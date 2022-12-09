ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette police arrest 3 teens after found in stolen car

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 5 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three teenagers bailed out of a stolen car about 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the Georgetown South Apartments complex, but police soon rounded up the three, according to Lafayette police.

A neighbor in the area of Osage Court and Shoshone Drive reported seeing his neighbor's stolen vehicle, and officers arrived a short time later. They stopped the car, but the three teens ran from the car, police said.

The trio were caught in the area near where the traffic stop was made, police said.

Arrested were two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy. All three face charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana, and resisting law enforcement, according to police.

The 15-year-old boy also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

Kathy
5d ago

What the H is happening in the city of Lafayette?? Kids stealing cars, carrying guns using drugs... The changes happening are very startling.

