Read full article on original website
Related
Happi
RIFM Scientists, Expert Panel for Fragrance Safety Members Publish Chemical Research
The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials and expert panel for fragrance safety have published the paper, “An Endpoint-Specific Framework for Read-Across Analog Selection for Human Health Effects,” in the peer-reviewed journal Chemical Research in Toxicology. Read-across is a safety assessment approach in which study data on one chemical...
The Desalination Process Gives Us Freshwater — at a Huge Environmental Cost
Freshwater is a resource so much of life on Earth needs. Unfortunately, it's not an infinite resource, and so many people around the world struggle to have their basic needs met without access to it. As a way to remedy this problem, many may suggest desalination: removing salt from seawater and converting it to freshwater.
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
Futurism
Satellite Images Show Progress on 100-Mile Long Skyscraper in Saudi Arabia
Satellite images obtained by MIT Technology Review show marked progress on Saudi Arabia's 100-mile megacity called the "Line." The images, courtesy of Australian satellite image aggregator Soar Earth, show a massive area of active construction sites, with some spots already dug out deep below the surface. The goal is to...
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
notebookcheck.net
Mass sodium-ion battery production rolls off GWh-class factory as it paves the way for affordable cells without lithium
The world's first mass production of sodium-ion batteries, developed by HiNa Battery, has reportedly begun with an initial 1 GWh capacity, scheduled to reach 3-5 GWh next year. The most obvious advantage of sodium-ion batteries is that they don't use expensive lithium whose price has shot up 700% in the past two years or so, making electric vehicles and storage systems way more expensive to produce, with the increase in costs passed on to consumers.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
csengineermag.com
Sulzer and Blue Planet deepen collaboration to accelerate decarbonization of concrete and the construction sector
Sulzer Chemtech is strengthening its collaboration with Blue Planet to continue developing their highly innovative carbon capture and storage (CCUS) technology. The two companies are working together to commercialize a ground-breaking mineralization process that permanently sequesters carbon emissions captured from emissions-heavy industries in aggregate form, which can then be used to offset the CO2 footprint of cement, producing carbon-negative concrete. The new strategic agreement builds on Sulzer Chemtech’s and Blue Planet’s technical collaboration, launched in 2021, and includes investment from Sulzer in Blue Planet’s latest funding round.
Good News Network
Scientists Have Used Mushrooms to Make Biodegradable Computer Chip Parts
The skin off the legs of a mushroom could potentially offer a sustainable alternative to insulative substrates in computing chips. As production of electronic devices continues to increase, scientists are looking to insert a bit of nature and biodegradability into common components like the microchip, and believe it or not, peeling the skin off the mycelium of a mushroom can protect chips from heat up to 392°F (200°C.)
Ars Technica
New device can make hydrogen when dunked in salt water
With renewable energy becoming cheaper, there's a growing impetus to find ways to store it economically. Batteries can handle short-term fluxes in production but may not be able to handle longer-term shortfalls or seasonal changes in power output. Hydrogen is one of several options being considered that has the potential to serve as a longer-term bridge between periods of high renewable productivity.
Graphene is a proven supermaterial, but manufacturing the versatile form of carbon at usable scales remains a challenge
“Future chips may be 10 times faster, all thanks to graphene”; “Graphene may be used in COVID-19 detection”; and “Graphene allows batteries to charge 5x faster” – those are just a handful of recent dramatic headlines lauding the possibilities of graphene. Graphene is an incredibly light, strong and durable material made of a single layer of carbon atoms. With these properties, it is no wonder researchers have been studying ways that graphene could advance material science and technology for decades. I never know what to expect when I tell people I study graphene – some have never heard of it, while...
These powerful solar panels are as thin as a human hair
The new solar cells could turn almost any surface into a power generator. Melanie Gonick, MITThe panels generate 18 times more power-per-kilogram than traditional solar technology.
techaiapp.com
All the possibilities of the cleanroom | MIT News
Jorg Scholvin ’00, MEng ’01, PhD ’06 first set foot in a cleanroom midway through his undergraduate studies. It was the late 1990s and, as a computer science major, he’d registered for a fabrication class for a firsthand look at how a computer is assembled. “It’s amazing to see how it’s built,” he realized, “and to build it myself.” By the end of the semester, Scholvin had shifted his focus toward electrical engineering and went on to spend several years at MIT developing his fabrication skills.
PV Tech
Voltalia signs MOU for green hydrogen project in Egypt with up to 2.7GW solar and wind
Renewables company Voltalia and Egyptian oil company TAQA Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Government of Egypt to develop, finance and operate a green hydrogen cluster with solar PV and wind power. Located in a greenfield site near Ain Sokhna port in the Suez Canal Economic...
Can airplane engines run on hydrogen? A recent ground test showed good results.
British airplane engine maker Rolls-Royce and low-cost airline easyJet announced this week that they had successfully powered a modern airplane engine using 100% hydrogen fuel. The test took place at a military facility in the UK, with the engine remaining stationary on the ground. Since the aviation industry currently produces...
PV Tech
California wildfires in 2020 dimmed solar panels production by 10-30%, says NCAR study
The intense wildfires that ravaged California in the US in 2020 were responsible for substantial solar energy forecast errors, according to a study led by scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). The smoke darkened so much the skies in California that it slashed the state’s solar power...
U.S. Government Scientists Confirm Major Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Energy
Researchers just got closer than anyone has before to replicating the reaction that fuels the sun — but you might not want to get overly excited just yet.
Comments / 0