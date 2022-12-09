Read full article on original website
Where to View Salmon in Olympia and Tumwater: 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park
There are many indicators of the seasons changing, such as days growing shorter and temperatures slowly dropping. Though we are often sad to see summer go, this shift means the welcome and exciting return of our beloved local salmon. The salmon run has been an integral and cherished part of our regional ecosystems, and indicates the end of another lovely summer as we move into fall. View salmon run in Olympia and Tumwater at 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park.
Meet the Owner of Pure & Coco, an All-Natural Skincare Product Company in Grays Harbor
How does all-natural skincare products that are made in Grays Harbor sound? It sounded pretty good to Rene’ Bartosh, creator of Pure & Coco, an all-natural skincare product company founded right here in Grays Harbor. Rene’ has deep ties with Grays Harbor. Both sets of her grandparents were born...
Vineyards By The Sea Adds Lodging and Camping
Long ago, when they owned Lahaina Divers on Maui, Westport Winery Garden Resort owners, Blain, Kim and Carrie Roberts, were advised by a consultant to “find out what your customer wants, then give it to them.” Since changing the winery name to include the words “garden resort” in 2015, guests have clamored for lodging to better enjoy the gardens, museum, tasting rooms, and restaurant.
Ken Balsley Suggests Taking a Historically Reflective Trip along Old Highway 99
Early discussions entertained a more easterly route for a bigger, more direct highway through southern Thurston County. Such a direction would have meant a different scene today. The presence, or absence, of main roadways throughout the county has dictated the fate of whole towns and individual businesses. Some grew or disappeared completely because of the path a road took or ceased to take. Ken Balsley suggests taking a drive along Old Highway 99 to get a feel for its original path, what a road trip or commute may have been like when there was not an alternate. A number of the places people often stopped along the way, in the 1930s, 40s or early 50s when there was no such thing as a six-lane interstate freeway option, can still be seen.
