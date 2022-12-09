Read full article on original website
Related
‘You might get your own team’: Von Miller hilariously highlights why Cowboys need to show Micah Parsons the money
All things considered, the Dallas Cowboys are having a fantastic season. If it weren’t for the Philadelphia Eagles somehow having a much more successful campaign, so far, the Cowboys would have been atop the NFC East division, as they’ve already got 10 wins against only three losses after 14 weeks of football in the 2022 NFL season.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 15
Injuries have decimated the NFL over the past few weeks, and Monday Night Football saw even more of that happen. Kyler Murray, Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker, and James Conner all went down at various points of the game, making your waiver wire pickups for Week 15 that much more important.
Tua Tagovailoa ridiculed by Bills fans over ‘snows in Alabama’ take
With the Dolphins set to leave the sunny shores of Miami to take on the Buffalo Bills in icy conditions, Tua Tagovailoa shook off any concerns. Tua responded to the press with a five-word take for anyone worried he wouldn’t be able to thrive in the snow:. “It snows...
Tua Tagovailoa’s preparation for icy Bills clash months in advance
The Miami Dolphins are preparing not only for the battle against the Buffalo Bills in a rematch this coming Sunday but also for the expected cold temperature at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Apparently, it’s also the kind of playing environment that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ready to deal with since even before the start of the 2022 NFL season, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
Odell Beckham to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones
Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about...
Patriots get a few key players back at practice
The New England Patriots got some reinforcements at practice on Wednesday, including one player that’s been out for a couple of months. Christian Barmore practiced for the first time since being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 18. The second-year defensive tackle has been out since he suffered an injury in the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. The specifics of Barmore’s injury remain unknown, but Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders is the earliest Barmore could return after being placed on injured reserve.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ dismissive reaction to Micah Parson not buying his MVP candidacy
People can’t wait to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys face off against each other again, especially since Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons made a comment about his seeming disapproval of the MVP hype surrounding Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. But they will have to wait, as that matchup won’t happen until Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin commented on the quarterback depth chart following Mitchell Trubisky’s difficult outing against the Baltimore Ravens, per Brooke Pryor. “Mitch Trubisky still listed as the primary backup on the Steelers’ latest depth chart, and Mason Rudolph is No. 3. Tomlin said today they’re more like 2 and 2a,” Pryor wrote […] The post Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. chase gets update after T.Y. Hilton signing
The Dallas Cowboys, who have shown interest in Odell Beckham Jr., made a surprise wide receiver addition when they signed former Indianapolis Colt T.Y. Hilton. However, even with a new receiver in town, it looks like the Cowboys haven’t taken their eyes off of OBJ. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson...
NFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason fields looks after Week 14
The NFC playoff picture got a bit more clarity at the top in Week 14. However, it got cloudier down below with the sudden emergence of the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks faltering yet again. The NFL playoffs are just over a month away and teams are preparing to make their run for a Super Bowl championship.
Todd McShay claims ‘character issues’ could hurt Georgia’s Jalen Carter’s NFL Draft stock
Football analyst Todd McShay did not hold back on his opinion of Georgia football defensive lineman Jalen Carter. McShay believes that Carter’s “character issues” will impact his overall draft stock, per Brad Crawford of 247Sports. “With Carter, there are some character issues, does he get along with everybody, What’s he like to deal with in […] The post Todd McShay claims ‘character issues’ could hurt Georgia’s Jalen Carter’s NFL Draft stock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson gets 100% real about looming home debut for Browns vs. Ravens
Deshaun Watson is about to make his debut at home for the Cleveland Browns after playing his first two games with his new team in enemy territories. Ahead of Week 15’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens, Watson shared his true feelings about what he expects on Sunday when takes the field in front of home Browns fans for the first time (via 92.3 The Fan).
Chase Young reveals reason for delayed return from ACL injury
Following a torn ACL in 2021, Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young is still yet to return to the field. But it appears that this could soon change. The Commanders chose to activate Young off of the Physically Unable to Participate list three weeks ago. But since returning to practice, he is yet to […] The post Chase Young reveals reason for delayed return from ACL injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saquon Barkley gets big injury update for Week 15 vs. Commanders
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to practice before a game against the Washington Commanders after suffering an injury last week, according to a tweet from ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan. The Giants planned to limit Barkley’s snaps against the Eagles last week even after he...
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement
The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Love gets real about major reason that has allowed him to stick around as Aaron Rodgers retirement rumors swirl
Aaron Rodgers is still the face of the Green Bay Packers franchise, but it could be soon that the team decides to go with Jordan Love as its starting quarterback — at least for the rest of the 2022 NFL regular season. For one, Rodgers is banged up. Plus, the Packers are unlikely to make the playoffs, as they are just 5-8 through 14 weeks of football this season.
‘I don’t forget’: Trevor Lawrence’s fiery message to haters amid Jaguars’ resurgence
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are in a bit of a late season resurgence, winning two of their last three games. Jacksonville’s quarterback spoke about what has driven to improve and his mentality during the Jaguars hot streak. Lawrence took to the podium on Wednesday, speaking about the Jags’...
Lonzo Ball shocking injury update to leave Bulls fans worried
Lonzo Ball has not played a single game for the Chicago Bulls this season and now it appears as if he may not suit up for them at all this year as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wojnarowksi appeared on ESPN’s NBA Countdown show on Wednesday with an update on...
Kyler Murray injury leads to Cardinals making QB move
On Monday night, the Arizona Cardinals lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray for the season. Their franchise quarterback suffered a torn ACL just moments into the first quarter. Now, to make up for the loss of Kyler Murray, the Cardinals have added a new face to their quarterback room. Via NFL...
Brock Purdy’s official injury status for 49ers Thursday Night Football vs. Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers officially listed Brock Purdy as questionable for Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks, per Adam Schefter. Niners fans may be tempted to roll their eyes at this update. However, there was a possibility of Purdy, who’s dealing with oblique and rib injuries, being listed as doubtful. But this questionable tag for Thursday is a hopeful update for San Francisco.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1