Tips to keep your holidays fire-free
It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but the winter months and holiday season can also be a dangerous time for fires. Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty spoke with Local 4 about tips to keep your days merry and bright and fire-free. For more information, click...
‘Every time I pull up, my heart drops a little bit.’ Video shows theft of eagle figures
The eagles that once decorated her Rock Island home were stolen. That won’t dampen Jessica Harmon’s pride in her country, but it has changed the way she shows it to the world. The theft appears on surveillance video she’s sharing with the public. At 8:52 a.m. Friday,...
Part of Harrison Street fully closed
Harrison Street in Davenport will be fully closed at Pleasant later this afternoon/early evening for approximately four hours for valve repairs by Iowa American Water Company, according to Davenport Police. One lane will re-open following the closure for up to an additional day, leaving only one lane open for travel,...
REVIEW: Affecting, solemn holiday play shows possibility of peace
“All Is Calm” is an overpowering, fitting tribute to the holiday season, as presented in a stark new production at Moline’s Black Box Theatre. But as opposed to carefree, colorful, Christmas jollity (and a “forget your troubles, get happy” vibe), this dark, monochromatic collection of a cappella songs demands that we remember our troubles and also pay tribute to the possibility of peace, calm, joy and unbreakable, undeniable togetherness that can unite humanity at this special time of year.
Davenport Central marching band to be in London parade
WQPT will air the London New Year’s Day Parade live on Jan. 1, 2023 at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., featuring Davenport Central High School’s Blue Devils Marching Band. The Marching Blue Devils were formally invited on February 13th, 2020 to perform in the 2023 London New Year’s Day Parade.
Coat drive begins in Illinois QC counties
University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, and Stark Counties will be collect gently used or new outerwear for kids and adults – coats, hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves. The items will be given away starting in January through free community closets at the Illinois Extension county...
Light parade caps Christmas Victorian Walk in Geneseo
There are a lot of fun holiday events going on around the Quad Cities area. That includes Geneseo, where they wrapped up their annual Christmas Victorian Walk with a light parade. You can see plenty of fun trucks, tractors, and even Santa Claus making an appearance, hopping on one of...
QC-based nonprofit celebrates 40 years of Growth
Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation (Growth) has not only helped grow its home city, but the 40-year-old nonprofit has grown immensely, to boost development across 14 states. Launched in fall 1982 in Rock Island, Growth has become a national leader in developing innovative housing opportunities and commercial developments by facilitating...
Six-foot menorah to be displayed in Bettendorf
Chabad Lubavitch will light a six-foot-tall public Hanukkah menorah on the corner of 18th Street and 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf on Sunday, Dec. 18, the first night of the eight-day Festival of Lights. The community will be joined by the Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher, who will be attending. The free...
Bettendorf Forest Grove project progresses
Beginning Friday, Dec. 16, a newly reconstructed portion of Bettendorf’s Forest Grove Drive starting just east of International Drive to Friendship Path will be reopened to traffic. The Forest Grove Drive and Friendship Path intersection will also be opened, allowing access to Middle Road and the TBK Bank Sports...
New Bishop Hill tourism planned with $111K grant
The Bishop Hill Heritage Association has recently been given a $111,000 grant from Henry County, approved by the Henry County Board. Money for this grant came from federal America Rescue Plan funds, according to a Monday release from BHHA, a private non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the unique heritage of the Bishop Hill Colony and its legacy.
Festival of lights wraps up in Bishop Hill
Saturday was the final night of Bishop Hill’s Lucia Nights event, also known as their festival of lights. To give a little history lesson, this event is actually a Swedish tradition based on the legend of Saint Lucia, who was the “queen of light.”. And they do quite...
Faithful Pilot in LeClaire to close
After 31 years in business, the popular QC restaurant The Faithful Pilot will close after Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at 117 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. “We had the pleasure of creating so many memories over these 30 years. From anniversaries, birthdays, engagements, and even weddings. You, our guests, have made this possible,” the restaurant (which opened in 1991 and changed ownership in 2009) posted Tuesday on Facebook.
Moline Kiwanis give grants, open laundromat library
The Kiwanis Club of Moline recently issued grants to five local organizations, with each receiving $450 towards their needs. The funds (given out annually) are collected weekly, during Kiwanis member “happy & sad” announcements. Donations are placed into an actual piggy bank during weekly meetings. This is a longstanding tradition, and members continue to be generous with their contributions to the fund, lovingly called “Porky Pig.”
Three elementary schools will close in Davenport
Three elementary schools in the Davenport Community School District will be closed. That decision came from the school board Monday night. It’s part of the district’s long-term facilities plan. Monroe, Washington and Buchanan elementary schools will shut down. Administrators say Monroe and Washington are too old and expensive...
‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82
Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
POLYRHYTHMS features holiday jazz with The Saul Lubaroff Quartet
Celebrate the sounds of the season with The Saul Lubaroff Quartet!. POLYRHYTHMS Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinee Series features a jazz mix for the holiday season December 18 with the veteran area musicians of The Saul Lubaroff Quartet. Enjoy originals flavored with hard bop and classic jazz traditions, along with arrangements of pop with the Quartet’s signature soul.
Rock Island approves new downtown taxing area
The Rock Island City Council on Dec. 12 approved an ordinance to establish a new Downtown Special Service Area (SSA). Downtown property owners, business owners and residents expressed an interest in various special services – in addition to general municipal services provided throughout the city – in the area where their properties, businesses and residences are located, according to the Quad Cities Chamber.
Teen charged after man shot in hand in Rock Island
A 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of stolen property after an investigation, the Rock Island Police Department announced Wednesday. Police say they responded to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital around 7:06 p.m. Tuesday after an 18-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to his hand.
Country band Locash coming to Maquoketa next summer
The country music band Locash will perform at Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa, Iowa (with a special guest TBA) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 28, 2023. Named “country music’s iconic feel-good duo” by PEOPLE, the band Locash (Preston Brust and Chris Lucas) is “hitting homers and serving up first-class songs,” as hailed by American Songwriter. Good Morning America deemed the “summer smash hit” “Beach Boys” (featuring The Beach Boys’ Mike Love and Bruce Johnston), which is on Locash’s “Woods & Water” EP. Released in fall 2021, it marked the follow up to “Brothers” (2019), featuring the #1 “One Big Country Song.”
