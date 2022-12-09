ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Montpelier Farmer Digs for Another Kind of Earthly Bounty — Old and Rare Bottles

The idea of digging around her property for buried treasures first came to Laura Smith-Riva in a dream. But it took some groundhogs to turn that dream into reality. In 2018, Smith-Riva and her husband, Vincenzo Riva, bought an 1823 farmhouse and land on Berlin Street in Montpelier. Two years later, Smith-Riva was standing in her yard on their hilly, 10-acre sheep farm when she spotted something glimmering in the sun: a perfectly square glass bottle that the groundhogs had unearthed. She dug it up, washed it and, upon researching it, determined that it was a perfume bottle from the 1920s.
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

New market will be downtown Bennington’s 1st grocery store in a generation

One organizer hopes the Bennington Community Market, scheduled to open next month, will become a social center like the country store of olden days. “It’s where you went to get the news and meet friends,” he said. “Nothing builds community like food, and nothing works better to do that than local food.” Read the story on VTDigger here: New market will be downtown Bennington’s 1st grocery store in a generation.
BENNINGTON, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

Adirondack Advocates, Officials, Seek Reuse of State Prison

The leaders said there were several possible options that would bring new life to the structure. Reuse would help a small Adirondack community recover from the job losses and lost business opportunities associated with the closure of a state institution, they said. They also pointed to several recent state initiatives that would benefit from an additional state building in the Adirondacks, from which to offer training and housing.
MORIAH, NY
travelawaits.com

9 Quaint New Hampshire Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas

Snow-capped mountains sparkle as sunlight dances off the swaths of bright white snow drifts. Twinkling lights dance around festive, tree-lined downtown streets. Events that are filled with hometown charm have a longevity that appeals to generation after generation. Christmas towns in New Hampshire embody the spirit of the season, bringing joy and happiness to all.
HANOVER, NH
mynbc5.com

Montpelier State House skating party cancelled

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Montpelier has cancelled Sunday's planned skating party due to a lack of cold weather. The party was supposed to be part of the grand re-opening, but the rink at the State House lawn needs at least a week for the ice to fully freeze and be safe for skaters.
MONTPELIER, VT
Mountain Times

In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism

By Ethan Weinstein/VTDigger A video of citizens violently apprehending an alleged shoplifter at the Rutland Home Depot has highlighted frustration over crime and the vigilantism that can crop up alongside it. The video of the incident, viewed more than 55,000 […] Read More The post In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
NEWS10 ABC

New York fugitive arrested in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New York State fugitive was arrested in Rutland, Vermont around 8:18 p.m. on Sunday night. John Bundy, 29, was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Officers responded to a home on Cottage Street where they located and arrested Bundy. Police did not mention what tipped them off to […]
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Williamstown welcomes home young cancer survivor

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown community came together to celebrate one of their own going from cancer fighter to survivor. At just 11 years old, Marcus Bisson has completed his second round of chemotherapy. “We spend about 200 overnights in the hospitals since this all went on,” said Jennifer...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
newportdispatch.com

2 people killed in Bethel house fire

BETHEL — Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered inside a home in Bethel following a fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at a home on Christian Hill Road at around 5:30 a.m. Fire crews say they found the two-story brick home...
BETHEL, VT

