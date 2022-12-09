Charges likely in deadly November Lumberton crash, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Charges are likely in a deadly Lumberton crash in November, police said on Friday.
The crash happened at 1:43 p.m. Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Stand Drive and NC 41 South, according to police.
A car driven by a 20-year-old woman was traveling North on NC 41 South when she crossed the center line and hit another car head-on, according to police.
Both drivers were seriously injured in the crash. Linda Cassidy, the driver in the second car, was taken to a hospital where she later died, according to police.
News13 is not naming the 20-year-old driver as charges have not officially been filed.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
The crash remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0