FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Daily Iowan
Tracking which Iowa, Kentucky football players won’t compete in the Music City Bowl
The Music City Bowl will be the battle of the backup quarterbacks. Both Iowa and Kentucky football’s offenses will be depleted at the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31, with multiple key players injured, entering the transfer portal, or opting out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft.
Daily Iowan
Despite late comeback effort, Iowa men’s basketball team falls to Wisconsin in overtime
After the Iowa men’s basketball team lost, 78-75, in overtime to Wisconsin Sunday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Badgers’ head coach Greg Gard said he needed to see his cardiologist. “Tuesday’s film session might be three hours long, there’s a lot,” Gard said in a postgame press conference. “They’re...
Daily Iowan
Linebacker Jack Campbell becomes Iowa football’s 13th unanimous All-American
Iowa football linebacker Jack Campbell became the program’s 13th unanimous consensus All-American on Wednesday morning. Walter Camp, the Football Writers Association of America, Associated Press, Sporting News, and the American Football Coaches Association all gave Campbell first-team All-America honors. Campbell finished the season with 118 tackles, two interceptions, one...
Daily Iowan
Former UI President Willard ‘Sandy’ Boyd dead at 95
Former University of Iowa President Willard “Sandy” Boyd Jr., who came to the university in 1954 as a professor in the College of Law and served as one of the university’s longest-tenured presidents, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Iowa City at age 95. He committed more...
Daily Iowan
Iowa taxpayers could be responsible for shortfalls of UI $1.2 billion utilities deal
Following an investigation of the University of Iowa public/private partnership, a deal finalized in March 2020, State Auditor Rob Sand recommended Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature closely consider the cost-benefit of the agreement before entering another deal in the future. In the report released by the Iowa Office...
Daily Iowan
Local mom walk across Iowa, fundraises for mental health awareness
Karen Smith of North Liberty spent her summer walking across Iowa to raise awareness for mental health. Smith, who is a secretary at Van Allen Elementary, completed her journey after walking over 312 miles and raising over $3,700 through a GoFundMe to support mental health awareness. She donated the money raised to the mental health initiatives Foundation 2, CommUnity Crisis Center, and the I’m Glad You Stayed Project.
Daily Iowan
Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident
Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | The English and creative writing major should be renamed
The English and creative writing major at the University of Iowa may sound like a double major, but it is not. I was overcome with confusion when I investigated the name of my major, thinking it may be a double major with English included. The name of the major seemingly...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police on search for armed robbery suspect
Iowa City police responded to an armed robbery on Monday near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. At 12:35 p.m., a victim reported she had been robbed at knifepoint and her vehicle was stolen, according to a press release. Law enforcement said the description provided of a person of interest in the robbery and the incident’s circumstances may be connected to an armed robbery and kidnapping reported to the Coralville Police Department on Monday morning.
Daily Iowan
Stanley Museum of Art partners with Student Wellness and Koru Mindfulness to bring students ‘Mindfulness in the Museum’
Student Wellness at the University of Iowa is partnering with Koru Mindfulness and the Stanley Art Museum to teach students stress management and relaxation techniques through meditation. The museum will host the event series called “Mindfulness in the Museum” scheduled every Friday. “With reopening the museum, we wanted...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police charge man who shot himself in Court Street parking ramp with kidnapping wife, children
Iowa City Police arrested Carldale D. Hunter, 33, after a shooting incident on Monday at the Court Street parking ramp in Iowa City. Hunter is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, domestic abuse while displaying a weapon, and child endangerment, according to a UI police release.
