One dead, 2 hurt in Olive Branch shooting; suspect in custody

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — One man was killed and two people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Olive Branch Police said Friday that the 25-year-old suspect, Timothy Malik Newsom, was in custody on one charge of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Timothy Malik Newsom

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 6100 block of Asbury Place. Police say they located multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe the incident is domestic.

Travel Newsom, 26, was killed with a gunshot wound to the chest, Olive Branch Police said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

Travonni Newsom, a 29-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the face and is currently in critical but stable condition.

Miranda Davidson, a 28-year-old woman, has gunshot wounds to the chest, arm and back and is in critical but stable condition.

Olive Branch authorities said Newsom was found hiding in a wooded area near Coleman Road and Davidson Road around 5:20 p.m. He was caught after a brief search.

Newsom’s bond was set at $1 million for the murder charge and $500,000 for each of the two attempted murder charges.

