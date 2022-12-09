ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Hunter Has Encounter of a Lifetime With Giant Bull Elk in the Woods: VIDEO

By Brett Stayton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJfxL_0jd9nmFq00
(Photo by Bradley Wakoff/Getty Images)

A hunter in Montana recently captured footage of one of the most amazing outdoor experiences you will ever see. One of the best parts of hunting is that you are able to experience nature in a way that other recreation activities can’t compare to. Instead of just observing ecosystems, you actually participate. Immersing yourself in the forest with camouflage also allows you to witness the natural world through an undisturbed lens. This hunter was able to immerse himself in the woods so deeply that he was able to have a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a giant bull elk.

The video was originally shared by trevor_herzog35 on Instagram but also reposted by Field and Stream. The video shows the hunter concealed behind a clump of trees wedged between a rock outcrop along a game trail. Then a sturdy-looking 6×6 bull elk comes ambling up the side of the mountain right toward him. It appears he could have had a shot at the bull if he wanted, but never let an arrow fly for whatever reason. Even so, the adrenaline rush of what happens next might have got his heart pumping harder than if he takes the shot.

The elk walks right up to him, curiously leans in, and takes a big sniff. The elk then abruptly realizes that the clump of trees he just smelled actually also includes a human. The alarm bells go off and the elk takes off running. It appears the hunter who recorded the video is wearing Sitka Gear, and if this video isn’t an endorsement of the effectiveness of their camo patterns I don’t know what is.

How Elk See, Hear, And Smell

Elk see the world very differently than people do. According to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the major difference is that animals like elk have eyes on the side of their head instead of the front like humans do. That means elk have a much wider field of vision which allows them to see their surroundings through a very broad scope. But that also means that they have a tougher time seeing things right in front of their face than humans do. Since elk comparatively see a bigger picture than people do, they also tend to view things with a lower density of focus than humans. That means camouflage patterns are even more effective when it comes to hiding from elk compared to how people detect camo.

Like many wild animals, elk rely heavily on their sense of smell and hearing to monitor the environment around them and detect predators. Though store-bought products can help hunters conceal their scent, the most important factor is the wind. In this video, the hunter appears to be above the elk and very likely downwind from it, which is why the elk never catches a whiff of him until the very last second. The hunter also does a great job of limiting his movement and remaining silent. All of those factors combined allowed him to remain undetected by the elk’s natural radar systems, and the result was one epic video.

Comments / 25

Sara Ann Briggs
4d ago

for a moment I thought they were speaking about Hunter Biden in the headline then I realized it is hunter in the generic sense.. haha. .

Reply(1)
7
Jeff Bartlett
5d ago

......and yet, no video. All they care about is generating clicks through their lying headlines!!

Reply
11
Sandy Powers
5d ago

I hate it when you say there's a video and I can't see it or find it.

Reply(4)
25
Related
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

11-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Dies in Deer Hunting Incident

An 11-year-old boy from Wisconsin died Sunday morning after a tragic hunting incident. The young hunter’s death came after his chest was pierced by a bullet. KSTP, an ABC affiliate, reported that around 9 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was attempting to unload a firearm that had been in the backseat of a vehicle. It was then that the gun discharged. Sadly, the bullet struck the 11-year-old victim in the chest, later leading to his death. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states the deer hunting incident took place in the town of Seneca, WI. Seneca is located in Green Lake County.
WISCONSIN STATE
Laramie Live

What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?

There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
WYOMING STATE
Field & Stream

Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence

In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
MARYLAND STATE
iheart.com

Inspection Of Yellowstone Hot Spring Leads To Frightening Discovery

A human body part was recently spotted floating in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. According to KTLA, officials DNA tested the foot to uncover the identity of the individual that it formerly belonged to. The National Park Service released a statement regarding the incident that occurred in Abyss Pool.
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Family Reacts to Death of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star David Robinson

Family members connected with Dog the Bounty Hunter have been taking to social media for reactions to David Robinson’s death. Robinson worked alongside Duane “Dog” Chapman for a good period of time. Robinson’s expertise was reportedly in the technical aspect of hunting. Recently, he had his own TV series titled Dog’s Most Wanted. Sadly, Robinson died at 50 years old on Wednesday, November 30.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

608K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy