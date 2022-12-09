Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Plant-based meat substitutes lack nutritional quality of the real thing, study reveals
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Meat alternatives like “impossible” burgers and other plant-based substitutes lack the nutritional value of the foods they’re replacing, according to researchers in Sweden. Their study found that meat substitutes contain proteins and nutrients which the human body can’t absorb — leaving customers with an iron deficiency.
Popculture
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
AOL Corp
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Science Focus
Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria
The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
technologynetworks.com
Rotten Meat Detection Made Easier by Biosensor System
The supply chain that brings meat to market worldwide is highly complex and usually very efficient. But when disruptions in one part of the world can result in transportation delays an ocean and a continent away, meat spoilage becomes a very real risk to food producers, vendors and consumers. This is especially true if food inspection protocols are lax.
Animals Farmed: China’s pig skyscraper, lab-grown meat and egg shortages
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
"Six Healing Sounds," according to the Ancients
Sound can heal us, scientists confirm. This was already widely known in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), where doctors developed certain sounds to target specific organs. A practice called the 6 Healing Sounds (SHS) in Qigong has been studied and shown to help transform stress and negative emotions into vital life-force energy (“good chi”) throughout our body’s electromagnetic field.
Amid rising energy costs, Italian cooks go old-school to save gas
In a town in Tuscany, some cooks are moving away from the stove to cook meals in boxes with thick wool lining. These portable ovens use the wool's convection properties as a means of slow cooking.
studyfinds.org
Fungi in sink drains that feed on soap act as ‘reservoirs’ for serious infections
READING, United Kingdom — Sinks in public restrooms could be putting you at risk for serious infections due to the fungi lurking in their drains. Researchers from the University of Reading have found that sink drains and p-traps are home to a surprising number of micro-organisms — with some of them actually feeding on soap!
technologynetworks.com
Novel Malaria Detection Tool Developed
A fast, needle-free malaria detection tool developed by a University of Queensland-led team could help save hundreds of thousands of lives annually. Malaria is usually detected by a blood test, but scientists have devised a method using a device that shines a beam of harmless infrared light on a person’s ear or finger for five-to-10 seconds, it collects an infrared signature that is processed by a computer algorithm.
Lab-grown meat is OK for human consumption, FDA says
CNN — The US Food and Drug Administration has given a safety clearance to lab-grown meat for the first time. Upside Foods, a California-based company that makes meat from cultured chicken cells, will be able to begin selling its products once its facilities have been inspected by the US Department of Agriculture.
Revealed: group shaping US nutrition receives millions from big food industry
Newly released documents show an influential group that helps shape US food policy and steers consumers toward nutritional products has financial ties to the world’s largest processed food companies and has been controlled by former industry employees who have worked for companies like Monsanto. The documents reveal the Academy...
Here's How Nutritious Macadamia Milk Is Compared to Other Nut-Based Options
When you think of macadamia nuts, the first thing that comes to mind is probably cookies. But macadamia nuts have more uses than you might think. Now that there are so many nut-based milk alternatives on the market like almond and cashew milk, it looks like macadamia nuts are next in line. But what is macadamia milk's nutritional content?
technologynetworks.com
Women Experience More Adverse Drug Reactions – A New Mouse Study May Explain Why
Compared to men, we know much less about how women experience disease. Biomedical research helps us understand the timeline of diseases and how we can treat them. In the past, most of it has been conducted on male cells and experimental animals, such as mice. It has been assumed the results from such “pre-clinical” research on males apply to females too.
New Culture Believes Its Animal-Free Casein Will Help Grow the Alt.Cheese Market
It might sound like a scene from “Forest Gump,” but consumers love cheese–sliced, diced, shredded, spread, liquid, and chunked. Globally, according to Expert Market Research, we’re looking at a space that reached a value of about $75.46 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2023-2028, reaching a value of approximately $109.85 billion by 2026. Any way you look at it, that’s a lot of cheddar.
Israel’s Brevel and Vgarden Team Up to Add Taste to the Alt.Cheese Market
Vegans would agree that cheese is one of the more difficult foods to put aside when entering the plant-based world. A decade ago, vegan cheese options were lacking, and even though the choices have skyrocketed, finding a smoked gouda cheddar. Mozzarella, or provolone’s taste closely approximates its dairy counterpart, has been challenging. Yes, some smaller artisan brands do a respectable job, but finding a creamy, melty vegan cheese that nails taste and texture is a tall order.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Beneo launches new semi-finished plant-based chicken chunks
According to Beneo, the plant-based chicken chunks have an authentic fibrous chicken-like structure, a juicy mouthfeel and an irregular shape by design to offer manufacturers a high level of recipe versatility. Following its acquisition of Meatless B.V., Beneo (Parsippany, NJ) has announced the next step of its plant-based protein strategy...
earth.com
Peanuts and herbs positively impact our gut microbiome
According to two new studies led by Pennsylvania State University, adding a daily ounce of peanuts or about a teaspoon of herbs and spices to one’s diet can positively affect the composition of the gut microbiome – a collection of trillions of microorganisms living inside the intestinal tract – and lead to better health.
Freethink
Bacteria breakthrough could create brand new cheese flavors
From camembert to stilton, the rich and diverse flavors that make cheese taste so delicious are strongly connected to beneficial bacteria, which spontaneously grow inside the cheese as mold ripens on its surface. As they degrade the proteins and lipid molecules found in milk fat, these microbes trigger complex chemical...
Comments / 0