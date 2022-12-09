ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

How Small Businesses are Capturing the Spirit (and Sales) of the Season

By Catherine Salfino
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0Nb1_0jd9ojds00

Small Business Saturday might have wrapped just a few weekends ago but shop owners everywhere can parlay the benefits of that American Express-founded holiday into gains during the rest of the Christmas season. It just takes some work. Well, maybe a lot of work.

“Basically, I’m just trying to do a lot of events and get people in the plaza,” says Blacktop Surf Shop’s Brooke O’Hair, owner of the Largo, FL-based store, in an interview with Lifestyle Monitor ™. It offers clothing that has vintage, Western and surf vibes for men, women and children, as well as home goods. “I’m in a little strip plaza in the heart of a local community. So, I’m just trying to get people out and looking at items in person in addition to online. That way, I can actually meet them, talk to them and create a relationship with them because a huge chunk of my customer base is local.”

O’Hair’s shop is one of four small businesses Cotton Incorporated is collaborating with for the holidays. From cozy staples to the perfect skate shorts, these small shops have put cotton apparel at the forefront of their offerings. The shops are all promoted on the @discovercotton social media pages and are featured in articles on Cotton Incorporated ’s The Fabric of Our Lives® website . The other small businesses are Ashe Couture in St. Petersburg, FL, Pigeon’s Roller Skate Shop in Long Beach, CA , and Hammies in Carpinteria, CA.

Hammies , which makes vintage-style beach culture apparel for men, women , and kids, is “basically 95 percent” an online business, according to owner Grant Nestor. It also wholesales to about 80 retail boutiques around the country and operates a showroom that is open to the public. Hammies connects with its customers through social media, email , and an SMS list. It also runs ads on Facebook and Instagram. For the holidays, Nestor says the company offered a pre-Thanksgiving sale exclusively to people on its email list, then offered public access to the sale starting on Black Friday. As the holiday season continues, Hammies will be rolling out a new, humorous marketing campaign to encourage shoppers to check out its offerings.

“We did a photo shoot that was not exactly Christmas or holiday themed — it was ‘an awkward family photo’ theme,” Nestor said in an interview with Lifestyle Monitor ™, alluding to the often formal portraits of the ‘70s that had memorable, if not quite optimal, outcomes. He said some of the shots for the upcoming campaign have holiday themes in the background. “We’ll be using that to continue to do holiday-related marketing. And we’ll be running one more promotion that will be emphasizing gifting, like a ‘buy one, get one’ kind of thing.”

This holiday, 8 percent of shoppers plan to buy clothing gifts at boutiques, whether in-store ( 4 percent) or online (5 percent), according to the 2022 Cotton Incorporated Lifestyle Monitor ™ Survey. More than one-quarter of all consumers (26 percent) were expected to shop in-store for holiday gifts on Small Business/Local Saturday.

Among those planning to shop for gifts online this holiday season, 55 percent were expected to shop on Black Friday, according to the Monitor ™ research. Another 44 percent of ecommerce consumers said they planned to shop on Cyber Monday. Among the shopping holidays still left this month, 20 percent of consumers plan to shop on National Free Shipping Days (held in mid-December) and 14 percent expect to shop on Green Monday (Dec. 12 this year).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGrMe_0jd9ojds00

A survey from Bankrate found that 95 percent of holiday shoppers say small businesses have at least one advantage over larger operations: more than half (51 percent) say they appreciate the unique gift ideas, 48 percent like the better customer service and 39 percent appreciate that small businesses foster a sense of community.

O’Hair can understand that link to community. Blacktop Surf Shop is both online and brick – and – mortar. Being a modern retailer, O’Hair says she uses a lot of social media to connect with her customers. Sometimes, it’s to promote new in-store items. Other times, it’s to promote upcoming events. And that’s where the true community building comes in. For instance, O’Hair has been organizing a Christmas market that Blacktop Surf will host in its plaza. Shoppers will have the opportunity to purchase from local vendors, and those of drinking age can enjoy beer and mimosas inside. There will be photos with Santa, as well as a Toys for Tots toy drive.

“There are so many stores where people can spend their money,” O’Hair says. “But for me, my entire life, I’d rather shop local because that’s directly benefiting your community. It’s also helping that one single person who put all their hard work, time, energy and money into something. I get to thank my customers personally. Even with online orders, I write personalized notes and put in things like stickers and free koozies with our logo. It’s a token showing my gratitude for helping a local small business.”

Nestor and his wife Sarah say customers come to their site because they offer apparel that shoppers can’t get anywhere else: recreated vintage pieces, as well as custom items like bell bottom jeans.

“We’re making clothing that isn’t just cool, but it takes you back to a time during the ‘70s when we weren’t even alive,” Sarah Nestor said in an interview with Lifestyle Monitor ™. “There’s this nostalgia and we get the feeling that people really felt like they were part of something, and the clothing was really influential. So, we’re not only making clothing that is from those times, but everything about those times just seems so fun. And we want to make our site look like the catalogs from back then. We have the people look silly and cheesy — we’re trying to give our online customer an all-around experience and it’s not just the clothing.”

The Cotton Incorporated Lifestyle Monitor™ Survey is an ongoing research program that measures consumer attitudes and behaviors relating to apparel, shopping, fashion, sustainability, and more.

For more information about the Lifestyle Monitor™ Survey, please visit https://lifestylemonitor.cottoninc.com/ .

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Money Keeps Flowing Into Secondhand Shopping

Beni, the web browser extension for secondhand shopping, announced the close of its seed round of $4 million led by Buoyant Ventures. This brings Beni to over $5 million in funding from its pre-seed and seed rounds.  With Poshmark’s recent acquisition by Naver and ThredUp’s projected revenue exceeding $82 billion by 2026, shoppers are invested in supporting the circular fashion economy. Beni was designed with this in mind, enabling shoppers to save money and shop sustainably with the click of a button.  “We started Beni to make resale more accessible,” CEO Sarah Pinner, who co-founded Beni with CTO Celine Mol, said. “Beni saves shoppers hours of scrolling and...
Sourcing Journal

It’s a Good Time to Be in the Cowboy Boot Business

Though Western‘s a hot trend in fashion right now, for many parts of America, it’s simply a way of life. Down in cowboy-centric Texas, Old Gringo chose Fort Worth for the site of its first flagship store. The footwear company’s new location at the Stockyards Station outdoor shopping center features more than 100 styles of cowboy boots and other shoe styles, including in-store exclusives handmade by artisans in Leon, Mexico. Old Gringo said it owns and operates the largest handmade boot factory in the world, where shoes are produced in a 275-step process. The expansion into physical retail has been in the...
FORT WORTH, TX
Sourcing Journal

Maker’s Mark Gets Into Sustainable Spirit With $250 Holiday Sweaters

Two things are necessary for a textbook holiday party: season-ready sweaters and cheer-inducing cocktails (or mocktails). The Endery gets that. The knitwear company, which employs deadstock yarn as its way of tackling global waste, launched its limited-edition holiday sweaters in collaboration with Kentucky-born bourbon brand Maker’s Mark. “We’re delighted to be partnering with Maker’s Mark to release a line of limited-edition holiday sweaters,” said Kelly Phenicie and Ellen Saville, founders of The Endery, which is based in Brooklyn and Lima, Peru. “The Endery has been at the forefront of innovative knitwear, slow fashion and playful prints, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be...
Sourcing Journal

Sears Hometown Files for Bankruptcy

Sears Hometown, a branch of the retailer selling mattresses, appliances, home goods, tools, hardware and lawn and garden equipment, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday. According to the petition filed in Delaware, the retailer listed assets of no more than $50 million along with liabilities of at least $50 million. The Chapter 11 filing will allow Sears Hometown to continue operating while working on a plan to repay creditors. According to the declaration filed by Sears Hometown CEO Elissa Robertson, the company intends to use the process to liquidate merchandise at locations owned by their dealers. Among the 20 creditors listed on...
DELAWARE STATE
Sourcing Journal

Nudie Jeans Has a Local Solution for Online Fulfillment

Nudie Jeans is making home delivery healthier for the planet. Again working with fellow Swedish company Centra, an online commerce platform, the denim maker has developed a new system that will ship from the customer’s nearest physical store instead of a centrally located warehouse. The solution will reduce delivery times and is more sustainable than previous ones as it reduces fuel use. “How can it be that you order a pair of jeans that might actually be in stock in a store a five-minute cycle away but end up being delivered, by air, from a completely different country?” said Martin Jensen, Centra...
Sourcing Journal

Outdoor Industry Accelerator Aims to Elevate Entrepreneurs

Outdoor retailer Moosejaw is reprising its outdoor accelerator program helping startups gain a foothold in the industry. The Walmart-owned company announced that the Moosejaw Outdoor Accelerator (MOA) would return for a fourth year, in partnership with Western Colorado University’s outdoor-industry-focused business development program and facility, ICELab. Four early-stage startups will be picked to take part in the curriculum, which includes an eight-week mentorship with ICELab experts. They’ll spend five weeks on the Gunnison, Co. campus, which includes a coworking area, private office space, conference rooms and outdoor research laboratory. Another week in Salt Lake City gives founders the chance to work with...
Sourcing Journal

Wolverine Says Layoffs Will Save $30 Million

Wolverine Worldwide plans to divest or license the Keds brand and Wolverine Leathers business, after cutting staff at the start of December. The employer of roughly 3,700 did not reveal how many workers were laid off, but expects this initiative to save approximately $30 million in 2023. “These decisions, particularly those related to our impacted team members, were not taken lightly,” said Brendan Hoffman, Wolverine Worldwide’s president and CEO, in a statement. “We greatly value the contributions of our talented colleagues and are committed to supporting impacted team members in their transitions.” The footwear firm did not respond to Sourcing Journal’s request for...
Sourcing Journal

Instagram: Gen Z Has a Taste for Activism, Thrifting and Cultures Outside Their Own

DIY fashion, activism and entrepreneurship are tracking for 2023, according to Instagram. The social media platform’s 2023 trend report serves as a “data-driven guide to the cultural and social trends” as defined by Gen Z. Instagram partnered with WGSN to field a survey with U.S. Gen Z consumers. The results shed light on how the cohort plans to embrace fashion, beauty, dating and community in the new year. Understanding the Gen Z mindset, however, starts with knowing their rosy outlook. Instagram and WGSN asked survey takers to sum up 2023 in one word. Top responses were healing, energized and “main character energy.”  Community-building...
Sourcing Journal

Boll & Branch Reaches $1 Million Fair Trade Milestone

Over the past couple of years, more and more home goods brands such as Williams-Sonoma and Wayfair have made larger investments in fair trade product. But for direct-to-consumer bedding maker Boll & Branch, fair trade has always been part of its business model. Now the company announces it has exceeded $1 million in fair trade premiums. At its inception in 2014, Boll & Branch partnered with Fair Trade USA—a nonprofit that certifies fair-trade products in North America—to ensure its products supported fair pay to farmers and workers, as well as safe, equitable working conditions for those contributing to the company’s supply...
Sourcing Journal

After CEO Shakeup, Driverless Trucking Firm Severs Key Deal

A joint development agreement to make autonomous trucks between TuSimple and Navistar has been severed amid a rocky stretch for the driverless technology maker.  The two companies updated the markets on the status of their 2020 joint development agreement Monday, without offering an explanation for the change in plans. Although, the door was left open for the pair to continue collaborating down the line.  “The decision to end the development agreement does not preclude the companies from working together in the future,” the duo said in a joint statement.  Navistar makes commercial trucks under several brands, including International, and was originally expected to...
TEXAS STATE
Sourcing Journal

Kering Kicks Off Another Fund for Nature

Two luxury powerhouses are joining forces to scale-up financing for nature-based solutions. At COP15 in Montreal on Tuesday, Kering and L’Occitane Group announced the launch of the Climate Fund for Nature, a planned 300 million-euro ($315-million) vehicle aimed at protecting and restoring biodiversity, with an emphasis on female empowerment. The fund has already amassed 140 million euros ($147 million) and is open to new partner companies. It will be managed by Mirova, a Natixis Investment Managers affiliate dedicated to sustainable capital, with support from 2XCollaborative, a global industry body for gender-smart investing. “The Climate Fund for Nature provides an opportunity for the...
Sourcing Journal

Is it a Boot? A Sneaker? Vans-Timberland Collab Is a Little Bit of Both

VF Corp-owned heritage skate brand Vans and outdoor footwear company Timberland have come together to release their first collaborative capsule this month. The legacy labels have teamed up in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Vans’ Half Cab skate sneaker, releasing a rugged, street-and-trail-ready sneaker-boot that references the 1992 release. The brands’ new hybrid silhouette, dubbed the Half Cab Hiker, drops Dec. 20. According to Vans and Timberland, the shoe draws equal inspiration from the Half Cab and Timberland’s Euro Hiker, a lightweight style that is wearable in a variety of conditions. Since its 1988 debut, the hiking boot has been adopted...
Sourcing Journal

What Retail’s Biggest CEOs Are Talking About Right Now

If there’s any retailer that has its finger on the pulse of the average U.S. consumer’s spending habits, it’s Walmart. And its CEO said consumers are holding back on spending on items they don’t need, while indicating that inflation will have a bigger impact on total holiday sales numbers. “This Christmas, if you look at a top-line point of view, will look better because of inflated dollars than it actually is,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference attendees on Wednesday. “If you look at units and the quality of the breadth of what sells at...
Sourcing Journal

Does Shein Want to Be the Amazon of Fast Fashion?

Shein may soon be looking a little more like Amazon. The online fast-fashion giant is reportedly looking at allowing other merchants to sell to consumers through a marketplace platform, according to a memo to investors viewed by The Wall Street Journal. Founded in and closely associated with China, the Christian Siriano collaborator is trying to diversify away from of the country, the memo said. The controversial Gen Z darling, which appears to be headed toward an international stock market listing, started manufacturing in Turkey since midsummer, and has leased and operated warehouses in Poland to store merchandise and ship to customers in...
INDIANA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Has ‘Carbon Tunnel Vision.’ Textile Exchange Wants to Fix That.

What Textile Exchange will consider a preferred fiber or material next year won’t be the same as what it does today. It’s a necessary part of what the sustainability-focused nonprofit dubs its “direction of travel,” one that it hopes will help its members hit its Climate+ goal of slashing fiber and material production emissions by 45 percent by 2030. This includes “raising the bar” by moving from fibers and materials that are “less bad” to “more good.” In the case of cotton, for instance, incorporating a soil health program will soon be a minimum requirement. “We’re not standing on a holy...
TEXAS STATE
Sourcing Journal

Socks Producers Lycra, Kingly Step Up Innovative Offerings

From a technique that keeps feet warmer to a new way to recycled fibers into product, sock marketers are bringing their technology to new levels. The Lycra Company The Lycra Company, developer of innovative fiber solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, has introduced Thermolite Everyday Warmth technology for socks. The company’s latest innovation will transform how brands deliver an everyday sock solution that provides functional performance and offers lightweight warmth and comfort for consumers. Thermolite Everyday Warmth technology for socks traps the wearer’s body heat and stores it in hollow fibers in the sock to provide warmth without excess weight The Lycra...
Sourcing Journal

Yeezy Alum Explains How $6M Startup FCTRY LAb Will Put Nike on Notice

Omar Bailey, the former head of the Yeezy/Adidas fashion line, is opening a new factory of his own; one that’s not just more inclusive and diverse but also operates outside the box compared to anything that’s come before. Co-founded with Abishek Som, a former Wall Street executive and investor, FCTRY LAb makes its official launch on Thursday in Los Angeles as a “prototyping lab and venture studio.” Equals parts design academy, state-of-the-art shoe factory, startup thinktank and marketing agency, FCTRY LAb looks to be flexible in ways the big brands like Nike, Under Armour, Adidas and Puma could never dream. And Bailey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Lawsuits Mount After United Furniture Implosion

Legal woes continue for United Furniture Industries after the company abruptly halted operations in November. The Mississippi-based company—parent of Lane Furniture—was slapped with a civil suit by DFW LinQ Transport Inc., on Dec. 2, alleging its transport division UFI Transportation failed to deliver a load of copper wire. According to the suit, more than 44,000 pounds of copper wire were supposed to be delivered to Southwire in Starkville, Miss., by UFI Transportation. The shipment brokered by DFW LinQ never reached its destination after UFI ceased operation on Nov. 21. On that same day, Hector Dayer, CFO for DFW LinQ, contacted former...
STARKVILLE, MS
Sourcing Journal

Why Ikea’s Owner Poured Millions Into Electric Vehicle Startup

Last mile services company GoBolt aims to put its Series C funding to work as it aims for an ambitious goal of creating a sustainable supply chain network.  The Toronto company said last week it closed on $75 million CAD, or $55.2 million, in funding. That brings its total raised to date to $222.5 million CAD, or $163.9 million.  “GoBolt has always taken pride in being an innovative force within an antiquated industry—we’re constantly keeping an eye on what’s next, while also creating a more sustainable future for the logistics industry,” GoBolt CEO and co-founder Mark Ang said.  GoBolt provides companies across industries...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy