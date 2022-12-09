ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

What to know about this year's Palm Beaches Marathon

By Matthew Aguilar-Lizzi, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago

Nearly 3,000 athletes representing 42 states and 19 countries will descend on West Palm Beach this weekend for the Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon.

The 10K and the Garden of Life SunRun 5K will be held Saturday at 7:30 a.m. The featured Garden of Life Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay will be held Sunday at 6 a.m.

What is the race route?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEQak_0jd9gkoH00

Runners will take off straight north along the Intracoastal Waterway on Flagler Drive and then loop back to the downtown area. A southern leg predominantly along Flagler Drive stops just north of Southern Boulevard and then winds back north toward the Half Marathon finish line.

Before the finish area near the Meyer Amphitheatre, runners will veer off through downtown West Palm Beach and then head north again on Flagler Drive to the Manatee Lagoon before turning back south.

“This is the prettiest race,” managing director and race owner Kenneth R. Kennerly said. “Runners will be able to appreciate the beauty of West Palm Beach… it will be a wonderful weekend up and down the Intracoastal.”

Local coverage

What is Garden of Life?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hO3pJ_0jd9gkoH00

Garden of Life is the main sponsor for the marathon and has been since 2020. They have extended their contract and are entering their third year as the title sponsor.

The organization, based in Palm Beach Gardens, is the leader in vitamins and supplements made from clean, traceable, organic and non-GMO ingredients and aligns perfectly with the running industry.

“Garden of Life is once again honored to be the title sponsor of this amazing event that not only brings participants and supporters from around the world to our beautiful city but also, brings awareness to health, wellness, sustainability and community with the help of like-minded partners,” said Garden of Life Chief Marketing Officer Mandy McCarthy.

Last year 3,000-plus runners, undaunted by the heat, welcome back 2021 Palm Beaches Marathon

For a good cause

Special Olympics Florida is the main charity for the marathon. They will also have their own athletes participating in the SunRun 5K, Marathon and Half Marathon.

Kennerly purchased the marathon in 2016 and has a huge passion for this race.

"There is more demand for race weekend this year and that proves the value of the Palm Beaches brand and Palm Beach County… This event is a gem in our community and is one of the biggest sports events," said Kennerly.

“The race is improving and that was our goal when we took it over six years ago. We are seeing improvement year over year. It's all about promoting a great race while offering our runners a unique weekend in one of the most iconic global destinations. And we are bringing more visitors to Palm Beach as the race continues to grow."

More info

The Ed Morse Automotive Group Health and Wellness Expo started packet pickup on Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Meyer Amphitheatre. The Expo will feature the latest in health and fitness products and services, running apparel and upcoming race information.

During the race days, different sponsors and organizations will be posted along the trail distributing water to the runners with the return of the traditional "Wacky Water Stations." These themed water stations will receive $200 toward their charity for participating and the most creative water station will receive a $1,000 prize.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: What to know about this year's Palm Beaches Marathon

