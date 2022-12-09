ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Oxygen true crime special on Baton Rouge serial killers premieres this weekend

By Keymonte Avery
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGEAD_0jd9kSRZ00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Oxygen true crime three-hour special centered around Baton Rouge serial killers is scheduled to air Saturday and Sunday.

From from 1992 to 2004, Baton Rouge was terrorized by Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis and Jeffery Lee Guillory. Combined, the men were responsible for the deaths of at least 36 women.

Produced by Jupiter Entertainment, “Serial Killer Capitol: Baton Rouge,” is told from the point of view of victims’ families and law enforcement members to explain who was behind the murders.

Multiple injured in Olive Branch shooting

The special airs at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and continues at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.

According to Oxygen , Derrick Todd Lee was a serial killer born in St. Francisville, Louisiana. Lee’s family allegedly had a history of mental illness. Multiple psychologists stated that Lee met the qualifications to be considered intellectually disabled. According to the Associated Press , a jury was to decide if Lee was to receive the death penalty or life in jail, but a 2002 Supreme Court decision banned the execution of the intellectually disabled. Lee was tied to at least seven deaths but was only convicted of two. One of Lee’s victims escaped, and she helped police create a sketch of her attacker. Lee was later sentenced to the death penalty but died before the sentence could be carried out.

Oxygen says killer Sean Vincent Gillis confessed to eight murders, but all evidence was not able to be used in court. Gillis was arrested in 2004 and booked on three counts of murder. At that time, Gillis had been killing women for almost 10 years. Gillis told authorities that he plotted his kills and played games with the police. According to the Associated Press , tire tracks were found near the discovery point of a victim, which led police to Gillis’ residence. Gillis was convicted of the murders of two women.

Jeffery Lee Guillory , a serial killer from Baton Rouge, is suspected of at least three killings. Guillory’s DNA was found on victim’s bodies. According to The Advocate , Guillory repeatedly denied that he ever saw, knew or touched the victims. Guillory was found guilty of a woman’s second-degree murder and second-degree robbery. He is serving a life sentence.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The shooting reportedly happened on Boardwalk Drive, which is near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and I-12. Emergency officials said the victim was dead when they arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
K945

Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge doctor convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury convicts a 64-year-old Baton Rouge doctor for 20 counts of distributing controlled substances on Friday, Dec. 9. According to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Dr. Randy Lamartiniere was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 27, 2021. After a five-day trial, Lamartiniere was convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances. From about March 2015 through Jan. 2016, Lamartiniere wrote medical prescriptions for large quantities of Adderall, fentanyl, hydrocodone, methadone, oxycodone, and oxymorphone, in exchange for cash. Lamartiniere reportedly charged a fee ranging between $100 and $300 per visit, without accepting any forms of health insurance. Lamartiniere would then prescribe a controlled substance that was not for medical purposes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Gonzales restaurant along LA-30 on fire Wednesday afternoon

GONZALES - A restaurant along Highway 30 caught fire Wednesday afternoon and crews are working to extinguish the flames. The El Paso restaurant caught on fire around 3 p.m. Gonzales firefighters were on top of the building an hour later. No information has been released about how the fire started...
GONZALES, LA
Highway 98.9

Price is Right Live Coming to Louisiana

I don't think it would be a stretch to say there isn't anyone who doesn't remember staying home from school, eating a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, and watching the Price is Right. Well now you have the chance to catch the Price is Right Live at a town...
MONROE, LA
theadvocate.com

Accused cop killer seeks removal of judge because her brother is Ascension evidence officer

Attorneys for accused cop killer Matthew Mire want the Ascension Parish judge presiding over his death penalty case removed because her brother handled evidence and worry the close family connection could create an appearance of judicial bias. Ascension prosecutors are fighting the challenge as a remote, hypothetical issue that won't...
NOLA.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy