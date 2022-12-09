ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

abc11.com

See where Philadelphia gets its 55-foot Holiday Tree

HORNELL, N.Y. -- The massive Concolor White Fir that now calls Philadelphia's City Hall home was grown at Stutzman Farms, a third-generation family farm in New York that has been growing and selling Christmas trees for more than half a century. The evergreen picked for Philadelphia was planted decades ago...
