Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office engages with students, staff of Long Valley Middle School
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Samantha DeNegri and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre on Dec. 8 visited Long Valley Middle School in Washington Township and led a presentation on bias issues, cyber harassment and making smart choices about social media. The Morris...
wrnjradio.com
Man pleads guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A New York man has entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Christian Nietschke, 27, of Middletown pled guilty to third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance on Dec. 7 before the...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged in Somerset County bank robbery; 3 family members charged with hindering
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Monmouth County man has been charged for allegedly robbing a bank in Franklin Township, and three of his family members have been charged for allegedly hindering his apprehension, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On August 22, at around 2:08...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged for trespassing at Hackettstown church
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A homeless man has been charged for allegedly trespassing at a Hackettstown church, according to police. On December 12, at around 9:44 a.m., police responded to St Mary’s Church of Assumption, located at 305 High Street, in reference to a male sleeping in a pew, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Authorities seek help identifying man in ongoing Hunterdon County investigation
EAST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Authorities are looking to identify a man regarding an ongoing investigation in Hunterdon County. The New Jersey State Police Major Crime North Unit, Kingwood Station Criminal Investigations Office and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the man in the attached photos who was in and or around East Amwell Township during the month of August 2022, state police said.
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County man sentenced for operating motor vehicle during license suspension, reckless driving
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for operating motor vehicle during license suspension, and reckless driving, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Gabor Szilagyi, 59, of Sparta Township was sentenced on Dec. 8 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
wrnjradio.com
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Morris County house fire
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – One person is dead and two others were seriously injured following a house fire Saturday morning in Morris County, according to Meghan Knab, a spokesperson for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The residential fire was reported at around 7:30 a.m. on Cypress...
wrnjradio.com
Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission maintenance worker injured after being struck by tree on I-78 in Warren County
ALPHA BOROUGH, NJ (Warren County) – A Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission maintenance worker was injured after being struck by a tree in Warren County Wednesday morning, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. NJ state troopers responded at 8:19 a.m. to Interstate 78 in the...
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
Prosecutor: NJ bank robber busted, parents and brother helped him hide
A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery this summer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Monday, while his family has been busted for helping him hideout. Michael Gaboff, of Millstone, was accused of entering a Chase bank along Route 27 in Franklin...
Eyewitness News
NJ woman, others, stole more than $160,000 from a 94-year-old victim in Old Saybrook, police say
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New Jersey is one of three people accused of stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old man in Old Saybrook. According to Old Saybrook police, Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, NJ, fraudulently wrote and cashed checks she obtained from the victim’s account. Police...
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown, Mansfield cops take kids shopping during ‘Shop with a Cop’
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Christmas came early for kids in Hackettstown and Mansfield Township as the Hackettstown-Mansfield PBA Local 369 held their annual Shop with a Cop event on Tuesday night. This is the fourth year the police benevolent association held the event. At Tuesday’s event, children...
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown man accused of headbutting, throwing soda can that hit woman’s face
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man was charged Saturday night after he allegedly head-butted a woman and then threw a soda can that hit her in the face, according to police. On December 10, at around 11:11 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Main Street...
wrnjradio.com
Brief delays possible during state monuments installation work at Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge on Dec. 14
The fully restored gold-leaf state-seal monuments of New Jersey and Pennsylvania are scheduled to be reinstalled atop the towers of the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge on Dec. 14, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. As is the current practice, one of the bridge’s three travel lanes will be...
Town Of Kent Woman Accused Of Severely Neglecting Her Older Dog 'Buster'
A Hudson Valley woman is accused of animal neglect after investigators found that she "severely neglected" her senior dog. Jennifer Parrish, age 48, of Kent, was arrested for animal neglect, the Putnam County SPCA announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division received a report on...
wrnjradio.com
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on I-80 in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Morris County on Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The multi-vehicle crash was reported at 2:18 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 42.3 in Parsippany-Troy Hills,...
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
spartaindependent.com
UPDATE: 68 bears killed so far in hunt
Nearly half of the black bears killed so far in the state hunt, which began Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, were taken in Sussex County, according to state data. Sixty-eight bears had been killed as of Friday, Dec. 9; 31 were taken in Sussex County. Twenty were killed in Warren County,...
wrnjradio.com
Missing NJ boaters headed to Florida found safe off Delaware coast
The U.S. Coast Guard, with assistance from the tanker vessel Silver Muna, located the sailing vessel Atrevida II, approximately 214 miles east of Delaware. Found were 65-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso. They were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. Hyde and Ditomasso were traveling aboard Atrevida II from Cape May, New Jersey to Marathon, Florida.
wrnjradio.com
Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II reopens after damage from September car crash
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A bagel shop closed since September when an alleged drunken driver crashed through the business has reopened. Budd Lake Bagel and Deli II reopened at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, according to a post on the Budd Lake Bagel & Deli’s Facebook page.
Comments / 1