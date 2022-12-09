Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Council Corner: Dec. 12, 2022 Study Session
City of Lakewood announcement. In its final meeting of the year, Council kicked everything off on a bittersweet note. The meeting was Council member Linda Farmer’s last meeting not just of the year, but also with the Lakewood City Council. Farmer will leave the City Council later this month...
First Reading of Ordinance 28866 at Dec. 13 Council Meeting
TACOMA, Wash. – District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker brought forward Ordinance 28866 for first reading at the Dec. 13, 2022 City Council meeting. Co-sponsored by Mayor Victoria Woodards and Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka, Ordinance 28866 recognizes that the City Manager’s internal Office of Equity and Human Rights has been a leader in the City of Tacoma’s transformation efforts, and codifies the City’s Office of Equity & Human Rights as well as the responsibilities of the City Manager as follows to ensure continuation of this work in the years to come:
County’s multimodel connectivity study open until Dec. 16
Pierce County announcement. Do you use State Routes 7, 161, 162 and 507 in Pierce County, or anywhere in-between? If your answer is yes, we need to hear from you. The Washington State Department of Transportation has created an online open house focusing on opportunities for improving connectivity, safety and reducing delays for people who walk, bike, roll or drive on State Routes 7, 161, 162, 507, and major local roadways in the area.
RFP – Event Planning, Operation and Management
City of Puyallup announcement. The City of Puyallup (City) requests proposals (RFP) from qualified organizations (Organizations) to plan, operate and manage three traditional City-sponsored events, which occur annually in the City of Puyallup. These events utilize City-owned property or facilities and are open to the public. An organization may submit a proposal for any or all of the three events. The three events are:
Wishing farewell to Council member Linda Farmer
City of Lakewood announcement. After three years with the Lakewood City Council, Council member Linda Farmer is leaving the city to lead the Pierce County Auditor’s Office as the newly elected county auditor. At its final meeting of the year, the Lakewood City Council took time to recognize Farmer...
Additional Delays Expected for Hilltop Extension
Sound Transit announcement. Due to ongoing construction challenges, we will not be able to open Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension during the first quarter of next year. The project is almost completely built but due to concerns regarding trackwork in one area, we are taking the necessary precautions to ensure this section of rail is safe and meets our quality standards for testing purposes and ultimately passenger service.
Expect significant backups on northbound I-5 in DuPont for emergency road repair Dec. 15
DUPONT – Travelers heading north on Interstate 5 through DuPont in Pierce County will see substantial delays on Thursday, Dec. 15, while maintenance crews repair degrading asphalt on the roadway. Thursday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Northbound I-5 will be reduced to 2 lanes near the...
Council Corner: Dec. 5, 2022 Regular Meeting
City of Lakewood announcement. The first meeting of December kicked off with a celebration as the Lakewood City Council welcome distinguished guests from Gimhae City, the Republic of Korea. The Gimhae delegation was there to establish a Sister City relationship with Lakewood. The agreement was signed at the Council meeting and gifts were exchanged.
Jury finds Pierce County Sheriff not guilty of false reporting charges
TACOMA — A Pierce County jury today found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant after an early morning encounter with a newspaper carrier in 2021. The Attorney General’s Office filed the charges against Troyer...
CPSD Promising Future: Vernon Foster
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Oakbrook Elementary School first grader Vernon Foster. So far, Vernon is happy to be a first grader. He enjoys the exciting activities he gets to do in class as he learns new subjects. “We just did a fun art project to make paper gingerbread houses and I’m real proud of my house,” he said as he showed the cute paper candies stuck to the sides of his art piece.
High bacteria levels in Thea Foss Waterway
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. We recommend you don’t swim or wade anywhere in the Thea Foss Waterway. Lab tests found high levels of bacteria in the water, which increases your risk of gastrointestinal illness if you come in contact with it. The Blue Water Task Force collected the...
LASA Stocking Stuffer Giveaway
Submitted by Jennifer Frisk. December 16th from 2:30 PM – 6:00PM, LASA will be hosting a Lakewood stocking stuffer give away for families in the Lakewood zip codes: 98439, 98499, 98496, 98497, and 98498. There is no need to sign up, they will be distributed on a first come...
What’s UP with Biz?
City of University Place announcement. A new episode of U.P.’s “Open for Business” videos is now available. This installment highlights several new businesses in the city, including:. The Linton Agency (7409 27th St. W.), which offers customized business, auto, home, renters, life and even pet insurance. The...
Detectives seeking tips in apparent road rage shooting
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Dec. 12, at 5:51 p.m., a 911 caller reported that he had been shot during a road rage incident in the 1900 block of 112th St E in Parkland. Our deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the scene and provided first-aid...
Mini Maestros Children’s Concert Series Returns in 2023
Symphony Tacoma announcement. Tacoma, WA— Symphony Tacoma is pleased to announce the schedule for its 2023 Mini Maestros concert series. Designed for children ages 2-8 and their families, the four-concert series provides an interactive concert experience with Symphony Tacoma musicians and their instruments. With curriculum developed by Early Childhood Learning experts, the 45-minute “informances” get kids physically and mentally engaged with the music.
Obituary Notices – December 14, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Janice Lee (Krook) Kivela; Dale Lee Hirz. Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Jesse H Peebles. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
