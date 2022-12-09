Read full article on original website
Related
Drake Unveiled A Custom Necklace Made Up Of 42 Diamonds Representing Each Time He Thought About Proposing And It’s Sparked A Conversation About His “Indestructible Reputation”
“Imagine making a necklace for every major L you've ever had? Drake has such big loser energy, so embarrassing dude.”
PWMania
Former AEW and Impact Star Makes WWE Debut During Main Event Tapings Before RAW (Video)
Former AEW, NWA, and Impact star worked her first WWE match Monday night during the Main Event tapings. She was billed as Briana Ray, which is a variation of her real name, Briana Rae Sparrey. Rae tried out at the Orlando Performance Center last week, so it would seem that...
PWMania
Breaking News: Mandy Rose Released From WWE
Mandy Rose has been released by the WWE, according to a report by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. The report notes that the reason Mandy Rose was released by the WWE was due to the explicit content Rose was posting on her FanTime page. The WWE felt this was outside the framework of her contract.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Offers Strong Praise For Two Specific WWE Superstars
Becky Lynch recently spoke with the folks from Verge magazine for an interview. During the discussion, “The Man” offered high praise for Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor when talking about some of the talents currently working on the WWE main roster. Featured below are some of the highlights.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Damage CTRL heads to the ring. Becky Lynch comes out of nowhere and attacks Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky. She tosses them over the barricade, then chases out of the arena with a chair.
PWMania
Bobby Lashley Fired on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins Earns Shot at the US Title
WWE has “fired” Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins has earned a US title shot. Rollins defeated Lashley in a number #1 contender’s match for the US Title Monday night on WWE RAW. During the match, the referee jumped out of the way but injured his ankle at...
PWMania
Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Had a “Contentious” Relationship With Jim Cornette
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast, Ross stated that Vince McMahon and Jim Cornette were never on good terms:. “Contentious. I don’t know that Corny’s relationship with Vince has ever changed. They never got along great, but I think Corny had respect for the business, therefore Vince got some of that respect as well for what he had built in WWE, creating an environment where a lot of people, like Cornette, myself, and others, could make a living in the things we loved to do, and that was work in pro wrestling.
PWMania
Jim Cornette Calls AEW Star the “Biggest Disappointment” as World Champion
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette expressed his displeasure with Jon Moxley’s reign as AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Cornette pondered what AEW should do with Moxley now that he had lost his championship and William Regal had left the company.
PWMania
AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 12/9/22
The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in. Rampage averaged 457,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT at 10pm ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. Last week, the show received 361,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating, the lowest key demo rating in the show’s...
PWMania
Seth Rollins Said to Be Upset With Ric Flair Over Becky Lynch’s Remarks
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE star Becky Lynch feuded throughout 2021 and early 2022, around the time Lynch was feuding with Flair’s daughter, Charlotte. WWE used real-life issues to fuel their feud leading up to Survivor Series. Flair slammed Lynch on his podcast and on Twitter....
PWMania
WWE Rescinds Bobby Lashley’s Firing
WWE has rescinded Bobby Lashley’s firing. For those who missed it, WWE official Adam Pearce fired Lashley (in storyline) Monday night on WWE RAW. Lashley was fired after he accidentally struck officials for two weeks in a row. Pearce issued a statement this afternoon announcing that Lashley’s firing has...
Tucker Laughs Nervously as Stone-Faced Mike Tyson Describes Urge to ‘Kill’
In an interview with Tucker Carlson that aired Wednesday, former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson made the Fox News host react somewhat nervously as he described his fierce mentality before and during bouts.“I wanted to kill them,” a stone-faced Tyson recalled when asked how he felt about his in-ring opponents. The comment prompted Carlson to laugh and exclaim, “Well, I can tell!”“I’m laughing nervously,” Carlson continued, before following up by asking if Tyson “really felt that way,” as if one of the most decorated ex-boxers was joking.“Yeah,” came the response, just as serious. Carlson then opted for a...
PWMania
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
PWMania
Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther Planned For WWE WrestleMania 39
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Brock Lesnar is reportedly in the works for WrestleMania 39. Lesnar vs. GUNTHER is currently listed internally for WrestleMania, according to a new report from WrestlingNews. There’s no word on whether this will be for the title or if GUNTHER will remove the strap before then.
PWMania
Tessa Blanchard Names AEW, WWE Dream Opponents
If Tessa Blanchard could work with anyone in the ring, who would it be?. The women’s wrestling star recently answered this question during a new Captain’s Corner interview, naming some talents from WWE and AEW in the process. “People ask me this all the time. There are some...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Results – December 14, 2022
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas with this week’s “Winter Is Coming” themed episode of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight’s installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program...
PWMania
Road Dogg Explains Why He Was Jealous of The Rock
Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed a variety of topics on the most recent episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know.”. During the podcast, Road Dogg explained why he decided to keep The Rock’s feet on the ground by taking shots at him.
PWMania
Jim Ross: “Brock Lesnar Wanted Money Right Away In WWE, He Was Tired Of Being Broke”
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast, he reflected on the contract that he had assisted Brock Lesnar in signing with WWE back when he was in charge of Talent Relations for the company. He revealed that Lesnar had mentioned to him that he was sick of being broke.
PWMania
Caprice Coleman Talks About Advice Given To Him By Jim Ross Regarding Wrestling Commentary
Caprice Coleman recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the Ring Of Honor commentator revealed advice he was given about wrestling commentary by arguably the greatest to ever do it — Jim Ross. Featured below...
PWMania
Producers from This Week’s WWE RAW Revealed (12/12/22)
The WWE Producers for the December 12, 2022, WWE RAW from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Kylie Rae (billed as Briana Ray) vs. Dana Brooke for WWE Main Event was produced by Petey Williams, while Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander was produced by Chris Park. You can click here for full Main Event spoilers.
Comments / 0