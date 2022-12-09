ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

Linebacker Jack Campbell becomes Iowa football’s 13th unanimous All-American

Iowa football linebacker Jack Campbell became the program’s 13th unanimous consensus All-American on Wednesday morning. Walter Camp, the Football Writers Association of America, Associated Press, Sporting News, and the American Football Coaches Association all gave Campbell first-team All-America honors. Campbell finished the season with 118 tackles, two interceptions, one...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Former UI President Willard ‘Sandy’ Boyd dead at 95

Former University of Iowa President Willard “Sandy” Boyd Jr., who came to the university in 1954 as a professor in the College of Law and served as one of the university’s longest-tenured presidents, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Iowa City at age 95. He committed more...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Local mom walk across Iowa, fundraises for mental health awareness

Karen Smith of North Liberty spent her summer walking across Iowa to raise awareness for mental health. Smith, who is a secretary at Van Allen Elementary, completed her journey after walking over 312 miles and raising over $3,700 through a GoFundMe to support mental health awareness. She donated the money raised to the mental health initiatives Foundation 2, CommUnity Crisis Center, and the I’m Glad You Stayed Project.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident

Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City police on search for armed robbery suspect

Iowa City police responded to an armed robbery on Monday near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. At 12:35 p.m., a victim reported she had been robbed at knifepoint and her vehicle was stolen, according to a press release. Law enforcement said the description provided of a person of interest in the robbery and the incident’s circumstances may be connected to an armed robbery and kidnapping reported to the Coralville Police Department on Monday morning.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Stanley Museum of Art partners with Student Wellness and Koru Mindfulness to bring students ‘Mindfulness in the Museum’

Student Wellness at the University of Iowa is partnering with Koru Mindfulness and the Stanley Art Museum to teach students stress management and relaxation techniques through meditation. The museum will host the event series called “Mindfulness in the Museum” scheduled every Friday. “With reopening the museum, we wanted...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy