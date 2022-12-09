ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Globe

Snow and rain on the way to New England via major national storm

There’s a large storm system swirling around the center of the country Wednesday afternoon, providing lots of precipitation in various forms. The satellite image clearly shows the classic swirl of low pressure over the Dakotas with a trailing comma shape along the cold front reaching to the Gulf of Mexico. This is a dynamic and volatile weather situation.
BOSTON, MA
Power 93.7 WBLK

188 Inches Of Snow For Parts Of New York State

15 million people are going to be impacted by heavy snow and blizzard conditions across the plains of the United States. NBC is reporting that a crazy amount of snow will fall and travel will be nearly impossible for some areas. Sound familiar? We know how to deal with snow here in the Empire State and you better get ready for more.
BUFFALO, NY
ABC6.com

Getting Ready For A Little Snow Sunday Night

We’ll be looking at a cloudy sky tonight with a couple of passing light snow showers or flurries possible. There may be a couple of slippery spots from any damp surfaces and temperatures falling below freezing tonight. However, if you are in Plymouth county of MA or on the Cape you will see occasional snow and rain showers as a result of Northeasterly winds coming in off the ocean. Some folks in Plymouth county may wake up to some grassy coatings of snow in the morning. All of this activity is not the main storm system that we’ve been focusing on though. The main event for Sunday evening is a small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

The season’s first snowstorm headed towards Providence

The main event for Sunday evening is a small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest. We’ll see cloudy conditions throughout the night with the threat of an afternoon snow or rain shower around, but with temperatures in the mid 30s there won’t be anything to worry about in terms of any accumulation. Once we get past nightfall though that’s when steady light snow overspreads the region. Untreated roads will become snow covered throughout the evening hours.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

See This Season’s Beautiful Igloo Dining Spots on the SouthCoast

Winter is here and igloo dining is back and better than ever. More and more local restaurants are getting into the igloo game and the results are jaw-dropping. Last season we only had three high-end igloo locations to share with you for the season, but this year that number has more than doubled. That means even more opportunities to cuddle up this winter in some serious outdoor luxury.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?

Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening. But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:. Massachusetts. Plainfield: 4.5" Chesterfield: 2" Otis: 5.0" Leicester: 1.8" Ludlow:...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Ski season arrives at three New Hampshire resorts

BENNINGTON, N.H. — With the official start of winter just over a week away, three ski areas in New Hampshire opened for the season on Saturday. Ski managers at Crotched Mountain Resort in Bennington had hoped to open earlier, but opening day had to wait until Saturday, after a lack of snow delayed the start. However, thanks to the resort’s snowmaking machine, skiers and snowboarders alike were able to take to the slopes.
BENNINGTON, NH
AM 1390 KRFO

Strong Winter Storm Taking Aim at Minnesota

Don't put your shovel away yet. A strong winter storm looks possible towards the middle of next week. The storm is still far enough away that much of the specifics are still unknown. A large amount of moisture will be available from the Gulf of Mexico, fueling the precipitation across our area.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTNH

How much snow did Connecticut get Sunday night?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Snow is tapering off across Connecticut Monday morning. Drivers should allow extra time during the morning commute due to the possibility of slick roads. Dozens of schools are operating on a one-hour or two-hour delay. Click here for an updated list of closings and delays. Most of the state saw […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
GoLocalProv

Snow in Forecast in RI on Sunday

Forecasters are predicting a chance of snow in Rhode Island and southern New England on Sunday. On Friday, the National Weather Service issued the following forecast. Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North wind 8...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State

It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
