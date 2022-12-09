Read full article on original website
Early police make recent arrests for possession of a controlled substance
The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook today:. On 12/13/22 at 420pm Early PD Officers stopped a vehicle with expired license plates in the 200 block of Early Blvd. Officers contacted the driver who only had an ID card and no driver’s license. The driver, George Ezequiel Lopez Jr was subsequently placed under arrest for no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration, along with 2 Municipal Court warrants from the City of Early. Further investigation revealed Lopez was in possession of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, along with marijuana cigarettes, a container with THC wax and several debit cards in other individuals’ names. The passenger, Delores Fae Ramos was also found to be in possession of methamphetamines and was also placed under arrest. Further investigation revealed many items in the car were possibly taken in a burglary from Brownwood. Brownwood Police department is currently working on following up with that case. Lopez was charged with 2 charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of marjuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, No drivers license, fail to maintain financial responsibility and 2 Early PD warrants for no drivers license and speeding. The female passenger Ramos was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Brown County warrant. Both were booked into the Brown County Jail.
Cisco Police arrests two Eastland County women for felony vehicle burglary
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Eastland County women were arrested Monday, after reports of vehicle burglaries. Cisco Police Department said shortly after investigations began, 31-year-old Kara Odom of Cisco and 27-year-old Samantha McMorris of Rising Star were arrested. The women were booked into the Eastland County Jail on two felony counts of Burglary of Motor […]
Brownwood police make recent arrest for stalking
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m. officers with the Brownwood Police Department contacted a male victim who wished to file a report for harassment. The victim stated that he is family friends with a female who is...
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed Buchanan Dam man
Buchanan Dam resident Patrick Morin, 61, was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec. 10 on U.S. 183 near Goldthwaite. The Texas Highway Patrol arrested a suspect, 38-year-old Goldthwaite resident Kerry Coates Kavanaugh, on Dec. 11 and charged him with failing to stop and render aid. Kavanaugh is currently being held...
TGCSO asks the public for help locating suspect
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding Stephen Allen Smith, 37, of Ballinger. According to a release from the TGCSO, on Dec. 09, 2022, deputies responded to the 5900 block of US Hwy 87N for a report about the location of two stolen motorcycles.
WANTED: Brownwood police search for arsonist dubbed ‘Pillowtop Pyromaniac’
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are searching for an arsonist they have dubbed the ‘Pillowtop Pyromaniac’. This suspect is accused of setting several mattresses and box springs on fire in the alley behind Pierce Furniture November 26. Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to reach out to the Brownwood Police Department via […]
Fatal Hit and Run Crash Being Investigated by DPS
MILLS COUNTY – According to Waco’s KWTX TV Channel 10 website, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run that left a tow truck driver dead in Mills County. Troopers responded to the crash at 6:09 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 on U.S. 183 near Goldthwaite where...
Jury Duty in JP Pct. 3 Court Canceled Thursday
Jurors who were to report for jury duty in the Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 of Brown County, on Thursday, December 15th at 8:45 a.m., in Brownwood, Texas, do not need to appear.
Texas DPS investigate fatal crash in Mills County
MILLS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - On December 10, 2022, Texas DPS Troopers responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash at 6:09 p.m. that involved a tow truck driver on US 183/Goldthwaite in Mills County. A tow truck driver, identified as 61-year-old Patrick Morin, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, was loading and securing...
Two-Steppin for Toys Underway at KOXE/KBWD
On a brisk but sunny Wednesday, the annual Two-Steppin for Toys is in progress at the KOXE/KBWD Radio studios at the corner of Carnegie and Lee Street. Shown in the photo are more than 20 bicycles which were donated by the staff of the Thomas R. Havins Unit in Brownwood, always a big supporter of the toy drive. Stop by the radio station through 5:00 pm today and donate toys or give a monetary donation to our volunteers standing next to the street, you don’t even have to get out of your car. All the toys and donations stay in Brown County to benefit hundreds of families through Toys for Kids. ALL DONATIONS ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED!
Brown County Commissioners in Session Morning and Afternoon
Brown County Commissioners will meet this morning, Monday, December 12, at 9:00 am in the county courthouse. The agenda includes:. 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the Court on...
Tornado confirmed near Eastland, Erath counties in Texas
It was reported southeast of Ranger and moving northeast at about 40 mph. WFAA's Greg Fields also takes a look at other severe weather warnings and watches in place.
Maria (Mary) Teresa DeLeon Patrick, 68, of Brownwood
Maria (Mary) Teresa DeLeon Patrick, age 68, of Brownwood, Texas passed on Monday December 12, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 5:00 PM. to 7:00 PM with Rosary at 6:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home Davis Morris Chapel, 800 Center Avenue, in Brownwood.
Mary L Stevens, 68, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Mary L. Stevens, 68 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Glen L. Long, 82, of Brownwood
A memorial service for Glen L. Long, age 82, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, December 19, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church. Glen passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Brownwood. Glen was born on July 8, 1940, in Tiger, Arizona, to Joe Robert and Woodie...
‘I knew we were fixing to get it bad’: Eastland couple describes surviving storm that left home destroyed
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- It was just before six in the morning when Toni and Truitt Hart got warning that a tornado might be headed toward their home just southeast of Lake Leon. In a matter of seconds, that warning proved true. “I was standing up by my bed to find my shoes and stuff, and […]
Tornado Warning in Coleman County Until 5:15 am
THE WARNINGS ARE NO LONGER IN EFFECT (12/13/22) AT 449 AM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR ECHO, OR 8 MILES NORTH OF COLEMAN, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... BURKETT AROUND 505 AM CST. CROSS CUT AROUND 515 AM CST. CROSS PLAINS AROUND 520 AM CST.
Sales Tax Report Shows Positive Numbers in Brown County
All three Brown County cities had increases in sales tax allocations from the Texas Comptroller in December. Early again led the way with the largest percentage increase, followed by a nice increase for Brownwood, and a smaller, but still positive increase, for Bangs. The December sales tax allocations reflect retail sales in October.
