Future chips may be 10 times faster, all thanks to graphene”; “Graphene may be used in COVID-19 detection”; and “Graphene allows batteries to charge 5x faster” – those are just a handful of recent dramatic headlines lauding the possibilities of graphene. Graphene is an incredibly light, strong and durable material made of a single layer of carbon atoms. With these properties, it is no wonder researchers have been studying ways that graphene could advance material science and technology for decades. I never know what to expect when I tell people I study graphene – some have never heard of it, while...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
science.org
Pump-probe spectroscopy of chiral vibrational dynamics
A planar molecule may become chiral upon excitation of an out-of-plane vibration, changing its handedness during half a vibrational period. When exciting such a vibration in an ensemble of randomly oriented molecules with an infrared laser, half of the molecules will undergo the vibration phase-shifted by π compared to the other half, and no net chiral signal is observed. This symmetry can be broken by exciting the vibrational motion with a Raman transition in the presence of a static electric field. Subsequent ionization of the vibrating molecules by an extreme ultraviolet pulse probes the time-dependent net handedness via the photoelectron circular dichroism. Our proposal for pump-probe spectroscopy of molecular chirality, based on quantum-chemical theory and discussed for the example of the carbonyl chlorofluoride molecule, is feasible with current experimental technology.
3printr.com
Xaar: New laboratory for inkjet printing opened in China
Xaar, manufacturer of piezo-based drop-on-demand inkjet technologies, has opened a state-of-the-art inkjet printing laboratory in Shenzhen, China, comprising the latest printhead test equipment and print process experimentation platforms. Utilising its own printheads, ink recirculation system and fluids, Xaar will collaborate with leading local electronics companies to achieve synergy across the industry supply chain.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar cell fabrics to power every surface
A research team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a technique to print durable, flexible solar cells that are thinner than a human hair. The lightweight PV can be easily affixed to any surface like a sticker, quickly turning any surface to a productive renewable energy generator.
Airbus unveils zero-emissions hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine
On Wednesday, Airbus revealed in a press release that it was developing a hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine as one of the potential solutions to equip its zero-emission aircraft that will enter service by 2035. The next steps will be for Airbus to start ground and flight testing this fuel cell...
Aviation International News
MagniX Makes Leap from Electric Motors to Hydrogen Fuel Cells
After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric commuter airplane and an electric-conversion Robinson R44 helicopter this year, the U.S. electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has doubled down on its efforts to make aviation more sustainable by entering the hydrogen fuel cell market. Based in...
technologynetworks.com
Novel Malaria Detection Tool Developed
A fast, needle-free malaria detection tool developed by a University of Queensland-led team could help save hundreds of thousands of lives annually. Malaria is usually detected by a blood test, but scientists have devised a method using a device that shines a beam of harmless infrared light on a person’s ear or finger for five-to-10 seconds, it collects an infrared signature that is processed by a computer algorithm.
Ars Technica
Mixing diesel and hydrogen provides big cuts in emissions
A team of engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney has figured out a way to run a diesel engine on a mix of diesel and hydrogen, dramatically lowering its emissions. Why do we even need a diesel-hydrogen hybrid engine when there are already many great...
technologynetworks.com
CRISPR Technology Reduces Huntington’s Disease Symptoms in Models
Huntington’s disease (HD) is a neurological disorder that causes progressive loss of movement, coordination and cognitive function. It is caused by a mutation in a single gene called huntingtin or HTT. More than 200,000 people worldwide live with the genetic condition, approximately 30,000 in the United States. More than a quarter of a million Americans are at risk of inheriting HD from an affected parent. There is no cure.
globalspec.com
Emerson’s new pressure-reducing regulator improves hydrogen fuel cell system performance in commercial vehicles
A pressure-reducing regulator has been designed by Emerson for use onboard commercial hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The dual stage and patented active seal design of the TESCOM HV-3500 hydrogen onboard regulator delivers steady pressure and constant hydrogen fuel supply to fuel cells in the full range of vehicle operating conditions, including acceleration, deceleration, stopping and idling.
technologynetworks.com
Women Experience More Adverse Drug Reactions – A New Mouse Study May Explain Why
Compared to men, we know much less about how women experience disease. Biomedical research helps us understand the timeline of diseases and how we can treat them. In the past, most of it has been conducted on male cells and experimental animals, such as mice. It has been assumed the results from such “pre-clinical” research on males apply to females too.
takeitcool.com
Asphalt Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Asphalt Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Asphalt. Report Features Details. Product Name Asphalt. Process Included Asphalt Production From Distilling the Crude. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process:...
natureworldnews.com
Despite Their Striking Resemblance in Appearance, the European Robin Is Not Closely Connected to the Japanese Robin, According to a New Study
Tropical Africa is home to the closest relatives of the European robin. But despite having a striking likeness in appearance, the European and Japanese robins are not strongly connected to one another. Mapped family tree of old-world flycatchers. More than 300 different bird species that are found in Europe, Asia,...
globalspec.com
Highly accurate 10 nm aerosol particle counter in the smallest size available
The NanoAir 10 aerosol nanoparticle counter from Particle Measuring Systems (PMS) offers the sensitivity and accuracy of a condensation particle counter with the ease of use and functionality of a traditional cleanroom particle counter. It is designed to monitor ultra-clean environments and provides 10 nm detection sensitivity with a sample flow rate of 2.8 L/min.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How Can Businesses Ensure Industrial Packaging Protection For Shipping Items?
Industrial packaging is a type of packaging that is used for industrial products. Industrial products include food, toys, chemicals, and more. Industrial packaging is much more sensitive and process-intensive. This is due to the precariousness of the products being packaged/shipped. Industrial packaging is a catch-all term that describes the packaging...
SpaceNews.com
Defense Innovation Unit seeks commercial options to deploy satellites in deep space
WASHINGTON — The Defense Innovation Unit is seeking proposals for commercial services to deploy and operate payloads in outer space beyond Earth orbit, an area known as cislunar space. DIU, a Defense Department agency created to bring commercially developed technology into military programs, is looking for “responsive access” to...
Report assesses requirements to convert to a battery electric fleet
In a recently released report, the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) assesses the infrastructure requirements to convert the U.S. vehicle fleet to battery electric. Full electrification would use more than 40 percent of the country’s present electricity generation, with some states needing to generate as much as 60 percent more electricity. Domestic long-haul trucking would […] The post Report assesses requirements to convert to a battery electric fleet appeared first on Transportation Today.
Comments / 0