Nicholas Ferrall Replaces Nigel Sinclair as Chairman and CEO at White Horse Pictures
Co-founder Sinclair shifts to a non-executive chairman role while Jeanne Elfant Festa and Cassidy Hartmann are promoted to co-presidents
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
msn.com
Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up
NEW YORK (Reuters) -FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection. Bankman-Fried has retained Mark S....
Ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says he will testify to Congress
The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says he is willing to testify to Congress next week.
How Fed’s series of rate hikes could affect your finances
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s move Wednesday to raise its key rate by a half-point brought it to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level in 14 years. The Fed’s latest increase — its seventh rate hike this year — will make it even costlier for consumers and businesses to borrow for homes, autos and other purchases. If, on the other hand, you have money to save, you’ll earn a bit more interest on it.
thesource.com
Arbitrators George Gluck, Daniel Schimmel Face Claims of Racism and Bias in JAY-Z’s Legal Battle with Bacardi
The conflict between Jay-Z and Bacardi over the D’USSE partnership is returning to arbitration after a New York judge declined to stop the hearing before a panel, which HOV has blasted for potential racist members. Justice Andrea Masley declined the request from JAY-Z’s SCLiquor LLC to pause the arbitration...
The Home Edit Founders Say Hello Sunshine Partnership ‘Synergistically Felt Right’
Power Women Summit 2022: Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin unpack the evolution of their partnership with the Candle Media-owned company
bitcoinist.com
Federal Prosecutors Investigate FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Over UST/Luna Collapse
While the crypto market still hasn’t fully digested the insolvency of FTX, U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried played a role in the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and Luna. The stablecoin UST lost its peg to $1 in May 2022, triggering the collapse of the...
coinjournal.net
Testimony from the new FTX CEO John J Ray III is false, says Sam Bankman-Fried
SBF claims that some of the testimony made by John J Ray III were false. The former FTX CEO said the new team in charge didn’t communicate with him about the cryptocurrency exchange. SBF maintains that FTX is not a Ponzi Scheme. John J Ray III’s testimony was false...
Universal Theme Park Creative Division Gutted After Exit of High-Ranking Execs (Exclusive)
Comcast's version of Walt Disney Imagineering has been incredibly impacted by an NBCU-wide early retirement initiative
Streamers Overcome Subscriber Churn With Long-Running Series and Sequels, Says Lionsgate’s TV Group Vice Chairman (Video)
Power Women Summit 2022: Familiarity breeds streaming subscription loyalty, says Sandra Stern
Raina Falcon Promoted to SVP of Communications at HBO and HBO Max Content
She replaces Karen Jones, who wrapped her 23-year tenure at the company earlier this year
‘The White Lotus’ Drives 50% Increase in Web Searches for Travel to Sicily
Rooms at San Domenico Palace, where Season 2 of the HBO hit were filmed, are already sold out for 2023
Former Theranos exec Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison
SAN JOSE -- Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who along with former lover and business partner Elizabeth Holmes, swindled investors out of millions peddling bogus Theranos blood-testing technology, was sentenced Wednesday to just under years in prison.After a morning-long sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila determined Balwani's conviction called for federal prison sentence ranging from 11 years, 3 months -- the prison term given to Holmes last month -- to 14 years. Prosecutor Jeff Schenk asked Davila to sentence Balwani to the maximum because "white collar crime can and should be deterred." Meanwhile, Balwani's attorney, Jeff Coopersmith, asked...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-FTX Bankruptcy Team Meets With Federal Prosecutors In New York - Bloomberg News
* FTX BANKRUPTCY TEAM MEETS WITH FEDERAL PROSECUTORS IN NEW YORK - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/3W1Jf85. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
