'100 Wheels Project' builds bicycles for PA children during the holidays

WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- Sometimes, families can't afford to give their child a bicycle for the holidays. That's where the 100 Wheels Project in West Chester rolls in. "In 2008, when there was a dip in the economy and donations to toy drives were pretty low, we decided that, you know what, every kid deserves a bike," said Mike Dolan. "So, let's fill that need."
