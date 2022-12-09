Read full article on original website
Boston Globe
Snow and rain on the way to New England via major national storm
There’s a large storm system swirling around the center of the country Wednesday afternoon, providing lots of precipitation in various forms. The satellite image clearly shows the classic swirl of low pressure over the Dakotas with a trailing comma shape along the cold front reaching to the Gulf of Mexico. This is a dynamic and volatile weather situation.
WMUR.com
Up to 6-12 inches of snow for parts of New Hampshire on Friday; rain, mix in southeastern spots
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm watch has been issued for all of New Hampshire except for the Seacoast as a large winter storm approaches late Thursday night or early Friday morning. First, it’ll be sunny and breezy Wednesday, with some gusts topping 30 mph. Highs will be in...
nbcboston.com
Parts of New England Could See Over a Foot of Snow Later This Week
Most of New England isn’t digging out, but we are brushing off!. For some, it was a full-fledged dig, where over half a foot of snow fell in parts of western Massachusetts, with Berkshire County leading the snow tally with nine inches measured in Lenox. For others, a coating...
188 Inches Of Snow For Parts Of New York State
15 million people are going to be impacted by heavy snow and blizzard conditions across the plains of the United States. NBC is reporting that a crazy amount of snow will fall and travel will be nearly impossible for some areas. Sound familiar? We know how to deal with snow here in the Empire State and you better get ready for more.
ABC6.com
Getting Ready For A Little Snow Sunday Night
We’ll be looking at a cloudy sky tonight with a couple of passing light snow showers or flurries possible. There may be a couple of slippery spots from any damp surfaces and temperatures falling below freezing tonight. However, if you are in Plymouth county of MA or on the Cape you will see occasional snow and rain showers as a result of Northeasterly winds coming in off the ocean. Some folks in Plymouth county may wake up to some grassy coatings of snow in the morning. All of this activity is not the main storm system that we’ve been focusing on though. The main event for Sunday evening is a small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest.
ABC6.com
The season’s first snowstorm headed towards Providence
The main event for Sunday evening is a small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest. We’ll see cloudy conditions throughout the night with the threat of an afternoon snow or rain shower around, but with temperatures in the mid 30s there won’t be anything to worry about in terms of any accumulation. Once we get past nightfall though that’s when steady light snow overspreads the region. Untreated roads will become snow covered throughout the evening hours.
See This Season’s Beautiful Igloo Dining Spots on the SouthCoast
Winter is here and igloo dining is back and better than ever. More and more local restaurants are getting into the igloo game and the results are jaw-dropping. Last season we only had three high-end igloo locations to share with you for the season, but this year that number has more than doubled. That means even more opportunities to cuddle up this winter in some serious outdoor luxury.
Big Lake Effect Snow Event Looks Likely for Western New York
If you remember past Decembers, including last year's, they have been rather mild here in Western New York. Outside of a few days of snow, they were pretty tame for cold weather and snowstorms. This year looks vastly different, if November's historic, lake effect snowstorm and the start of December...
Maine Can Expect A Whopper Of A Winter Winter Storm On Friday
So far, we have had a really mild fall. We started off November with a heatwave, after all. It definitely looks like that is changing, though. We had shocking cold over the weekend and some parts of Maine had snow on Monday morning. Now, it is looking like we are...
NECN
Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?
Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening. But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:. Massachusetts. Plainfield: 4.5" Chesterfield: 2" Otis: 5.0" Leicester: 1.8" Ludlow:...
It’s thunder. It’s snow. It’s … thundersnow?
Thunder is a common occurrence in the summers, but on rare occasions, it can come with intense bursts of snow in the winter.
WMUR.com
Ski season arrives at three New Hampshire resorts
BENNINGTON, N.H. — With the official start of winter just over a week away, three ski areas in New Hampshire opened for the season on Saturday. Ski managers at Crotched Mountain Resort in Bennington had hoped to open earlier, but opening day had to wait until Saturday, after a lack of snow delayed the start. However, thanks to the resort’s snowmaking machine, skiers and snowboarders alike were able to take to the slopes.
How Much Snow Could Come Down Over the Berkshires This Weekend?
In case you haven't looked at the most recent forecast, it looks like we could be seeing a little bit of snow coming through the Berkshires this weekend. To be more specific, it's looking like this Sunday could bring some accumulations of the white stuff. But just how much can we expect?
Strong Winter Storm Taking Aim at Minnesota
Don't put your shovel away yet. A strong winter storm looks possible towards the middle of next week. The storm is still far enough away that much of the specifics are still unknown. A large amount of moisture will be available from the Gulf of Mexico, fueling the precipitation across our area.
How much snow did Connecticut get Sunday night?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Snow is tapering off across Connecticut Monday morning. Drivers should allow extra time during the morning commute due to the possibility of slick roads. Dozens of schools are operating on a one-hour or two-hour delay. Click here for an updated list of closings and delays. Most of the state saw […]
What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?
The storm from Thursday night exited Minnesota after dropping 3-10 inches of heavy, wet snow in far southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, and now attention turns to the much bigger system that will bring both severe weather and potential blizzard conditions to the heart of the U.S. The highly-publicized storm...
What Boston meteorologists are saying about Sunday night’s snow
"Several inches of snow are likely in western MA with less as you head east." National Weather Service: ‘A general 1-3″ of snow is expected late SUNDAY-early MONDAY morning’. Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston & NECN: ‘A system approaches from the west Sunday evening thru night’. Cindy Fitzgibbon,...
Friday update on next week's big snowstorm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at the big storm headed our way next week and the amount of moisture it will dump on Minnesota.
GoLocalProv
Snow in Forecast in RI on Sunday
Forecasters are predicting a chance of snow in Rhode Island and southern New England on Sunday. On Friday, the National Weather Service issued the following forecast. Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North wind 8...
Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State
It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
