Hackberry Avenue gas line maintenance begins Saturday

By Jesse Mendez
 5 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Hackberry Avenue in McAllen will be closed to through traffic between N. 8 th and N. 9 th Streets for system maintenance in the area by Texas Gas Service.

The city announced Friday that the road closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday and end at 12 a.m. Monday.

Courtesy: City of McAllen

Traffic will be rerouted around the work zone to Gumwood Avenue via N. 8 th and N. 9 th Streets. Residents in the immediate area will still have access to their homes, said the city.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during the road closure and use caution when traveling in and around work zones.

Motorists should expect some delays and congestion, said the city’s news release.

For information, call Texas Gas Service at 956-444-3997.

