Reese Evans – December 9 2022
Lifelong resident of Carbon County, Reese Evans, age 68, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2022 at his home in Price. Funeral service, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 1:00 p.m., Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street, Price, Utah). The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Cliffview Cemetery, Price, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price and Huntington where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Reese online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
Millsite On Ice Fishing Tournament begins Jan. 13
The Seventh Annual Millsite On Ice Fishing Tournament is set to kick off on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Castle Dale City Mayor Danny VanWagoner to discuss all the details. This tournament has not only become a great event for local...
Catching up with Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes
With the year coming to an end and looking back to see what good things have been taken place in the county Castle Country Radio sat down with Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes to reflect on the past year. “We really have some really good things going on in our...
Emery hosts Uintah, Payson and Gunnison at the aquatic center, girls earn top spot
The Emery girls swam their way to a first place finish on Tuesday as they hosted Uintah, Payson and Gunnison at the Aquatic Center in Castle Dale. The boys team ended the meet in third. For the girls, it was the Lady Spartans with 329 points, Payson was in second...
Spartan swimmers take on Richfield, North Sanpete and host Grand at meet
It was one-two finish for the Emery girls and boys swim teams as they traveled to Grand to face Richfield, North Sanpete, South Sevier and Summit Academy. Emery took the top spot on the girls side and it was a second place finish for the boys. After Emery, it was...
Carbon drops fourth straight in road loss to South Sevier
Friday night, the Carbon Dinos traveled to Monroe, Utah to take on the South Sevier Rams. Carbon entered the game with a three-game losing skid and hoped to snap that streak against the Rams. Braxton Stevenson and Mason Vasquez combined for 10 of the 12 Carbon points in the first...
Carbon and Emery football players earn all-state honors
Football is the final fall sport to name their all-state recipients as two members of the Carbon Dino squad and nine players from the Emery Spartans made the lists. The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team. Nick Despain,...
