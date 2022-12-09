Read full article on original website
A Montpelier Farmer Digs for Another Kind of Earthly Bounty — Old and Rare Bottles
The idea of digging around her property for buried treasures first came to Laura Smith-Riva in a dream. But it took some groundhogs to turn that dream into reality. In 2018, Smith-Riva and her husband, Vincenzo Riva, bought an 1823 farmhouse and land on Berlin Street in Montpelier. Two years later, Smith-Riva was standing in her yard on their hilly, 10-acre sheep farm when she spotted something glimmering in the sun: a perfectly square glass bottle that the groundhogs had unearthed. She dug it up, washed it and, upon researching it, determined that it was a perfume bottle from the 1920s.
New market will be downtown Bennington’s 1st grocery store in a generation
One organizer hopes the Bennington Community Market, scheduled to open next month, will become a social center like the country store of olden days. “It’s where you went to get the news and meet friends,” he said. “Nothing builds community like food, and nothing works better to do that than local food.” Read the story on VTDigger here: New market will be downtown Bennington’s 1st grocery store in a generation.
newyorkalmanack.com
Adirondack Advocates, Officials, Seek Reuse of State Prison
The leaders said there were several possible options that would bring new life to the structure. Reuse would help a small Adirondack community recover from the job losses and lost business opportunities associated with the closure of a state institution, they said. They also pointed to several recent state initiatives that would benefit from an additional state building in the Adirondacks, from which to offer training and housing.
With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost
“Something like conserving land — that's part of the infrastructure for a healthy community,” one concerned resident said. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost.
travelawaits.com
9 Quaint New Hampshire Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
Snow-capped mountains sparkle as sunlight dances off the swaths of bright white snow drifts. Twinkling lights dance around festive, tree-lined downtown streets. Events that are filled with hometown charm have a longevity that appeals to generation after generation. Christmas towns in New Hampshire embody the spirit of the season, bringing joy and happiness to all.
mynbc5.com
Montpelier State House skating party cancelled
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Montpelier has cancelled Sunday's planned skating party due to a lack of cold weather. The party was supposed to be part of the grand re-opening, but the rink at the State House lawn needs at least a week for the ice to fully freeze and be safe for skaters.
Dining on a Dime: Breakfast Tacos at Middlebury's ShireTown Marketplace
When I last spoke with Kevin Archambeault, the conversation focused on his amazing creemees. In August, the ShireTown Marketplace owner had opened the only creemee window in downtown Middlebury — and it was a hit. But since the meticulously renovated, multifaceted market and restaurant opened fully in mid-September, I've...
Glens Falls ready to go ‘Full Winter Mode’
The forecast has it - proper snow hit over the last weekend, and more is on the way starting Thursday evening and moving into Friday. The city of Glens Falls is declaring "Full Winter Mode," and is ready for whatever the sky wants to send down.
mynbc5.com
White River Junction VA hosting events to inform veterans of PACT Act benefits
HARTFORD, Vt. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting events around the state to inform veterans of their benefits through the national hospital system. This week, the VA White River Junction Health Care System is hosting events discussing the PACT Act that was signed into law this summer.
Icy Mix On Track To Slam Region Later This Week
Just as a storm bringing snowfall to parts of the Northeast has winded down, a new system on track for later in the week is expected to bring another round of wintry weather to the region. While there's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system on...
In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism
By Ethan Weinstein/VTDigger A video of citizens violently apprehending an alleged shoplifter at the Rutland Home Depot has highlighted frustration over crime and the vigilantism that can crop up alongside it. The video of the incident, viewed more than 55,000 […] Read More The post In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism appeared first on The Mountain Times.
New York fugitive arrested in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New York State fugitive was arrested in Rutland, Vermont around 8:18 p.m. on Sunday night. John Bundy, 29, was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Officers responded to a home on Cottage Street where they located and arrested Bundy. Police did not mention what tipped them off to […]
‘Something Fishy’ Replacing Saratoga County Restaurant After 60 Years
Almost a year to the day, a beloved restaurant in Saratoga County announced it would close its doors forever. Hildreth's Restaurant had been a staple in Mechanicville for nearly sixty years. We now know what will be taking over the old Hildreth's space. Something's Fishy in Mechanicville. There had been...
WCAX
Williamstown welcomes home young cancer survivor
WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown community came together to celebrate one of their own going from cancer fighter to survivor. At just 11 years old, Marcus Bisson has completed his second round of chemotherapy. “We spend about 200 overnights in the hospitals since this all went on,” said Jennifer...
newportdispatch.com
2 people killed in Bethel house fire
BETHEL — Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered inside a home in Bethel following a fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at a home on Christian Hill Road at around 5:30 a.m. Fire crews say they found the two-story brick home...
Hair Designer, Mother Of Three Remembered By Community After Being Gunned Down In Waldorf Home
The community is rallying around a Maryland mother's family after she was found shot and killed, possibly by her husband, who has been identified as a leading suspect, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Shawnda Wood, a 32-year-old mother of three was found shot to death in her...
Two Glens Falls bus routes getting suspended
The city of Glens Falls announced changes to its bus schedule, starting effective Friday, Dec. 16. Bus routes are being shortened due to a shortage of bus drivers.
Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Powerful New Storm System Headed To Region
The first projected snowfall totals have been released for a potent new storm headed to the Northeast later this week. In coastal areas along the I-95 corridor, mainly rain and possible sleet are expected from the system on track for Thursday, Dec. 15 into Friday, Dec. 16, according to the National Weather Service.
Babes Bar closed indefinitely after pickup truck crashes into building
No one was injured in a three-car collision that sent a truck into the wall of a bar in Bethel. But potential structural damage means Babes’ reopening is still up in the air. Read the story on VTDigger here: Babes Bar closed indefinitely after pickup truck crashes into building.
Corrections department reports death of a Windsor man incarcerated in Rutland
Jack Martin, 49, died Sunday afternoon at Rutland Regional Medical Center, according to corrections officials. He is the ninth person this year to die in state custody. Read the story on VTDigger here: Corrections department reports death of a Windsor man incarcerated in Rutland.
