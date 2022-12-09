Read full article on original website
BCBSA adds health equity standards to maternal care ratings
The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association is adding new health-equity focused standards to its Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care designations. In a press release published Dec. 14, the association said more than 1,000 hospitals currently have the designation. Some of the new health equity standards the association is adding...
How Medicare drug pricing changes could affect commercial plans: 3 things to know
The drug-pricing provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act only apply directly to Medicare, but the new policies will have effects across the entire market, according to an analysis published Dec. 14 in Health Affairs. . Researchers at the Washington, D.C.-based Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy broke down how the law...
Men without college degrees are dropping out of the workforce because they viewed their dead-end jobs as a threat to social status
Men without degrees are quitting in growing numbers because limited pay growth impacts their social status and marriage prospects.
Health Share of Oregon CEO departing to lead state's Health Authority
James Schroeder, CEO of Health Share of Oregon, has been appointed interim director of the state's Health Authority, Oregon Capital Chronicle reported Dec. 13. Mr. Schroeder has led Health Share of Oregon, the state's largest Medicaid provider, for the past two years. He held executive roles at Kaiser Permanente, most recently as vice president of safety net transformation, according to LinkedIn.
5 Optum provider purchases in 2022
From a planned buy of home health firm LHC Group for $5.4 billion to previously undisclosed purchases in Oregon, these are five provider acquisitions by Optum reported by Becker's in 2022:. Optum acquired Refresh Mental Health from private equity firm Kelso & Co., Axios reported March 24. Jacksonville Beach, Fla.-based...
27 payers to include CMS' 'birthing-friendly' hospital designation in provider directories
A group of payers will display CMS' new "birthing-friendly" hospital designation in their provider directories. According to a press release from AHIP published Dec. 13, 27 health plans will add the new designation. The plans cover 150 million Americans, the trade association said. CMS created the birthing-friendly hospital designation earlier...
New Jersey's state health plan paid providers millions in overpayments
New Jersey's state employee health plan, managed by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, paid millions over what providers charged, Bloomberg reported Dec. 12. Bloomberg obtained open records showing the state sometimes paid hundreds of thousands of dollars over what hospitals charged for a single hospital stay. In...
UnitedHealth Group appoints Alphabet VP to board of directors
Kristen Gil, vice president and business finance officer at Google parent company Alphabet, has been named to UnitedHealth Group's board of directors. According to a Dec. 12 news release from UnitedHealth, Ms. Gil has served in various senior roles at Alphabet since 2007. "Kristen Gil's diverse strategy and finance leadership...
How some Medicare Advantage plans dodge auditing: Report
Around 5 percent of Medicare Advantage plans are audited each year, Kaiser Health News reported Dec. 13. For those that are audited, many submit hardship requests to account for missing patient records, and exclude certain patients from audits. In November, KHN obtained records from CMS of audits of 90 Medicare Advantage plans conducted from 2011 to 2013 plans.
325,000 dual-eligible Californians to transition to Medi-Cal
The California Department of Health Care Services is transitioning 325,000 dual-eligible beneficiaries to Medi-Cal managed care Jan. 1, according to the California Medical Association. The move is part of CalAim, the state's managed care delivery system and payment reform initiative, according to a Dec. 13 news release from the medical...
Oscar Health in the headlines: 10 recent updates
Oscar Health has gone through several transitions in recent months, with shake-ups in the executive lineups and exits from two state markets. Here are 10 stories about the New York City-based payer Becker's has reported since May 12. Oscar Health will stop accepting new members in Florida through open enrollment...
SCAN Group, CareOregon to combine
Two nonprofit payers, SCAN Group and CareOregon, plan to combine under the name HealthRight group. In a Dec.14 news release, the payers said they have entered a definitive agreement to combine. Pending regulatory approval, the deal is expected to close in 2023. Long Beach, Calif.-based SCAN Group, the parent company...
BCBS Michigan inks full-risk reimbursement arrangements with 6 providers
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and six physician organizations are launching a full-risk reimbursement arrangement for their Medicare Advantage PPO and Blue Care Network Medicare Advantage plans. About 30 percent of BCBS Michigan's total Medicare Advantage membership now receive services from physicians in full-risk reimbursement arrangements, according to a...
Payers teamed up with Walmart, Amazon and more in 2022: 10 partnerships to know
Payers added partnerships with top tech companies, fitness brands and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's new pharmacy in 2022. Here are the most read payer-partnership stories Becker's reported this year:. Mark Cuban's online pharmacy, Cost Plus Drug Co., nabbed its first payer partner, Capital Blue Cross, in October. In 2023, members...
Florida hospital to cut ties with Cigna, citing $1.3M reimbursement dispute
Titusville, Fla.-based Parrish Healthcare is severing its relationship with Cigna, citing overall financial losses and claiming the health insurer has refused to pay $1.3 million in reimbursements for additional services, the Space Coast Daily reported Dec. 11. The 210-bed acute care hospital will go out of network with Cigna on...
Understanding Unbranded Biologics
Immune-mediated diseases such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and other conditions impact millions of people in the United States. To help reduce the health burden of these chronic diseases, industry players are exploring ways to translate immune pathway insights into innovative biologic treatments that help patients navigate their treatment journey.
DOJ challenges and antitrust settlements: 10 payer court cases to know in 2022
From UnitedHealth Group defeating the Justice Department's challenge of its Change Healthcare acquisition to the approval of a $2.67 billion Blue Cross Blue Shield antitrust settlement, here are 10 key court cases involving payers that Becker's reported in 2022:. 1. 'False and invalid diagnoses': DOJ sues Cigna for alleged Medicare...
Lawmakers concerned over payers with Medicare Advantage fraud allegations participating in ACO model
A group of Democratic senators and representatives are concerned about organizations with previous allegations of fraud and abuse, including multiple payers, participating in the ACO REACH program. The group of 21 lawmakers, led by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, sent a letter to CMS Administrator Chiquita...
