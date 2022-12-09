DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had a season-high 43 points to go with 14 rebounds and eight assists, and the Denver Nuggets overcame strong games from former teammates Will Barton and Monte Morris to beat the undermanned Washington Wizards 141-128 on Wednesday night. Jokic shot 17 of 20 from the field, missing just one attempt from inside the 3-point line in a fast-paced game devoid of much defense. “I was rolling,” Jokic said. “Guys were finding me.” Bones Hyland scored 23 points and Aaron Gordon added 22. Denver shot 65% from the field and had a whopping 98 points in the paint in its third straight win.

