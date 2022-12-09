ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Charges likely in deadly November Lumberton crash, police say

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXfgw_0jd9oX0200

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Charges are likely in a deadly Lumberton crash in November, police said on Friday.

The crash happened at 1:43 p.m. Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Stand Drive and NC 41 South, according to police.

A car driven by a 20-year-old woman was traveling North on NC 41 South when she crossed the center line and hit another car head-on, according to police.

Both drivers were seriously injured in the crash. Linda Cassidy, the driver in the second car, was taken to a hospital where she later died, according to police.

News13 is not naming the 20-year-old driver as charges have not officially been filed.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Man accused of hitting cyclist with his car in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in relation to an assault that took place on Nov. 13 on Swamp Fox Hwy W in Fair Bluff. According to a representative with the sheriff’s office, 46-year-old James Perry Enzor struck Michael Rossi Hayes...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Young woman dies in Fayetteville apartment fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died during an apartment fire in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning, according to firefighters. The blaze happened just after 5 a.m. at the Branson Creek Commons apartments at 217 Giza Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials. Rashelle Wilson, 24, died...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WMBF

Coroner identifies 21-year-old victim in deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Monday afternoon. Deputies said the deadly shooting took place along Jamestown Avenue which is off Billy Farrow Highway in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner, J Todd Hardee, identified 21-year-old Davion...
WBTW News13

42-year-old man dies after being shot at home in Conway, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old man died Sunday night after being shot at his home in Conway, authorities said. Brandon Robinson died at his home on the 900 block of Forest Loop, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday. Conway police are investigating his death as a homicide. Police responded at about 9 p.m. […]
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Teen recovering after shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot this past weekend in an outside storage building on Harrison Street in Laurinburg, according to police. Officers said the teen was treated at Scotland Memorial Hospital and later released. Officials added the "juvenile and witnesses were uncooperative." No...
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

96K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy