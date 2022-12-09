ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach bans smoking on beaches and in parks

By Alex Schley
 5 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council approved a ban on the smoking of cigarettes and vapes on all city-owned beaches and parks.

The new rule is the result of an amendment made to the Florida Clean Air Act last June.

“The city of Panama City Beach and the new law that Governor DeSantis put through that allowed the municipalities to ban smoking in city parks and on city-owned beaches, ” Panama City Beach Councilman Michael Jarman said.

The amendment, however, does not apply to the smoking of cigars

“It’s important that everyone understands that the city-owned beach aspect is just about 400 feet on either side of the city pier,” Jarman said. “It is not the entire beach.”

While technically the rule is effective immediately, officials said they won’t immediately start citing people.

“We’re going to have to get the signage and everything together and then once it’s once it’s well posted, then obviously at that point, people are aware of the situation,” Jarman said. “And then we can start.”

Police patrolling the beach will be tasked with enforcing the ordnance.

Officials said they hope to have the smoking ban fully in effect by spring break.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

