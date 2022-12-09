Read full article on original website
Jokic scores 43 as Nuggets down ex-mates, Wizards 141-128
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had a season-high 43 points to go with 14 rebounds and eight assists, and the Denver Nuggets overcame strong games from former teammates Will Barton and Monte Morris to beat the undermanned Washington Wizards 141-128 on Wednesday night. Jokic shot 17 of 20 from the field, missing just one attempt from inside the 3-point line in a fast-paced game devoid of much defense. “I was rolling,” Jokic said. “Guys were finding me.” Bones Hyland scored 23 points and Aaron Gordon added 22. Denver shot 65% from the field and had a whopping 98 points in the paint in its third straight win.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Recent Lakers Near-Misses
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James has seen a lot of basketball in his 20 NBA seasons. After all, the man has led 10 clubs to the NBA Finals and won four titles (including most recently in 2020, for your Lakers). So you can probably guess how he...
Centre Daily
Steve Kerr Gives New Injury Update on Steph Curry’s Shoulder
With just a few minutes left in the third quarter of Wednesday night's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry suffered a left shoulder injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game. The Warriors released an injury update that confirmed it was his left shoulder, but the team did not add any additional information at the time of their update.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
Lakers: Should Los Angeles Capitalize On Anthony Davis Having The Season Of His Life?
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA center Anthony Davis may just have some juice left in the tank after all. AD has been on fire of late, laying down double-doubles and helping lead L.A. to more wins than losses as he finally emerged as 37-year-old LeBron James's successor as the de facto best player on the team.
Centre Daily
These Insane Celtics Stats Will Blow Boston Fans’ Minds After Win vs. Lakers
The Boston Celtics are in the zone so far this season. Although the Celtics have lost two of their last three games, they still hold the NBA's best record after taking down the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in overtime, 122-118, to end the squad's West Coast road trip.
Alex Ovechkin trademarks 'THE GR8 CHASE' amid Gretzky pursuit
"THE GR8 CHASE" trademark is a triple entendre, alluding to Alex Ovechkin's nickname ("The Great Eight"), Wayne Gretzky's nickname ("The Great One") and the Caps star's chase of the NHL all-time goals record.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Trey Morrison, Cornerback, Oklahoma Sooners
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system. Meek Mill played football inside the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice facility with 35 area children from families caught in the criminal justice system.
Centre Daily
Saints Claim RB Eno Benjamin Off Waivers
NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints have claimed RB Eno Benjamin off waivers from the Houston Texans. The news was confirmed by Benjamin's agents, Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. Benjamin, 23, is a third-year back that was a seventh-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals out of Arizona...
Centre Daily
Jalen Hurts is a Template for Bears and Justin Fields
PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts is part of a new breed of quarterback taking the NFL sometimes kicking and screaming, into a new era. The dual-threat QB has been around for years but Hurts is unveiling what that looks like when coupled with the upper-echelon decision-making of the traditional elite pocket passer.
Centre Daily
Estimated Lions Week 15 Wednesday Practice Report
The Detroit Lions decided to switch up their practice routine this week, ahead of their Week 15 contest against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Coming of off a divisional victory against the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions modified their preparation on the first day the team returned to the practice field, ahead of facing the 7-6 Jets.
Centre Daily
Alex Ovechkin Becomes Third NHLer to Hit 800 Career Goals
Alex Ovechkin is the third player in the 105-year history of the NHL to hit the 800-goal mark. The Washington Capitals captain reached the mark in one of the best ways possible – a hat trick goal. After a scramble in front of the Chicago Blackhawks’ net, Anthony Mantha saw Ovechkin swooping in and flipped the puck over, and the 'Great 8' retrieved it and swept it into the open net.
Centre Daily
Why Did The Guardians Trade Owen Miller?
The Owen Miller saga in Cleveland is officially over. The team traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later. Why would the Guardians decide to move on from a player such as Miller? Let's take a look at the situation. To...
Centre Daily
Patriots DT Christian Barmore Back At Practice: Status vs. Raiders?
The New England Patriots defensive line may be about to get a key back for their pursuit of a spot in the 2022 NFL playoffs. Pats defensive tackle Christian Barmore returned to practice Wednesday for the first time in three weeks, indicating he has been designated to return off injured reserve.
Centre Daily
WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Hilariously Leaves Mascot Hanging
Every now and then, Kawhi Leonard unintentionally gives fans a goldmine meme moment. That happened last night after the LA Clippers defeated the Boston Celtics. Kawhi Leonard walked up to the Clippers mascot Chuck the Condor, grabbed a sharpie to autograph a ball, but then just nonchalantly walked away without actually signing anything. It was a very hilarious robotic Kawhi moment as if his brain wasn't sure what to do anymore after grabbing the sharpie.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Keidron Smith, Cornerback, Kentucky Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Centre Daily
Lakers: An Impending Free Agent Worth Pursuing
It's full steam ahead for your Los Angeles Lakers, who were on the verge of being the worst team in the NBA, before slowly turning their season around. The team is currently 11-15 and could make up further ground tonight against the Boston Celtics. Even so, fans may argue they shouldn't have been in this mess to begin with.
