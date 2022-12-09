WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- Sometimes, families can't afford to give their child a bicycle for the holidays. That's where the 100 Wheels Project in West Chester rolls in. "In 2008, when there was a dip in the economy and donations to toy drives were pretty low, we decided that, you know what, every kid deserves a bike," said Mike Dolan. "So, let's fill that need."

