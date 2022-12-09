ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Short pursuit ends in Coachella, two people arrested

By KESQ News Team
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGsjT_0jd9hG8I00

Indio Police Department investigators confirm two men were captured Friday morning following a short pursuit.

It began around 4:20 a.m. in the area of Jackson Street and Civic Center Drive in Indio; and it ended a short time later in Coachella, in the 49200 block of Grapefruit Boulevard.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle was a Toyota F150 pickup truck. An officer reported a traffic violation but during a traffic stop attempt, the driver of the suspect vehicle did not yield. It finally entered a parking lot and officers report seeing the suspects throwing items out of the vehicle. The suspects then allegedly led a short foot pursuit before they were captured.

An official with the Indio Police Department told News Channel 3 that the items thrown out were firearms, which have been recovered.

Processing was underway to book the two suspects. There were no charges as of 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest developments on this story.

The post Short pursuit ends in Coachella, two people arrested appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs man accused in deadly DHS shooting pleads not guilty to murder

A Palm Springs resident accused of fatally shooting a man in Desert Hot Springs late last month pleaded not guilty to a murder charge today. Richard Douglas Taylor Jr., 31, was charged Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on the felony count -- which includes a sentence-enhancing The post Palm Springs man accused in deadly DHS shooting pleads not guilty to murder appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Arrest made in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on Nov. 25 in Desert Hot Springs. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at The post Arrest made in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Blood stain pattern interpreter continues testimony in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial

The prosecution is set to rest its case in a quadruple murder retrial with its final witness on the stand Wednesday. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. Blood stain pattern interpreter Craig Ogino continued his testimony about The post Blood stain pattern interpreter continues testimony in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Felon Arrested For Alleged Possession Of Loaded Firearm

(CNS) – A convicted felon was arrested for the alleged possession of a loaded firearm in Cathedral City, authorities announced Saturday. The arrest happened Friday around 1 p.m. when the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force was conducting an operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
vvng.com

Meth and fentanyl-laced oxycodone seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 3rd-9th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 3, 2022, and December 9, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 9 search warrants at various locations in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Lucerne Valley, Norco, and Fontana.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned

Authorities today identified a 61-year-old Santa Ana man who died in Thermal after the pickup truck he was driving overturned into a dirt shoulder. The Riverside County coroner's office identified the man as Lippel Romulo.    A passenger, a 39-year-old Walnut woman, sustained moderate injuries in the one-vehicle wreck and was taken to the Desert The post Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned appeared first on KESQ.
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Former CVUSD employee accused of inappropriate relationship with teen to stand trial

A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant must stand trial on a felony and misdemeanor charge, a judge ruled today. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, was charged with one felony count of sending harmful matter to seduce a The post Former CVUSD employee accused of inappropriate relationship with teen to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
texasbreaking.com

Brothers Who ‘Did Everything Together’ Die Together, Suspect Arrested in Indio

A man from Indio, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing two brothers “who did everything together,” according to several reports. Authorities nabbed Luis Armenta, 21, in connection with the murder of Abelardo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar “CJ” Zuniga, 18. On the morning of December 2, the brothers’ bodies were discovered in a burned-out car on an unpaved service road in the desert near Indio, California.
INDIO, CA
HeySoCal

Felon who sold deadly dose of fentanyl sentenced

A felon who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 36-year- old Calimesa man was sentenced Monday to 11 years in state prison. Gregory Robert Oviatt, 35, of Redlands, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against him.
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man barricaded in home leads PSPD to child rescue

Palm Springs Police reported a man assaulted his wife and threw her out of a home in Palm Springs off East Waverly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The woman said their 12-year-old was still inside and believed her husband intended to hurt the child. Police officers tried negotiating with the man but eventually forced their The post Man barricaded in home leads PSPD to child rescue appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

DNA expert testifies in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial

Testimony in the Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial continued Monday for Jose Larin Garcia with a senior criminalist from the California Dept. of Justice on the stand. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. DNA expert Chad Eyerly The post DNA expert testifies in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up

A homeless encampment set up on the sidewalk along Crossley Road between the PetSmart and Walmart in Palm Springs has been cleaned up. Palm Springs police Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza said they have been receiving complaints about over the last three weeks about people camping in tents in the area. Araiza said Walmart staff met with The post Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker rescued from Rimrock Trail in Palm Springs

A hiker was rescued after falling on a trail in Palm Springs Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the hiker fell on Rimrock Trail and reported head and extremity injuries. Rimrock Trail is located near E Palm Canyon and S Broadmoor Drive, right next to the Vons shopping plaza. CHP H-60 assisted with the rescue. Stay with The post Hiker rescued from Rimrock Trail in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Injured person rescued from mobile home fire in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters rescued an injured person from the flames of a mobile home fire Monday morning in Desert Hot Springs, CalFire reports. The person was taken to the hospital with "minor to moderate injuries." The fire was 'well established' when crews were on the scene just before noon. The home is in the 17500 block of The post Injured person rescued from mobile home fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Indio, CA

Part of Indio's fast-rising popularity is due to its wide range of annual mainstream events. Known as the City of Festivals, this city in Riverside County along the Coachella Valley of Southern California shines with authentic Native American culture. More than that, it's a scenic paradise that highlights mountain ranges,...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police report road closure in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department is alerting the public about a road closure. It was reported at 4:26 p.m. that North Indian Canyon Drive, through the wash, will be closed due to flooding. According to police, the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station. Stay with News Channel 3 The post Police report road closure in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
abc10.com

California man, 88, charged with killing 9-year-old girl in car crash

INDIO, Calif. — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago. The Desert Sun reported Friday that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murdering Two Brothers

Indio Police have announced the arrest of a 21-year-old Indio man in connection to a double homicide investigation in North Indio. Luis Armenta is facing two counts of murder with a special circumstances murder involving more than one victim, and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury, according to the Indio Police Department.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy