Muncie, IN

Muncie man arrested for rape after reportedly refusing to get out of female’s bed, inappropriate touching

By Izzy Karpinski
 5 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested for rape after police say he got drunk and got into the bed of a female in his care.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Muncie police arrested 38-year-old James Kwekwe on December 5.

A female had texted a trusted adult, telling her she was “scared” after Kwekwe reportedly got into her bed and tried to “pull” her clothes off, touching her inappropriately.

The female told investigators that Kwekwe rarely speaks to her. However, on the night of the incident, the document states she said he was drinking alcohol and came into her room several times.

Court documents detail how he got on the female’s bed and “laid so close to her she was unable to move.” Kwekwe then ignored her when she told him multiple times to “stop.”

Kwekwe faces a level 3 felony charge of rape.

