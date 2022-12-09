Read full article on original website
Two stimulus checks before Christmas for many people in Idaho
Photo of cash in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does not one but two stimulus checks from the state sound right now? Well, many Idaho residents will receive two state stimulus checks this year. One bill giving you payment was passed early this year and the other bill was passed just a few months ago. The first stimulus payment is whichever amount is higher: $75 per family member, or 12% of the tax liability on your 2020 Idaho return. You can learn more about this specific payment here.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time tax rebates worth 14% to arrive in one day
Roughly 3 million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth 14% of what they paid in state income taxes on Thursday. Some taxpayers are still waiting to receive their tax rebate even though a majority already received theirs in November, according to WBUR. However, those who are still waiting will not have to wait much longer, as the state revenue service said those eligible who have not yet received their rebate should receive it by Thursday, according to GBH News.
proclaimerscv.com
850,000 Residents in Maine Will Receive Inflation Relief Checks, Are You Eligible?
A Statement From Mills Administration Was Said That Inflation Relief Checks Were Given To More Than 850,000 Maine People. The Mills Administration announced today that 850,010 relief checks have been sent to Maine taxpayers across the state all of this was because the deadline to file a 2021 income tax return is now closed.
Up to $40,000 available for homeowners in Arizona
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Arizona, here are some great programs that could potentially be a game changer for you financially. Qualifying individuals can get free help from Take Charge America to apply for up to $40,000 in financial assistance through the Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund. Here is more information about this specific program.
WSTC votes in favor of switching to pay-per-mile charge for Washington drivers, rather than gas tax
OLYMPIA, Wash. — One of the reasons why gas may be expensive in your area is because Washington has the third-highest gas tax in the nation. On Tuesday, the Washington State Transportation Commission voted unanimously to recommend replacing that high gas tax we all pay at the pump with a per-mile charge.
Hawaii residents likely to receive payment up to $1,200 before Christmas
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would you like a cash boost before Christmas? If so, here's some good news if you're a resident of Hawaii. The state of Hawaii is sending tax refunds back to individuals who live in the state. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Those who earned less than $100,000 in taxable income will get $300, while residents making more than $100,000 will receive $100. So, if you have a family of four that qualifies to receive this refund, you could get the maximum refund amount of $1,200. According to Governor Ige, Hawaiians should start seeing direct deposits of a one-time tax refund. Close to $300 million is being returned to taxpayers. (source)
Washington Examiner
Michigan governor signs $575M bill aiming to address teacher shortage
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are on the hook for another $575 million after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced new programs on Tuesday aimed at boosting the number of teachers in the state’s traditional public schools. The fiscal year 2023 budget was approved by the state Legislature and...
Proposal Of Up To $8,000 For New Maine CashBack Program
A new proposal could give you up to $8,000 in rebates. There is one expense on everyone's mind this time of year. The payment could help. Senators Angus King and Susan Collins introduced a bill. It sets out to help Maine families heat their homes without a high electric or gas bill.
Idaho Transportation Department confirms oil leaking into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department confirmed Monday that oil is leaking from construction equipment that fell into Lake Coeur d'Alene more than 30 years ago, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. A sheen of oil observed on the water near Higgens Point was first reported on social...
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
39-Year-Old Idaho Power Contractor Dies in Freak Accident
A 39-year-old Idaho Power contractor was killed on the job on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Post Register, the 39-year-old man from Oregon was working to "secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border." It Happened in Hells Canyon. The Seattle Post Intelligencer reported deputies from...
MyNorthwest.com
Hundreds of Fred Meyer, QFC employees say they’ve experienced problems receiving paychecks
Hundreds of workers at local Fred Meyer stores are telling KIRO 7 that there’s an ongoing problem with their paychecks. Some say their paychecks are coming up short, while others say they’re not getting paid at all. Unions representing Fred Meyer and QFC workers say they’ve tried everything...
Montana Weed Sales Reach Nearly $1 Million a DAY in 2022
We've still got two months of reporting data to go before the final, year-end tally for legal cannabis sales in Montana has been estimated by the State, but if we take a look at the sales data through October 2022, I'll admit even I was a bit shocked by the numbers.
The 10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed
If you regularly surf Zillow, you know that there’s a shift happening in the Boise housing market. Is it anywhere near the “full fledged housing crash” that some people predicted? Hardly. While November's median listing price in Boise is down to $545,000 from this year’s peak at...
Maine residents to get $850 payments this holiday season
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How does an additional $850 sound right now for the holiday season? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way, as long as you meet a few requirements from the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
Will you get your payment from the state before Christmas?
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does an additional $750 in your pocket sound? Well, that's exactly what happen for many Rhode Island families before Christmas. This program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).
Washington Examiner
Lake sues to reverse election loss in Arizona governor race
(The Center Square) – Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a post-election lawsuit contesting the results of her race on Friday afternoon. The lawsuit argues that a significant number of ballots should be considered illegal and calls for an election audit in Maricopa County. Most notably, it asks for Lake to be declared the winner of the election and to ignore the current certification of the results. Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs, who is the incumbent secretary of state, won by 17,117 votes statewide, which is outside of the automatic recount margin of 0.5 percent.
southarkansassun.com
Delaware To Issue October Emergency Benefits To SNAP, TANF, General Assistance Households
In response to the COVID-19 health emergency, the Delaware Division of Social Services will issue SNAP, TANF, and General Assistance benefits to eligible households this October. Besides the emergency benefits, regular benefits for October will also be issued, says Delaware News. According to Delaware News, the benefits the Delaware Division...
Washington Examiner
Texas Veterans Affairs sued by nurse over compelled abortion services
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs rule that requires its facilities to offer abortion counseling and procedures is being challenged in court by health professionals who said it violates their religious liberties. A Temple, Texas , VA facility was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday by Stephanie Carter, an Army veteran...
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
