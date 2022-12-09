We’ll be looking at a cloudy sky tonight with a couple of passing light snow showers or flurries possible. There may be a couple of slippery spots from any damp surfaces and temperatures falling below freezing tonight. However, if you are in Plymouth county of MA or on the Cape you will see occasional snow and rain showers as a result of Northeasterly winds coming in off the ocean. Some folks in Plymouth county may wake up to some grassy coatings of snow in the morning. All of this activity is not the main storm system that we’ve been focusing on though. The main event for Sunday evening is a small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO