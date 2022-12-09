“All Is Calm” is an overpowering, fitting tribute to the holiday season, as presented in a stark new production at Moline’s Black Box Theatre. But as opposed to carefree, colorful, Christmas jollity (and a “forget your troubles, get happy” vibe), this dark, monochromatic collection of a cappella songs demands that we remember our troubles and also pay tribute to the possibility of peace, calm, joy and unbreakable, undeniable togetherness that can unite humanity at this special time of year.

