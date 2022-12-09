ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa’s preparation for icy Bills clash months in advance

The Miami Dolphins are preparing not only for the battle against the Buffalo Bills in a rematch this coming Sunday but also for the expected cold temperature at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Apparently, it’s also the kind of playing environment that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ready to deal with since even before the start of the 2022 NFL season, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
BUFFALO, NY
Odell Beckham to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones

Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about...
Patriots get a few key players back at practice

The New England Patriots got some reinforcements at practice on Wednesday, including one player that’s been out for a couple of months. Christian Barmore practiced for the first time since being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 18. The second-year defensive tackle has been out since he suffered an injury in the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. The specifics of Barmore’s injury remain unknown, but Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders is the earliest Barmore could return after being placed on injured reserve.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ dismissive reaction to Micah Parson not buying his MVP candidacy

People can’t wait to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys face off against each other again, especially since Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons made a comment about his seeming disapproval of the MVP hype surrounding Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. But they will have to wait, as that matchup won’t happen until Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin commented on the quarterback depth chart following Mitchell Trubisky’s difficult outing against the Baltimore Ravens, per Brooke Pryor. “Mitch Trubisky still listed as the primary backup on the Steelers’ latest depth chart, and Mason Rudolph is No. 3. Tomlin said today they’re more like 2 and 2a,” Pryor wrote […] The post Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason fields looks after Week 14

The NFC playoff picture got a bit more clarity at the top in Week 14. However, it got cloudier down below with the sudden emergence of the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks faltering yet again. The NFL playoffs are just over a month away and teams are preparing to make their run for a Super Bowl championship.
Todd McShay claims ‘character issues’ could hurt Georgia’s Jalen Carter’s NFL Draft stock

Football analyst Todd McShay did not hold back on his opinion of Georgia football defensive lineman Jalen Carter. McShay believes that Carter’s “character issues” will impact his overall draft stock, per Brad Crawford of 247Sports. “With Carter, there are some character issues, does he get along with everybody, What’s he like to deal with in […] The post Todd McShay claims ‘character issues’ could hurt Georgia’s Jalen Carter’s NFL Draft stock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
Chase Young reveals reason for delayed return from ACL injury

Following a torn ACL in 2021, Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young is still yet to return to the field. But it appears that this could soon change. The Commanders chose to activate Young off of the Physically Unable to Participate list three weeks ago. But since returning to practice, he is yet to […] The post Chase Young reveals reason for delayed return from ACL injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON STATE
Saquon Barkley gets big injury update for Week 15 vs. Commanders

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to practice before a game against the Washington Commanders after suffering an injury last week, according to a tweet from ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan. The Giants planned to limit Barkley’s snaps against the Eagles last week even after he...
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement

The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
Jordan Love gets real about major reason that has allowed him to stick around as Aaron Rodgers retirement rumors swirl

Aaron Rodgers is still the face of the Green Bay Packers franchise, but it could be soon that the team decides to go with Jordan Love as its starting quarterback — at least for the rest of the 2022 NFL regular season. For one, Rodgers is banged up. Plus, the Packers are unlikely to make the playoffs, as they are just 5-8 through 14 weeks of football this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Kyler Murray injury leads to Cardinals making QB move

On Monday night, the Arizona Cardinals lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray for the season. Their franchise quarterback suffered a torn ACL just moments into the first quarter. Now, to make up for the loss of Kyler Murray, the Cardinals have added a new face to their quarterback room. Via NFL...
UTAH STATE
Brock Purdy’s official injury status for 49ers Thursday Night Football vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers officially listed Brock Purdy as questionable for Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks, per Adam Schefter. Niners fans may be tempted to roll their eyes at this update. However, there was a possibility of Purdy, who’s dealing with oblique and rib injuries, being listed as doubtful. But this questionable tag for Thursday is a hopeful update for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
