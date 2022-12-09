Read full article on original website
Washingtonian.com
Some of DC’s Best Holiday Lights Are in Brookland
While ZooLights and our wide assortment of towering Christmas trees garner most of the holiday light peeping attention, Brookland stands as one of the area’s best kept seasonal secrets. Icicle and rainbow lights frame entire porches, and snowflake ornaments shimmer in the winter dusk. Check out some of the best displays from this Northeast neighborhood:
Winery and Brewery Day Trips on the Silver Line
In addition to connecting DMV residents with Dulles Airport (53 minutes from Metro Center on a recent trip), the new Silver Line extension opens up a world of possibilities for those looking to escape the city without having to rent a car or spend hundreds of dollars on rideshares. Notably, some of Northern Virginia’s wineries and breweries are now not much more than a train ride and a quick cab away. Here are a few excursions we tried—and recommend—from new Metro stops on the Silver Line extension:
5 DC-Area Designers Share How They Decorate for the Holidays
How do the experts decorate their homes for the holidays? We asked several DC-area designers to let us take a peek into their festive homes and share their approaches to dressing up their digs for the season. Extra-special and lux. Designer Mariella Cruzado’s holiday decor approach is to “make it...
Exercise Your Brain at DC’s New Optical Illusions Museum
You’re in a spinning tunnel, trying to walk forward on unsteady ground, as ripples of pink and purple surround you. As the vertigo starts to set in, you grab the hand rail beside you, take another step forward, and finally emerge. That’s just one of the psychedelic experiences at the brand-new Museum of Illusions DC, which opened in CityCenterDC (927 H St, NW) on Tuesday and which offers plenty of Instagrammable opportunities.
Weird History: An Anthrax Lab in Chevy Chase DC
Imagine a Chevy Chase DC business and you might think of a low-key eatery or a historic movie theater. What might not come to mind: a bioweapons lab. But that’s precisely what Anton Dilger—an American surgeon born in Virginia who secretly worked for the German government—established in 1915 in his home on a leafy street in upper Northwest.
Local Albums and Books Showing Up on Best-of-the-Year Lists
As the year comes to an end, media outlets are releasing their roundups of 2022’s best albums and books. And a number of the year’s top picks are by DC-area artists and authors. Here are ones we’ve spotted so far. Best Albums of 2022. Bartees Strange. (New...
